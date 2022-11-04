ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

WBIR

Election 2022: Tennessee races to watch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Voters will cast their ballots Tuesday for the 2022 midterms. The election will decide who will be Tennessee's next governor, and voters will choose who represents the state's nine districts in the U.S. House of Representatives. The gubernatorial race pits Republican Gov. Bill Lee against Democrat...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Local union, lawmaker share thoughts ahead of Amendment 1 vote

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee voters will decide the fate of four constitutional amendments Tuesday, including one that would put “right-to-work” in the state constitution. Right-to-work is a law that has existed in Tennessee since the 1940s that forbids employers from requiring workers to have union membership for a job. Amendment 1 on the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

Tennessee Disability Coalition: Tennessee receives 'D+' on disability scorecard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Disability Coalition gave the state a cumulative "D+" for working adults with disabilities on its 2022 Tennessee Disability Scorecard. The report is based on eight disability priority areas for 2022. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close to 1 in 3 Tennesseans experience some form of disability, comprising the single largest minority group in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee

Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
TENNESSEE STATE
Herald and Tribune

Jonesborough flag retirement ceremony rescheduled

Each year, Jonesborough’s Flag Committee along with the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC host a flag retirement ceremony. This year’s ceremony has been rescheduled to Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Jonesborough Post Office parking lot, located at 121 Boone St. The ceremony...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Send Election Day Message About Election Integrity

Southern Christian Coalition demands that every vote be counted, election irregularities be addressed. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition today released a statement calling for election integrity. The message was sent as a call for accountability in the wake of election errors admitted by the Davidson County Election Commission. These errors resulted in hundreds of voters receiving incorrect ballots.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee

A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. 200 American flags to honor veterans. Wilson Warrior Group puts together display to honor veterans. Burial mix-up mystery.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
TENNESSEE STATE

