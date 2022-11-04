Read full article on original website
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
iheart.com
Cher Opens Up About Her New Relationship
Cher has a new love in her life, and she has a few words for anyone with an issue that there's a 40-year age gap. The music legend was spotted holding hands with Alexander "AE" Edwards after dinner over the weekend and wanted to clear up anything with someone who has an issue with the age gap.
23 Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Prove They're Ride-Or-Die Best Friends
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends since 2008, and they're still friendship goals! Iconic, if you ask me. 🪩
VIDEO: Lovesick male lynx courts female with weird call
VIDEO: Lovesick male lynx courts female with weird call Video Weird ...
iheart.com
Music: Slipknot Announces A New Direction.
Heavy metal group Slipknot is changing course 27 years after the band’s formation. Following their newest album, “The End, So Far,” Slipknot co-founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed the album is the band’s final release with long-time label Roadrunner Records. Clown added that Slipknot would be fully independent moving forward.
iheart.com
A Diver Almost Becomes A Shark's Dinner
Ocean Ramsey, a marine conservationist, says she's been swimming with sharks for a long time, but this one shark seemed like it wanted a piece of her!. Watch as Queen Nikki, a 16-foot tiger shark, jumps out of the water and bit at Ramsey's fins, and the shark scientist laughed and greeted her by saying, "Hi Nikki! Aww..."
iheart.com
Walker Hayes Shares Family Photo From Tour Bus Bunk
Walker Hayes is all about mixing work and family at least while he’s touring. The “Fancy Like” singer is on his “Glad You’re Here Tour” and his family’s in tow. In case you didn’t know, the singer has six kids!. Hayes shares...
