Bill Gies
2d ago
I just helped out a old man from Athens Texas. His fan serpentine belt broke. I hope he's ok.
KTEN.com
Tornado damage update in Powderly, Texas
POWDERLY, Texas (KTEN) -- Another town that took a beating from the storms was just north of Lamar County in Powderly. That tornado is preliminary being confirmed as a EF-3 that sustained winds up to 160 MPH. The damages effected power lines, neighborhoods, and businesses across the north part region...
Jaw dropping videos show scope of devastation after deadly tornadoes sweep across Texas, Oklahoma
New videos show scenes of devastation in the aftermath of powerful tornadoes that touched down in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Friday.
Tornadoes rip apart homes, uproot trees after severe storms pummeled Texas, Oklahoma
Severe weather across the Plains Friday spawned several destructive tornadoes, causing major damage in Oklahoma and Texas. The National Weather Service was forced to issue some of its most serious warnings, including a Tornado Emergency and Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning.
At least two EF-3 tornadoes confirmed during deadly tornado outbreak in central US
Cleanup efforts and storm surveys will continue after severe thunderstorms spawned several powerful tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Friday.
Videos Show Tornadoes Rip Through Texas as Severe Weather Strikes South
"Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."
iheart.com
Tornadoes Destroy Homes In Northeast Texas
Tornadoes ripped through Northeast Texas leaving widespread damage in several communities. At least 50 homes were either damaged or destroyed near Paris, Texas. The Lamar County Sheriff's Department reported ten people were injured, but there were no fatalities. Homes were also damaged near Sulphur Springs, Texas. Further south, damage was reported to a manufacturing building in the town of Athens. The storms were part of a large weather complex that is also brought severe weather to portions of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.
Watch: Devastating damage left behind after tornado slams East Texas town
The small town of Powderly was unrecognizable after a tornado swept through on Friday.
'It could have ended a whole lot differently': Texas family blessed to be alive after tornado tears apart home
Wes Brown and his family are alive and blessed.
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
Strongest cold front of the season expected Friday
A significant drop in temperatures this weekend following a strong cold front.
Dallas-area couple survives dramatic encounter with suspected tornado
TEXAS, USA — Strong storms brought suspected tornados to north Texas Friday night, including to the tiny Dallas-area town of Miller Grove. An older couple in that community was inside a maroon truck heading out to eat dinner when the twister hit. They are safe and uninjured, despite the dramatic visuals left in the aftermath of their encounter with the weather.
KXII.com
10 hurt, 50 homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Ten people were injured and approximately 50 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down southwest of Paris Friday afternoon. The Brookston community has been most effected after a tornado touched down about eight miles west of Paris around 4 p.m. The National Weather Service...
The Weather Channel
Tornadoes Kill 1 in Oklahoma During Southern Plains Severe Weather Onslaught
At least one person was killed by Friday night's tornadoes. There are multiple reports of damage and injuries in northeast Texas. A daily rainfall record was set at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our...
Red Cross opens shelter for those impacted by Northeast Texas tornadoes
PARIS, Texas — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter for those impacted by tornadoes in Northeast Texas, following a day of severe weather throughout the area. Two lines of rain rode the front wave of a cold front through the Dallas-Fort Worth region, moving west to east. The first line of rain entered the area shortly after 1 p.m.
Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather
UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are some photos taken by KETK’s Averie Klonowski of storm damage in Athens: Here are more pictures of Hughes Springs from Friday night and Saturday Morning: […]
