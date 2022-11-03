The Southampton Town Police Department is now accepting applications for its 2023 civilian academy. The academy is a 14-week educational program that provides town residents with training at police headquarters for the purpose of bringing the police department and the community closer together. It opens up the lines of communication and builds trust between the police and the community. The academy dispels misconceptions about how the police department operates and gives the public a better understanding of what their police can and cannot do. There is no physical component to the program.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO