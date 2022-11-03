ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

L.L. Bean X Peanuts and Friends Is the Cutest Collaboration of the Season

By Erica Radol
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEl5q_0izP3lQK00
Scouted/The Daily Beast/L.L. Bean/iStock.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are very few cartoon images as iconic as sweet Snoopy lying on his red doghouse. L.L. Bean, the retailer of all that is cozy and warm, has teamed up with Peanuts and friends for an absolutely giftable collaboration for everyone on your list. The collection features his likeness emblazoned on the most comfortable, quality slippers, PJs, and snuggly cold-weather clothing.

What’s included? Totes , sweatshirts, hats, and T-shirts, in both children and adult sizing, but also insulated tumblers , scarves , and a sturdy snow tube . We can’t get enough of the elevated classic Snoopy designs, like hiking with Woodstock–a perfect match for L.L. Bean's outdoorsy-inspired gear. There are traditional patterns like red or blue Buffalo plaids to liven up the garments and raglan sleeve T-shirts. The soft-sided, insulated lunchbox is perfect for kids and adults alike, and pajama sets are fun for the whole family. Anyone opening these presents will have a great smile, so give sure-hit gifts with Snoopy and pals this season. Happy Camper, indeed!

Buy on L.L. Bean, $null

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean , Lands’ End , Gap , and more.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Peanuts x Wet n Wild collab for new makeup collection

The holidays wouldn’t be the holidays without Charlie Brown and his sad tree, Lucy and her football, and Snoopy and Woodstock getting up to all kinds of holiday mischief. In honor of the Peanuts holiday tradition, they are teaming up with Wet n Wild to create a new makeup collection. It’s at Ulta and CVS.
TheDailyBeast

Dolly Parton X Williams Sonoma Is the Ultimate Holiday Treat

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. We’re huge Dolly fans at Scouted—a generous, humorous star who has done so much for others. As it turns out, she’s also a heck of a baker. We all clamored when seeing her new holiday collaboration with high-end kitchen retailer Williams Sonoma. The drop includes fun, festive aprons, oven mitts, cookie cutters, and even gourmet sugar-cookie mix. All are adorable and perfectly timed for a holiday season that could use a little Dolly magic.
TENNESSEE STATE
pethelpful.com

Cat's Cute Way of Asking Mom to Turn on the Heating Pad Is Too Sweet

Cat owners will do anything for their babies. We buy them cat beds and blankies and little caves they can crawl into and some of us even turn on our electric fireplaces for our cats to sleep in front of. With the weather turning cold there is noting like being all safe and warm and cozy inside, and this cat who has its very own heating pad is total next-level cozy.
pethelpful.com

Artist's Sweet Gesture for Client Whose Cat Passed Warms Our Hearts

Everyone dreads the day that our beloved pets pass and we have to adjust to life without them. There are many services that sell commemorative art to honor our pets, which can make the healing process easier. One artist went the extra mile to create something sweet for their client who recently had lost their pet.
PetsRadar

Watch this Golden Retriever break his puppy sibling out of the crate

A Golden Retriever is conspiring to reverse his puppy sibling's crate training, and his antics have gone viral on TikTok. Remy, featured on the TikTok account @Remy_woof (opens in new tab), is an adorable Golden Retriever who just recently got a younger brother, another Golden named Rocco. While Rocco and Remy's human parents are clearly trying to crate train the new puppy, Remy has other plans.
PetsRadar

Watch Doberman's protective reaction to human's toy pup prank

One minute you're happily playing with a ball, the next a pesky human starts playing a prank. Such is the life of a Doberman called Tessa who has been videoed reacting to a small stuffed toy being controlled by one of his pet parents. In the video, which has been...
sneakernews.com

Maybe Tomorrow And Saucony To Drop “Tortoise” And “Hare” Collaborations At ComplexCon

While better-known for its Justin Timberlake-approved beanies, Maybe Tomorrow has broken into the world of sneakers with the help of its friends at Saucony. New York-based creative and leader of Maybe Tomorrow has previously customized pairs from the Massachusetts institution, but his latest project brings his label’s name to the Saucony Shadow 6000 and 3D Grid Hurricane. Inspired by Aesop’s Fables, the aforementioned designs take on “Hare” and “Tortoise” themes, respectively, speaking to Maybe Tomorrow and Saucony’s own recognition that sometimes going at it together is better.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
pethelpful.com

Cat With 'Nose Dimple' Crunching Her Food Is Our Mealtime Hero

Do you ever have one of those days when you are just freaking starving and you cannot wait to eat and you maybe aren't as well-mannered as you usually are? You know, one of those times when you forget to eat all day so you're basically shoveling food into your mouth and chewing loudly and using your shirt as a napkin? No? Just us? Ok then!
WMTW

National Cat Day is Oct. 29. Brands are celebrating with deals on cat products

Oct. 29 is not only known as a Saturday this year but it’s also known as National Cat Day. As you shower your furry friend with extra love on their day of recognition, brands are also celebrating furry felines by slashing prices on products ranging from cat treats to cat furniture and beds.
TheDailyBeast

Ariat's New Bench Made Boots Are a Rugged Masterpiece

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Western style has become an absolute obsession of mine. Yes, I know that a guy who rode a horse once in 2004 has no business kicking around in the rough-and-tough cowboy digs, but I will defend myself by saying, "I rode that horse like a total badass."But speaking of badass, one of the best western boot brands, Ariat, just released the most beautiful, handcrafted cowboy boots you've ever seen. This newest Bench Made collection comes straight from the legendary old-world boot makers in Leon, Mexico. Made from exceptional leathers, these boots have a lived-in feel that comes standard with any Ariat boot. And with Ariat, being known for their bulletproof quality gives me confidence that these boots will last—even if the only wear they get is me walking the sidewalks in my city slickin' life. Buy on Ariat, $nullDon’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more footwear deals, including adidas coupons, Nordstrom Rack coupons, and DSW coupons,Read more at The Daily Beast.
Newsweek

Woman Dresses Pet Cat in Different Halloween Costume Every Day in October

A dedicated cat mom has been dressing her pets up in a different Halloween costume every day in October. For the last five years, alternative plus-size model and animal lover Amber Maureen Lu (@eatdrinkcat) has been dressing her two cats (and occasionally, pet rabbit) in a range of wild outfits throughout the spooky season.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
34K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy