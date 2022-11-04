Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton City Council OKs separation agreement with city manager
After less than a year as Dayton City Manager, Steve Floyd is no longer employed by the City of Dayton. At a special-called city council meeting on Friday, Dayton City Council unanimously authorized a separation agreement with Floyd, who joined the City in January 2022. “The City of Dayton and...
dayton.com
Middletown’s Oakland neighborhood one step closer to being declared National Historic District
The Oakland District, located near downtown Middletown, is one step closer to being declared a National Historic District, said consultant Christine Leggio from Johnson, Mirmiran and Thompson. She made a virtual presentation during a special City Council meeting last week that was attended by all six members of the Middletown...
‘Dispute’ leads deputies to respond to Montgomery County polling place
HARRISON TWP. — A mistake in measurements led to a dispute at a Montgomery County polling place on Tuesday. Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a polling place on Turner Road in Harrison Twp. on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said they responded for a “small dispute in line.”
dayton.com
Deli restaurant plans to open at former Masonic lodge in Washington Twp.
A restaurant billing itself as “Dayton’s Deli” plans to open in Washington Township. Cincinnati Capital Partners 486 LLC. intends to open All The Best Delicatessen at 5501 Far Hills Ave., according to plans submitted to the township. Located on the corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail, the building was previously used a Masonic temple.
WLWT 5
Wilson Middle School to host mural dedication Monday morning
HAMILTON, Ohio — Wilson Middle School in Hamilton will host a mural dedication on Monday morning, celebrating the permanent installation and dedication of four 4x8-foot mural panels created during the StreetSpark ElectriCITY event in June. The dedication will take place Monday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at the middle...
WLWT 5
Election results: Ohio's 1st Congressional District
One of the hardest fought, most closely watched races is the one for Ohio's first congressional district. The district covers much of Hamilton County and Warren County. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The incumbent republican congressman Steve Chabot is running against current councilmember Greg Landsman. Watch the full debate...
Springfield firefighter celebrates 50 years of service
Larry Ricketts is a volunteer EMT and firefighter with the Springfield Fire Department.
Area school district experiencing ‘crisis’ with student homelessness
SPRINGFIELD — In 2020, the city of Springfield declared homelessness a public health crisis because the pandemic caused shelters to shut down. Shelters have reopened, but homelessness is still a problem — specifically within Springfield City Schools. Roughly 300 students enrolled in Springfield City Schools are homeless and...
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND'S PARTY CITY TO CLOSE
(Richmond, IN)--A large retailer at the Gateway Mall in Richmond is closing. Signs notifying shoppers of the looming closing were covering the windows Monday morning of Party City. Party City has been closing locations nationally for the last few years. There’s no word specifically on why the Richmond location is closing or when the final day of operation will be. Once it closes, the closest Party City to Richmond will be in Hamilton.
spectrumnews1.com
Middletown wrestles with homelessness, impact on business
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — More than 10,600 people are homeless on a given day in Ohio, according to federal data. Aid workers say unhoused people are more visible since the pandemic. What You Need To Know. Triple Moon Coffee Company opened in downtown Middletown nearly eight years ago. Owner Heather...
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Ohio Police Department is asking for help
Please be on the lookout for a missing/runaway juvenile, Feona Elizabeth Bales, 17 years old, last seen Friday November 4th at approximately 6 p.m. from her residence in Greenville. Feona was last seen wearing white pants, black sweatshirt and camouflaged jacket. Feona is 5’3, 120 lbs, black hair and hazel...
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Criminal investigation to be conducted following social media threat to UD campus; Person in custody
UPDATE @ 2:30 PM: University of Dayton Public Safety is conducting a criminal investigation following the arrest of a person suspected of posting a threat to students and staff on social media, according to a campus-wide alert sent from University officials. Once Public Safety was made aware of the threatening...
countynewsonline.org
New dog at the Darke County Animal Shelter looking for a forever couch
The Darke County Animal Shelter has a new dog for adoption. He got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and is heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331 and you can reach them at 937-547-1645.
1017thepoint.com
HOUSE NEXT TO CRAIN SANITARIUM CATCHES FIRE
(Richmond, IN)--Fire broke out Monday night at a house next door to the Crain Sanitarium near 22nd and East Main in Richmond. "It was a vacant house. It was pretty much fully involved when we pulled up," said Battalion Chief Charlie Bartlett describing what firefighters encountered. The fire was contained in about half an hour. The house is not considered to be a total loss. The Crain building next door, which continues to deteriorate, was not damaged. The cause is under investigation. Here’s why: There were no utilities hooked to it. The electric was off. The gas was shut off," Bartlett explained. There were no injuries.
Two arrested after assault on RTA driver in Kettering
According to the Kettering Police Department, officers were dispatched to The Market on Wilmington Pike Saturday on reports of a possible assault.
1017thepoint.com
CAMBRIDGE CITY MAN KILLED IN PREBLE COUNTY CRASH
(Lewisburg, OH)--A Cambridge City man is dead as the result of a weekend crash in Preble County. It happened Saturday afternoon on U.S. 40 at the western edge of Lewisburg. Investigators say 45-year-old Jason Buckley of Lewisburg drifted across the center line and went into the path of 41-year-old Curtis Albright of Cambridge City and 40-year-old Kelli Foust of New Paris. Albright was pronounced dead at Reid Health. Foust was seriously injured. Buckley, who caused the crash, sustained only minor injuries. There’s no word on what caused him to cross the center line.
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
