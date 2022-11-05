ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 15

Bill Gies
2d ago

I just helped out a old man from Athens Texas. His fan serpentine belt broke. I hope he's ok.

Reply
7
Related
KTEN.com

Tornado damage update in Powderly, Texas

POWDERLY, Texas (KTEN) -- Another town that took a beating from the storms was just north of Lamar County in Powderly. That tornado is preliminary being confirmed as a EF-3 that sustained winds up to 160 MPH. The damages effected power lines, neighborhoods, and businesses across the north part region...
POWDERLY, TX
iheart.com

Tornadoes Destroy Homes In Northeast Texas

Tornadoes ripped through Northeast Texas leaving widespread damage in several communities. At least 50 homes were either damaged or destroyed near Paris, Texas. The Lamar County Sheriff's Department reported ten people were injured, but there were no fatalities. Homes were also damaged near Sulphur Springs, Texas. Further south, damage was reported to a manufacturing building in the town of Athens. The storms were part of a large weather complex that is also brought severe weather to portions of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

10 hurt, 50 homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Ten people were injured and approximately 50 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down southwest of Paris Friday afternoon. The Brookston community has been most effected after a tornado touched down about eight miles west of Paris around 4 p.m. The National Weather Service...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Fruit trees to grow in Texas

(CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Arbor Day is the first Friday in November (National Arbor Day is in Spring). The reason Texas has its own Arbor Day is due to our brutally hot summers. Planting your tree in the Fall gives the tree all winter and spring to grow out its root structure (because our ground doesn't freeze over winter, roots grow all year). Deep roots that find water during dry spells is the best way for a young tree to survive a Texas summer. Not only can you plant a tree to grow some shade for your yard, but you can...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Red Cross opens shelter for those impacted by Northeast Texas tornadoes

PARIS, Texas — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter for those impacted by tornadoes in Northeast Texas, following a day of severe weather throughout the area. Two lines of rain rode the front wave of a cold front through the Dallas-Fort Worth region, moving west to east. The first line of rain entered the area shortly after 1 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
347
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.

 https://www.foxweather.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy