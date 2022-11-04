Read full article on original website
Richard Allen Kio, 76, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Richard Allen Kio, age 76, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital. There will be a graveside service for Richard on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur with Rev. Gregory Bailey officiating. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
John E. Dishaw, Sr., 76, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - John E. Dishaw, Sr., age 76, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 5, 2022, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. John is survived by his loving...
Robert H. “Bob” Scott, 85, of Hannawa Falls
HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Robert H. “Bob” Scott, 85, of Hannawa Falls died at his home on Friday, November 4, 2022 while under the loving care of his family and Hospice and Palliative Care. A service will be held privately for the family at Lawrence Funeral...
Joyce Witherell, 78, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Joyce Witherell, 78, passed away on Monday at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 14 from 10-12 noon with a memorial service at noon at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Gene L. Love, 87, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Gene L. Love, age 87 of Ogdensburg will be held on Tuesday (November 8, 2022) at 1:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Entombment will be at a later date at Foxwood Memorial Park. Calling hours...
Anna Marie Goodson, 60, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Anna Marie Goodson, age 60, of Star Lake passed away on November 4, 2022 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
116th Assembly District candidates make final push before Election Day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Election Day is Tuesday and voters will decide who will represent them in the 116th Assembly District. Candidates Susan Duffy and Scott Gray want to represent the district that includes Watertown, Ogdensburg, Canton, Potsdam and Massena. Duffy lost the Republican primary in June, but chose...
Trial set for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A trial date is set for the Massena man accused of shooting and killing a SUNY Potsdam student. According to the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, the trial for Michael Snow will begin on January 23. The office says no hearings have been...
Area hospitals react to keeping federal funding that was in jeopardy
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Three north country hospitals will continue to get federal funding after they found out they will keep their critical access designations. Gouverneur Hospital, Carthage Area Hospital and Lewis County Health System may be located in three different counties but all have one thing in common: they’re designated as critical access hospitals.
Veterinarian opening temporary location after fire destroyed building
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A veterinary clinic that burned to the ground nearly two weeks ago is now opening up a temporary location in Massena. Dr. Wildfredo Perez of Java’s Veterinary Center will open the facility in the Massena Industrial Park on Thursday. “I’m pretty thankful for the...
Massena Essential Air Service contract up for bid
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Four airlines are vying to fly out of Massena International Airport. This comes after Boutique Air, Massena’s current airline, wanted to renegotiate its essential air service contract due to inflation. The airlines that have made proposals are Boutique Air, Contour Air, Air Charter Express,...
Academic All-Star: Sydney Tanner
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Sydney Tanner, a senior at Hammond Central School. She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above. Sydney is at the top of her class and is involved in National Honor Society and softball. She’s...
Ogdensburg’s interim city manager calls spending plan ‘very challenging’
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg needs a proposed budget approved by November 15 and there’s a new person at the helm with drastic proposals already on the table put there by the former city manager. What does interim city manager Andrea Smith see in the budget?. 7 News...
Ogdensburg issues boil water advisory
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Boil water advisory has been issued for people who live in the 900 to 1100 blocks of New York Avenue in Ogdensburg. The city is installing a new fire hydrant on the northwest corner of Spruce Street and New York Avenue. Officials say there’s a...
Woman accused of burglary & possessing counterfeit bills
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Massena woman was arrested last week in connection with incidents that allegedly happened in November 2021 and August 2022. State police say last November 26-year-old Savannah Moreau allegedly exchanged counterfeit $50 and $100 bills totaling $300 for a Norfolk resident’s $276 in cash.
Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop
BURKE, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man was charged Friday in connection with a police pursuit in early October. State police say a trooper saw a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Devin Smith fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 122 and U.S. Route 11 on October 3.
