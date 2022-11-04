Read full article on original website
Related
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Rugby Cracks Top 10 in Final NCR Coaches Poll Before 15’s Playoffs
Wheeling, W. Va. - On Saturday, the Wheeling University Rugby team punched their ticket to the National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) 15's playoffs with a 33-21 win over Adrian College in the Big Rivers Rugby Conference (BRRC) Wildcard game. That win was enough to break them into the top 10 in the country in the final edition of the NCR DI Top 20 coach's poll. The Cardinals reached their highest mark of the season so far, coming in at #8 in the country entering the tournament, their first top 10 ranking since joining D1 Rugby full-time this season.
wucardinals.com
Tylah Yeomans Strong Regular Season Finish Earns Her MEC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - The regular season wrapped up for Volleyball this past week and the Mountain East Conference (MEC) released their final Volleyball Players of the Week on Tuesday. The Wheeling University Volleyball team ended the regular season with a bang, earning their fifth Player of the Week award of the 2022 season. Junior Outside Hitter Tylah Yeomans took home the award after having a big week leading the Cardinals to a 2-0 record against Alderson Broaddus and West Liberty.
wucardinals.com
SEASON PREVIEW: Returning Stars Mix With Newcomers to Lead Women’s Basketball in 2022
Wheeling, W. Va. – The 2021-22 season saw the Wheeling University Women's Basketball exceed expectations and make it to the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Quarterfinal game. They were picked #9 in the MEC Preseason poll and went on to face the eventual National Champions before ending their season . As they enter 2022-23, the Cardinals are once again picked #9 in the MEC Preseason poll and once again are looking to defy expectations and get back to the MEC Tournament.
Comments / 0