Around Town: November 6
Members of the Edward Howell Family Association (EHFA) were delighted to gather for their Annual Meeting in Riverhead in October. The reunion group was headed by Julie Howell Sarno, president of the Edward Howell Family Association. After two years of virtual reunions during the pandemic, the group convened in person for meetings and a tour of Howell family points of interest on October 12 and 13.
Marie P. Wiedler, 89
Marie P. Wielder of Riverhead died on Oct. 26, 2022. She was 89 years old. She was predeceased by her husband Stephen. She is survived by her children Stephen (Judy), Patricia Kiernan, Ellen (Bob) LaVardera, Thomas and Edward, grandchildren, Stephen, Kelly, Daniel, James, Lindsay and Courtney and two great-grandchildren. The...
Timothy G. Griffing Jr., 83
Timothy G. Griffing Jr., born to Timothy and Alice Griffing on January 20,1939, passed away on October 1, 2022 at the age of 83. Tim attended Riverhead schools and graduated in 1956. He began working for the Coca Cola Co in 1959 and stayed there until joining his father and Uncle at the family business, the Griffing Hardware store on West Main St, in 1961. Tim spent the rest of his life working and building the business until his passing. Tim was known as the best locksmith on the East End from exit 50 to Montauk point on the south and Orient point on the north.
Philip Swotkewicz, 77
Philip Swotkewicz, 77, of South Jamesport, Beloved husband to Mary, Cherished Father to Danielle (Michael) Lagnese, Lauren (Patrick) Natale and Philip (Jolene Thompson) Swotkewicz. Devoted Grand Father to Patrick, Sophia, Philip Anthony, Jake, Emilia, Sarah, Caitlin, Philip Charles. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Philips memory to East End Hospice. Visitation at Tuthill-Mangano Sunday October 30th, 4pm-8pm, Funeral Mass at St. Isidore R.C. Church on October 31, 11 AM with committal at Jamesport cemetery Rt.25 Jamesport.
The Woman’s Club of Riverhead marks another milestone: its 110th anniversary
The Woman’s Club of Riverhead, a decade into its second century, celebrated its 110th birthday last month. The club was established at a time of tremendous and exciting growth in the Riverhead community, an era of expansion and prosperity in the history of the Suffolk County seat of government. Marvels unfolded, like the first 24-hour electric service in the village — provided by the Riverhead Electric Light Company powered street lights in the village and lit up the night sky. Telephone service expanded, and so did Riverhead’s public school on Roanoke Avenue.
Southampton Town Police to host 2023 civilian academy
The Southampton Town Police Department is now accepting applications for its 2023 civilian academy. The academy is a 14-week educational program that provides town residents with training at police headquarters for the purpose of bringing the police department and the community closer together. It opens up the lines of communication and builds trust between the police and the community. The academy dispels misconceptions about how the police department operates and gives the public a better understanding of what their police can and cannot do. There is no physical component to the program.
Mario Dominic Mangieri, 91
Mario Dominic Mangieri of Quogue, formerly of Riverhead, died on Oct. 19, 2022. He was 91 years old. He was born in the Bronx on July 17, 1931. He attended Cardinal Hayes High School. He later attended Columbia University and then the University of Bologna where he earned his medical degree in 1958.
Robert D. Kujawski, 74
Robert D. Kujawski of Riverhead died on Oct. 21, 2022 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 74 years old. He was born on July 29, 1948 in New Haven, Connecticut to Adolph and Frances Kujawski. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1971.
Hundreds flock to new Barnes & Noble bookstore on opening day in Riverhead
The line outside the new Barnes & Noble in Riverhead snaked around the building and looped back through the parking lot this morning as hundreds of people waited for the doors of the bookstore open for the first time. The grand opening event featured a meet-and-greet book signing with bestselling author Nelson DeMille.
The annual November argument over loose-leaves pickup in Riverhead is now underway
The saga of loose-leave pickup in the Town of Riverhead has not yet been laid to rest, with town officials still arguing over which town revenue fund should pay for the service. The dispute continues despite an agreement announced last month that funding for the loose-leaves pickup program would, at...
Riverhead Police reports: August and September
Riverhead Town Police reported 216 criminal incidents and made 69 arrests in August, and 183 criminal incidents and 79 arrests in September, according to reports released last week by Police Chief David Hegermiller. Arrests made in August, according to the police chief’s report were:. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a...
Thanksgiving food drive at Twin Fork Beer Co.
Support Island Harvest food bank by donating non-perishable foods at Twin Fork Beer Co. in Riverhead until Nov. 20. Donations of non-perishable goods such as canned vegetables, soup and pasta as well as personal care items such as soap, shampoo and feminine hygiene products would be appreciated. Participants will receive...
Police seek help locating Riverhead teen
Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Brandon Ruano of Riverhead, missing from his home in Riverhead since Friday evening. Ruano is described by police as a white Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, 154 pounds, tan complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Champion sweatshirt and ripped jeans.
Alease Greg, 89
Alease Grigg of Riverhead, and formerly of Mattituck, died on Oct. 19, 2022. She was 89 years old. Viewing services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Homegoing services will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at New Bethany Cemetery.
James R. Woodhull, 73
James R. Woodhull of Southold died on Oct. 17, 2022. He was 73 years old. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley. Interment will follow at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery behind the church.
Blue Masques present ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ this weekend
The Riverhead High School Blue Masques will present the cult-classic musical “Little Shop of Horrors” this weekend. Performances are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Riverhead High School auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. Students can purchase tickets for $5 when they show their student ID. Additionally, audience members can attend a meet and greet with the cast after the Saturday, 2 p.m. show for $5.
Planning Board recommends broad moratorium on all development applications in Calverton’s industrial districts outside the enterprise park
A crowd turned out Thursday evening to watch the Riverhead Planning Board unanimously approve a resolution calling on the Town Board to adopt a moratorium on all development applications in the Industrial A, Industrial B and Industrial C zoning districts in Calverton. Planning Board members agreed at their last meeting...
Henry Leo Pazera, 77
Henry Leo Pazera of Riverhead died on Oct. 19, 2022. He was 77 years old. He was born on Feb. 18, 1945. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967 during the Vietnam conflict. He worked as a carpenter and founded East End Country Kitchens. He was predeceased...
Early voting starts Saturday in Suffolk County
Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election will get underway in Suffolk County on Saturday and continue daily through Sunday Nov. 6. Early voting will take place at 27 designated locations across the county. Registered voters may cast early ballots at any of these locations during early voting hours.
Joseph L. Slavonik, 84
Joseph L. Slavonik of Southold died on Oct. 9, 2022. He was 84 years old. He was born on Nov. 21, 1937 in Greenport to Florence (Kwasneski) and Joseph J. Slavonik. He graduated from Southold High School. He worked as a mason for the General Building Laborers Local 66 in...
