From Breakfast With Santa to Holiday Movies on the Lawn, This Year’s Festivities at La Quinta Resort Are Sure to Light You Up!. While the desert’s weather is far from frightful, there are still plenty of delightful festivities taking place this holiday season! And for those who’d rather lay by the pool than hit the slopes, we couldn’t think of a more perfect destination than the sunny city of La Quinta. Book a stay this winter at the beautiful La Quinta Resort & Club for a seasonal escape! The resort is gearing up with a slew of holiday-inspired activities that’ll make your season merry and bright. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s to come!

LA QUINTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO