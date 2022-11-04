Read full article on original website
localemagazine.com
8 Ways La Quinta Resort Is Sleigh-ing the Holiday Season
From Breakfast With Santa to Holiday Movies on the Lawn, This Year’s Festivities at La Quinta Resort Are Sure to Light You Up!. While the desert’s weather is far from frightful, there are still plenty of delightful festivities taking place this holiday season! And for those who’d rather lay by the pool than hit the slopes, we couldn’t think of a more perfect destination than the sunny city of La Quinta. Book a stay this winter at the beautiful La Quinta Resort & Club for a seasonal escape! The resort is gearing up with a slew of holiday-inspired activities that’ll make your season merry and bright. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s to come!
ukenreport.com
WildLights Celebrates 30 Years at Living Desert
WildLights Celebrates the 30th anniversary of beloved tradition. PALM DESERT/INDIAN WELLS — Tickets are now on sale for WildLights at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. This annual holiday tradition celebrates 30 years by transforming the Zoo into a sparkling winter wonderland. The festivities kick off Wednesday, Nov. 23,...
Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
First responders are conducting a swift water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., there are reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water. The roadway, which is just south of Interstate 10, has been shut down in both directions.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Palm Springs, CA
The Sonoran Desert is a complete contrast to what many people picture it. This vast desert that covers Baja, California, Mexico, and Arizona is a beautiful and diverse region with numerous cities and towns thriving. One of the best Sonoran Desert oases is Palm Springs in Riverside County, California. This...
Coachella Valley Firebirds team arrives in Palm Springs
The Coachella Valley Firebirds team flew intoPalm Springs International Airport Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m. It was the first time in franchise history that the team landed together in Palm Springs. The team has been set up and training at Kraken Community Iceplex since October.
nbcpalmsprings.com
NBC Palm Springs Weather WARNING Tuesday, November 8
A Flash Flood Warning (until 3:45p) has just been posted for the High Desert and includes Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Hwy-62 in Southern San Bernardino County. There have been reports of flooded roads.
Indian Wells Golf Resort to host “Indian Wells Winterfest”
The post Indian Wells Golf Resort to host “Indian Wells Winterfest” appeared first on KESQ.
News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at traffic at the new Acrisure Arena
With only about a month to go before the new, $300 million Acrisure Arena opens for concerts, hockey, and other events off Interstate 10 near Palm Desert, concerns about traffic are on the minds of many Valley residents. The arena's parking lot can hold up to 3,000 cars. So with all those cars going to
Roads closed after several vehicles were trapped by flooding on N. Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs
Three major traffic arteries in and out of Palm Springs remained closed to traffic Wednesday morning due to flooding, according to police. Gene Autry Trail, Indian Canyon Drive, and Vista Chino Road were all closed as of 6:00 a.m. Motorists can use Highway 111, Ramon Road, or Dinah Shore to get in or out of
Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade
The 'Say Gay' themed Pride parade brought thousands of people together, celebrating individuality, self-expression, and being comfortable with who they are. Local organizations, activists, and business representatives marched and drove down Palm Canyon Dr., supporting the LGBTQ-plus community. "There's everybody in anybody LGBTQ plus, we love it all, and our straight allies as well," said
nbcpalmsprings.com
Rain, Snow, Colder Temperatures Coming to Riverside County
(CNS) – A storm will bring dramatically wet weather to Southern California Monday, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through at least Tuesday night in Riverside County. Some rain could begin falling Monday, but Tuesday is expected to be the wettest day of the storm,...
KTLA.com
The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out
It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
Two adults displaced after travel trailer burns down in North Palm Springs
A travel trailer burnt down Monday afternoon in North Palm Springs, leaving two adults displaced. The fire happened on the 64000 block of 18th Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. There was no word on any injuries or possible cause of the fire. The Palm Springs Fire Department assisted Cal Fire with the incident. Stay with
Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast
Businesses in the Inland Empire's Lake Perris getaway destination say the state's natural catastrophe plan is a disaster
knewsradio.com
Work On I-10 Expands Starting November 7th 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) begins work on the $2.5 million project to place new pavement markings and striping at the on and off ramps on Interstate 10 (I-10) and upgrading sign panels, in and near the cities of Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Weather permitting.
Single winning $2B Powerball ticket sold in CA, $1M ticket sold in Beaumont; check your numbers here
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The California Lottery confirms the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, at Joe's Service Center, making the single winner a billionaire.
Riverside’s famed `Festival of Lights’ returns with full slate
The famed “Festival of Lights” will return to Riverside for the upcoming Christmas season, boasting all of the entertainment that was embargoed over the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. “The Festival of Lights has been a joyous occasion for Riverside families for three decades,” Mayor...
Woman killed in I-10 freeway wreck in Palm Desert
A driver was killed early Monday morning when her car left the roadway, struck a parked car, then rolled over and slammed into trees lining Interstate 10 in Palm Desert. The crash happened in the freeway's eastbound lanes at approximately 3:24 a.m. approximately a mile west of Washington Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of
nbcpalmsprings.com
Election Day Lunar Eclipse to be Visible in Riverside County
(CNS) – Election Day 2022 will be charged with excitement both politically and celestially, with a total lunar eclipse lasting more than an hour visible in most of parts of the United States, including Riverside County. Members of the Riverside Astronomical Society and the Temecula Valley Astronomers are expected...
Firefighters are on scene of house fire in Rancho Mirage
Riverside County firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday night. It broke out after 7:00 p.m. at a home located on Royal St. Georges Way. As emergency crews arrived on scene, they reported the 4,000 square foot home was about 50% involved with flames. A witness to the incident said he heard an explosion and
