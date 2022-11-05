ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bridgeport 62, Lincoln 14

Brooke 28, Preston 14

Buckhannon-Upshur 27, Elkins 0

Cabell Midland 42, Riverside 14

Cameron 34, Pendleton County 18

Capital 62, South Charleston 22

Chapmanville 28, Man 0

Clay County 31, Braxton County 22

Clay-Battelle 54, Hundred 8

Doddridge County 57, Tygarts Valley 0

East Hardy 37, Petersburg 26

Fairmont Senior 46, East Fairmont 7

Frankfort 32, Keyser 14

George Washington 26, Woodrow Wilson 10

Gilmer County 34, Meadow Bridge 28

Greenbrier East 39, Lincoln County 0

Greenbrier West 47, Moorefield 0

Hedgesville 61, Hampshire 8

Herbert Hoover 57, Logan 14

Huntington 24, Hurricane 21

James Monroe 35, Summers County 7

Jefferson 41, Washington 17

Lewis County 40, Grafton 21

Liberty Raleigh 54, Wyoming East 43

Linsly 31, Morgantown 20

Madonna 53, Trinity 15

Midland Trail 34, Pocahontas County 20

Mingo Central 58, Mount View 12

Musselman 69, Parkersburg 27

Nicholas County 58, PikeView 0

North Marion 49, Liberty Harrison 7

Parkersburg South 49, Princeton 41

Poca 18, Wayne 13

Richwood 28, River View 22

Ritchie County 52, Calhoun County 13

Roane County 49, Oak Glen 14

Robert C. Byrd 50, Philip Barbour 20

Scott 69, Nitro 13

Sissonville 57, Westside 32

South Harrison 44, Tucker County 22

Spring Valley 50, St. Albans 7

Tyler Consolidated 24, St. Marys 7

University 35, Spring Mills 13

Valley Wetzel 40, Paden City 16

Van 48, Tug Valley 34

Wahama 68, Buffalo 7

Webster County 24, Montcalm 16

Wheeling Park 70, John Marshall 10

Winfield 39, Point Pleasant 8

Wirt County 48, Sherman 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Magnolia vs. Williamstown, ccd.

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

High School Football Roundup

KIDWELL — Sean Winfrey rushed 39 times for 196 yards and a touchdown to lead Tyler Consolidated past St. Marys, 24-7, Friday in the final regular season game of 2022. The Silver Knights (6-3) scored first on Brady Strode’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Ty Walton, but St. Marys answered when Alexander Baltazar returned a blocked punt for a TD to make it 7-7.
WTAP

W.V.S.S.A.C. Playoff Meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission held their annual playoff meeting between coaches around the state who will be competing for the state title. Classes met at following time:. Class AAA - 9:00 a.m. Class AA - 11:00 a.m. Class A - 1:00 p.m. CLASS...
Lootpress

Prep Football: Choose the Week 11 Player of the Week!

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award sponsored by Mid-State Ford, Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for the second year. Below are the candidates for the 11th and final week of the prep football season. Voting will close Monday at 11:59 P.M. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie. There are also changes to the Player of the Week voting pertaining to the top overall vote getter that you can read about here.
WSAZ

It’s now playoff time finally in all three states

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s three, two and one when it comes to the high school playoffs for teams in our region. For Ohio, they are in week three while in Kentucky teams are playing their second post-season games. Finally, West Virginia schools have joined the playoff party. Here’s the schedule for local teams this coming Friday and Saturday.
