Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bridgeport 62, Lincoln 14
Brooke 28, Preston 14
Buckhannon-Upshur 27, Elkins 0
Cabell Midland 42, Riverside 14
Cameron 34, Pendleton County 18
Capital 62, South Charleston 22
Chapmanville 28, Man 0
Clay County 31, Braxton County 22
Clay-Battelle 54, Hundred 8
Doddridge County 57, Tygarts Valley 0
East Hardy 37, Petersburg 26
Fairmont Senior 46, East Fairmont 7
Frankfort 32, Keyser 14
George Washington 26, Woodrow Wilson 10
Gilmer County 34, Meadow Bridge 28
Greenbrier East 39, Lincoln County 0
Greenbrier West 47, Moorefield 0
Hedgesville 61, Hampshire 8
Herbert Hoover 57, Logan 14
Huntington 24, Hurricane 21
James Monroe 35, Summers County 7
Jefferson 41, Washington 17
Lewis County 40, Grafton 21
Liberty Raleigh 54, Wyoming East 43
Linsly 31, Morgantown 20
Madonna 53, Trinity 15
Midland Trail 34, Pocahontas County 20
Mingo Central 58, Mount View 12
Musselman 69, Parkersburg 27
Nicholas County 58, PikeView 0
North Marion 49, Liberty Harrison 7
Parkersburg South 49, Princeton 41
Poca 18, Wayne 13
Richwood 28, River View 22
Ritchie County 52, Calhoun County 13
Roane County 49, Oak Glen 14
Robert C. Byrd 50, Philip Barbour 20
Scott 69, Nitro 13
Sissonville 57, Westside 32
South Harrison 44, Tucker County 22
Spring Valley 50, St. Albans 7
Tyler Consolidated 24, St. Marys 7
University 35, Spring Mills 13
Valley Wetzel 40, Paden City 16
Van 48, Tug Valley 34
Wahama 68, Buffalo 7
Webster County 24, Montcalm 16
Wheeling Park 70, John Marshall 10
Winfield 39, Point Pleasant 8
Wirt County 48, Sherman 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Magnolia vs. Williamstown, ccd.
