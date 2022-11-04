ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mom Welcomes Twins — and Learns Her Nurses Have the Same Names: 'Funny Story to Tell Our Girls!'

Mom Lauren Meehan discovered two of her nurses shared something important with her twins: the names Emma and Julia Before giving birth to her twin girls, mom Lauren Meehan shared a special moment with two delivery nurses. "As we were about to deliver, the team asked me if we had names picked out," Meehan, who welcomed the twins earlier this month, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE by Rose Medical Center in Colorado. "We told the room that we loved the names Emma and Julia," she added. "The room all broke...
COLORADO STATE
Us Weekly

Celebrity Moms Sharing Their Postpartum Depression and Anxiety Experiences: Reese Witherspoon and More

Sharing their stories. Reese Witherspoon, Behati Prinsloo and more celebrity moms have spoken openly about their postpartum depression. The Big Little Lies alum had “a different experience” after each of her children’s births, she told Jameela Jamil in April 2020. “[With] one kid, I had kind of mild postpartum, and [with] one kid, I had […]
TENNESSEE STATE
SheKnows

This Reddit Dad Let His Kids Go Hungry to Trick His New Wife — Then Got Mad at Her for Her Response

Stepmothers get a bad rep (Cinderella, we blame you!), but sometimes stepmoms are just living their lives, working, and thriving — and it’s the dad causing all the problems. Men are truly the worst sometimes, TBH. This 35-year-old woman on Reddit is a new wife and full-time stepmom to her 37-year-old husband’s 7- and 10-year-olds, which is great … most of the time. But recently, her husband lied about feeding his kids to try to trick her into cooking dinner for them — after she explicitly said she couldn’t — and things escalated from there. It’s enough to make you...
TODAY.com

I’m a parenting educator: Here are 5 things I never do with my own kids

No. Nope. No way. Not gonna do it. Those aren’t the sounds of a defiant child. They’re the words you should be saying to some of parenting’s most popular — yet most ineffective — strategies. As a positive parenting expert and educator, I’ve put together...
WeHaveKids

Mom Decides to Ride In the Target Cart With Kid and Swears It’s the Best Parenting Decision Ever Made

Those toddler carts in Target are the best, right? You can fit two kids in them, they can face front and act like they're really driving...they're contained in one place so they can't go crazy ripping everything off the shelves. Except, sometimes toddlers are a little scared to go for a ride in one of those things. Which is totally understandable. Especially if they have to ride alone. But one mom had a brilliant idea that saved her shopping trip.
SheKnows

Rebel Wilson Is a New Mom — & Her Shocking Birth Announcement Is Taking the Internet by Storm

This Monday, we got some shocking news no one expected: Rebel Wilson welcomed a daughter this past week! On Nov 7, the Pitch Perfect star shared a photo that truly rocked the internet, taking everyone by surprise. Wilson uploaded the heartwarming photo with the caption, “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly...
Scary Mommy

What I've Learned Parenting A Constantly Sick Kid

It started when she was in preschool. One night, she woke up sounding like an accordion as she struggled for each high-pitched breath of air. We rushed her to the hospital, where they gave her steroids. We left the hospital at dawn and I felt heavy with guilt. When she...
TODAY.com

Julia Roberts taught Dylan Dreyer a lesson about parenting she’ll never forget

When Dylan Dreyer is struggling with mom guilt, she reminds herself of some advice Julia Roberts recently shared with TODAY viewers. “Julia Roberts was on the show talking to Hoda (Kotb) about how sometimes you’re gonna have a bad mom day, but you can just make up for it the next day and have a better mom day,” Dylan told TODAY Parents.
SheKnows

This TikTok Mom Went Viral for the Adorably Sweet Secret She Was Keeping From Her Husband

We’ve all been in a situation in which we have to slightly edit the truth to spare the feelings of our loved ones, and that’s exactly what this TikTok mom did for her husband. She explains in her viral video, “Most of you already know this, but my husband found this bear suit when I was pregnant with our little girl and he became obsessed with it and dresses her in it almost every single day.” After showing several clips of her husband initially buying the outfit and of her daughter in the bear suit, she explains, “The only problem...
KATU.com

Should Parents Start Quiet Quitting?

-Set healthy boundaries - Parents need boundaries for themselves, not just for the kids. Parents only have so many hours in a day and so much emotional energy available each day. If parents are feeling overwhelmed with parenting, boundaries can serve the purpose of freeing up more emotional energy–for both parents and kids.
Ceebla Cuud

Husband Is Unsure of Her Ability to Be a Good Mother

The husband’s admission came as a surprise to the wife, who had always assumed that they were on the same page when it came to having children. While she had always thought that they would eventually change their minds and have kids, she never realized that her husband was worried about her ability to be a good mother.

