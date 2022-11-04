Read full article on original website
Concordia Blade-Empire
Thunderbirds tumble to Indian Hills
OTTUMA, Iowa — Wiping out a double digit deficit once in the second half, the Cloud County Community College Thunderbirds were unable to do it a second time in suffering a 79-68 loss to third-ranked Indian Hills Community College Friday night in the first round of the RV & Power Sports Classic hosted by the Warriors.
Raymond F. Tremblay
Raymond F. Tremblay, age 88, entered into rest on November 6, 2022, at his home in St. Joseph, Kansas, surrounded by his family. He was born October 12, 1934, in Clay County, Kansas, to Phillip and Mary (Bachamp) Tremblay. Ray was a 1952 graduate of Clyde High School. Ray served...
