BBC
Why slave descendants want the Benin Bronzes to stay in US
In our series of letters from African journalists, Nigerian writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at how descendants of slaves in the US have entered the tug of war over some of Africa's most famous artefacts that were stolen during the colonial era and ended up mainly in Western museums. A...
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
BBC
Fireworks and rocks thrown at Cleveland firefighters
Firefighters had fireworks and rocks thrown at them in "several violent incidents" while responding to bonfire callouts in the North East. Cleveland Fire Brigade's group manager Lee Brown said crews were attacked before 20:00 BST on Saturday. The fire service said CCTV and bodycam footage had been handed in to...
BBC
The dads spreading love to stop fights in school
Dads on Duty are a team of fathers who patrol Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. They got together after more than 20 students had been arrested for fighting. With a friendly face and a few dad jokes they've helped to reduce the level of violence. For more positive stories...
King Charles is open to discussion about slave trade because it's part of British history and should not be 'hidden', his goddaughter says
King Charles believes that Britain’s role in the transatlantic slave trade should not be hidden, his goddaughter said yesterday. Fiona Compton, 41, whose father was Sir John Compton, former prime minister of St Lucia, revealed that she and the King have been speaking about the need for ‘openness’ when discussing Britain’s historical role in the horrific global trade.
BBC
Divers ran out of air on HMS Scylla, inquest confirms
Two experienced divers died when they ran out of air during a dive on a sunken warship, an inquest confirmed. Plymouth Coroner's Court heard Mark Gallant, 49, and Andrew Harman, 40, died during the exploration of the HMS Scylla in September 2021. In August 2007, two other divers died on...
Twitter staff in UK facing axe given three days to nominate representative
Twitter staff who face losing their jobs in the UK have been given three days to nominate a representative for a formal consultation about their employment. An email sent to staff from Twitter’s HR department on Saturday said they had until 9am on Tuesday to nominate any current employee. Staff can nominate themselves.
Police deal with 'disturbance' involving armed detainees at London immigration center
Police were deployed to an immigration center near London Saturday following what they called a "disturbance."
BBC
Circus performers pulled children from Moray crash wreck
Circus performers helped remove two children from a minibus after it was involved in a fatal crash. A court heard they came across the accident on the A96 as they were returning from Aberdeen to Elgin. Acrobat David Amoll told a jury he used a sledgehammer to break a rear...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man, named only as "Y", has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home run by Barnsley Council. His mother...
BBC
Hushpuppi: Notorious Nigerian fraudster jailed for 11 years in US
A notorious Instagram influencer from Nigeria has been jailed for more than 11 years in the US for his role in an international fraud syndicate. Hushpuppi, whose real name is Ramon Abbas, was also ordered to pay $1,732,841 (£1,516,182) in restitution to two victims. The influencer rose to fame...
BBC
Vandals condemned after targeting play park
"Vandals" have been condemned after targeting a play area in Leeds. Barriers protecting damaged equipment were thrown over a church wall. Local councillor says those responsible put "tiny tots" in danger. A children's play area in Leeds has been targeted by "vandals" as barriers intended to protect damaged play...
BBC
BBC presenter got sepsis after doing awareness interview
A BBC Scotland journalist has spoken about how she failed to spot her own sepsis despite interviewing a woman who nearly died from it just weeks before. Presenter Sarah McMullan started feeling "really cold" during a morning shift but waited more than 36 hours to phone NHS 24. She went...
NME
Poppy cancels several European headline shows due to “current climate”
Poppy has announced that a majority of her upcoming European headline shows have been cancelled due to the “current climate of the world”. Originally scheduled to take place in 2020 in support of her third album ‘I Disagree’, Poppy’s UK and European headline run has been postponed several times due to COVID.
BBC
Girl hidden in Germany for years by family prompts inquiry
An eight-year-old girl's mother and grandparents are being investigated after German prosecutors say she was locked away for seven years. She was finally freed from the house at the end of September and is now in foster care. Welfare officials say she struggles with everyday tasks like climbing the stairs....
BBC
Racism: Bethesda family suffer microaggressions and jokes
A mixed race family has described suffering casual, racist comments towards them, saying a small minority "still live in the '50s". These have been in the form of jokes and being socially excluded. Medwen Edwards, 43, lives in Bethesda, Gwynedd, with partner Lamin Touray, 39, who is originally from The...
Wheelchair-Using Woman Identifying as Disabled Divides Internet
Jørund Viktoria Alme, a transgender woman, said she uses a wheelchair most of the time despite not physically needing to.
BBC
Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules
The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
BBC
Eastbourne couple jailed for neglecting children in squalid house
A couple who neglected children in a house filled with litter, rotting food and animal faeces have been jailed. Police were called in June last year to a domestic dispute at a property in Eastbourne, East Sussex, where 35 dogs were found and taken into care. Sussex Police said officers...
BBC
Gwynedd farmer kicked dog and put others in rusty cages
A farmer who breached an eight-year ban from keeping dogs has been jailed. David William Lloyd Thomas, 56, of Cwm Bowydd Farm, Blaenau Ffestiniog, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a hound by kicking it and failing to look after 29 dogs and two ferrets properly. His defence argued that Thomas...
