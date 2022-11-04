Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Tennessee Election Results: Amendments | November 8, 2022
Track election results for the four amendments on the ballot in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
How Tennessee Disenfranchised 21% of Its Black Citizens
While many states have made it easier for people convicted of felonies to vote, Tennessee has gone in the other direction.
Election 2022: Tennessee races to watch
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Voters will cast their ballots Tuesday for the 2022 midterms. The election will decide who will be Tennessee's next governor, and voters will choose who represents the state's nine districts in the U.S. House of Representatives. The gubernatorial race pits Republican Gov. Bill Lee against Democrat...
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District | November 8, 2022
Late Tuesday night, Andy Ogles (R) declared victory in the newly carved-up congressional district.
Local union, lawmaker share thoughts ahead of Amendment 1 vote
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee voters will decide the fate of four constitutional amendments Tuesday, including one that would put “right-to-work” in the state constitution. Right-to-work is a law that has existed in Tennessee since the 1940s that forbids employers from requiring workers to have union membership for a job. Amendment 1 on the […]
What are we voting for? | Breaking down Tennessee and the Mid-South's hot races in the Midterm Elections
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Tuesday's Midterm Elections in the Mid-South feature a number of races which have direct impact on Memphians and Mid-Southerners. Here are some of the more notable races happening across Tennessee and the Mid-South. Tennessee Governor's race. (R) Gov. Bill Lee vs. (D) Dr. Jason Martin. Incumbent...
Hundreds of Tennessee voters cast ballots in wrong races due to redistricting confusion
Election workers in Tennessee are scrambling to get hundreds of voters new provisional ballots after they accidentally cast their votes in the wrong congressional races due to confusion caused by redistricting.
Tennessee Disability Coalition: Tennessee receives 'D+' on disability scorecard
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Disability Coalition gave the state a cumulative "D+" for working adults with disabilities on its 2022 Tennessee Disability Scorecard. The report is based on eight disability priority areas for 2022. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close to 1 in 3 Tennesseans experience some form of disability, comprising the single largest minority group in Tennessee.
Tennesseans to vote on four amendments to the state's constitution
Tennesseans head to the polls on Election Day to vote in all kinds of races including four changes to the state's constitution.
Alderman, councilman, commissioner: What’s the difference
In many communities, voters will choose their preferred council members, aldermen or commissioners – but what do those terms mean, and what are the differences in them? How are different local governments formed in Tennessee?
utdailybeacon.com
Future of marijuana law in Tennessee unclear as Biden moves towards decriminalization
On Oct. 6, President Biden announced his plan to pardon minor federal marijuana convictions and encouraged governors to do so on the state level. Despite this suggestion, Gov. Bill Lee has chosen not to take Tennessee in this direction. The federal pardon will affect approximately 6,500 people across the country,...
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
WKRN
Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
Herald and Tribune
Jonesborough flag retirement ceremony rescheduled
Each year, Jonesborough’s Flag Committee along with the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC host a flag retirement ceremony. This year’s ceremony has been rescheduled to Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Jonesborough Post Office parking lot, located at 121 Boone St. The ceremony...
Tennessee Pastors Send Election Day Message About Election Integrity
Southern Christian Coalition demands that every vote be counted, election irregularities be addressed. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition today released a statement calling for election integrity. The message was sent as a call for accountability in the wake of election errors admitted by the Davidson County Election Commission. These errors resulted in hundreds of voters receiving incorrect ballots.
Why are votes for changing Tennessee's constitution tied to the Governor's race?
Next week, millions of Tennesseans will head to the polls to vote in all kinds of races, including four changes to the state's constitution.
Tennessee one of country’s worst states for flu, CDC says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This could be the country’s worst flu season in over a decade, and it’s only just beginning. Right now, the CDC says the virus is circulating at an even higher rate in Tennessee than the rest of the country. The CDC’s map shows Tennessee...
WKRN
School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee
A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. 200 American flags to honor veterans. Wilson Warrior Group puts together display to honor veterans. Burial mix-up mystery.
WSMV
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
