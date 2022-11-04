(Richmond, IN)--Fire broke out Monday night at a house next door to the Crain Sanitarium near 22nd and East Main in Richmond. "It was a vacant house. It was pretty much fully involved when we pulled up," said Battalion Chief Charlie Bartlett describing what firefighters encountered. The fire was contained in about half an hour. The house is not considered to be a total loss. The Crain building next door, which continues to deteriorate, was not damaged. The cause is under investigation. Here’s why: There were no utilities hooked to it. The electric was off. The gas was shut off," Bartlett explained. There were no injuries.

