Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
NJSIAA State Tournament=
First Round=
Non-Public, Group A=
Donovan Catholic 27, Hudson Catholic 20
St. Augustine 45, St. John Vianney 0
Semifinal=
Central Jersey, Group 2=
Gloucester City 14, Haddonfield 13
Central Jersey, Group 3=
Camden 25, Cedar Creek 0
Central Jersey, Group 4=
Mainland Regional 34, Long Branch 20
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1=
Brearley 45, Kinnelon 14
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2=
Rutherford 39, Dumont 13
Westwood 40, Jefferson 3
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3=
Old Tappan 37, Sparta 14
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4=
Ramapo 34, Ridge 27
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5=
Passaic Tech 21, Clifton 14
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1=
Cedar Grove 17, Wood-Ridge 10
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2=
Caldwell 42, Ramsey 7
Newton 35, Glen Rock 14
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3=
West Essex 14, Cranford 7
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4=
North Hunterdon 25, Morris Knolls 14
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5=
Phillipsburg 37, Eastside Paterson 6
West Orange 34, Ridgewood 31, OT
South Jersey, Group 1=
Maple Shade 27, Asbury Park 18
South Jersey, Group 2=
Rumson-Fair Haven 28, Oakcrest 6
South Jersey, Group 3=
Hopewell Valley Central 22, Burlington Township 16
South Jersey, Group 4=
Hammonton 24, Shawnee 16
Millville 34, Jackson Memorial 16
South Jersey, Group 5=
Toms River North 42, Marlboro 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0