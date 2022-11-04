JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee voters will decide the fate of four constitutional amendments Tuesday, including one that would put “right-to-work” in the state constitution. Right-to-work is a law that has existed in Tennessee since the 1940s that forbids employers from requiring workers to have union membership for a job. Amendment 1 on the […]

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO