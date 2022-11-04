Wheeling, W. Va. - On Saturday, the Wheeling University Rugby team punched their ticket to the National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) 15's playoffs with a 33-21 win over Adrian College in the Big Rivers Rugby Conference (BRRC) Wildcard game. That win was enough to break them into the top 10 in the country in the final edition of the NCR DI Top 20 coach's poll. The Cardinals reached their highest mark of the season so far, coming in at #8 in the country entering the tournament, their first top 10 ranking since joining D1 Rugby full-time this season.

WHEELING, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO