The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

NJSIAA State Tournament=

First Round=

Non-Public, Group A=

Donovan Catholic 27, Hudson Catholic 20

St. Augustine 45, St. John Vianney 0

Semifinal=

Central Jersey, Group 2=

Gloucester City 14, Haddonfield 13

Central Jersey, Group 3=

Camden 25, Cedar Creek 0

Central Jersey, Group 4=

Mainland Regional 34, Long Branch 20

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1=

Brearley 45, Kinnelon 14

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2=

Rutherford 39, Dumont 13

Westwood 40, Jefferson 3

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3=

Old Tappan 37, Sparta 14

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4=

Ramapo 34, Ridge 27

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5=

Passaic Tech 21, Clifton 14

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1=

Cedar Grove 17, Wood-Ridge 10

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2=

Caldwell 42, Ramsey 7

Newton 35, Glen Rock 14

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3=

West Essex 14, Cranford 7

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4=

North Hunterdon 25, Morris Knolls 14

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5=

Phillipsburg 37, Eastside Paterson 6

West Orange 34, Ridgewood 31, OT

South Jersey, Group 1=

Maple Shade 27, Asbury Park 18

South Jersey, Group 2=

Rumson-Fair Haven 28, Oakcrest 6

South Jersey, Group 3=

Hopewell Valley Central 22, Burlington Township 16

South Jersey, Group 4=

Hammonton 24, Shawnee 16

Millville 34, Jackson Memorial 16

South Jersey, Group 5=

Toms River North 42, Marlboro 6

___

