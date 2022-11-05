Iowa high school football playoff quarterfinals recap: Ankeny falls, Valley and Dowling advance

The state quarterfinals are wrapped up and there are 28 teams that have punched their ticket to the UNI-Dome across all classes of Iowa high school football.

The quarterfinals brought with them some expected blowouts, some unexpected blowouts and a whole lot of fireworks on a cold and rainy night across Iowa. It also gave us possibly the biggest upset of the season, with Johnston going on the road to take down No. 2 Ankeny 23-13.

That was just one of the several highlights from Friday night, though. Catch up on everything that happened, as it happened, here.

State quarterfinals coverage

9:32 p.m. WDM Valley pulls another upset

The Tigers go on the road, to the UNI-Dome, and topple No. 5 Cedar Falls 27-13. That's the second straight week they've pulled a stunner and earns them a trip back to the UNI-Dome for the state semifinals next week.

9:30 p.m. Underwood heads back to the semis

For the first time since 2002, when I was 8 years old, Underwood is going back to the UNI-Dome. They make it there after a 47-28 win over Pella Christian.

9:25 p.m. Brevin Doll — still really good at football

ADM is piling it on now, up 61-28 over North Polk after yet another Brevin Doll touchdown, I believe it's his third of the night. There's nearly a whole quarter remaining, but it'll take a miracle for NP to get back into this one.

9:22 p.m. Liberty's season comes to a close

The Wildcats dominated from the opening kickoff to hand Liberty a 56-28 loss. Carlisle heads to the semifinals.

9:20 p.m. Harlan wins big over Nevada

Harlan walks away with a massive win over the Cubs to punch their ticket to the UNI Dome.

9:12 p.m. Johnston topples No. 2 Ankeny

Wow, what an upset. The Dragons go on the road and take down state powerhouse Ankeny 23-13.

Johnston heads to the UNI Dome.

9:10 p.m. Ankeny turns it over on downs

Johnston will take over at their own 33 yard line with a 23-13 lead over No. 2 Ankeny after forcing a turnover on downs.

There's just over 2 minutes left in the game. It's not entirely over but... going to be tough for the Hawks to come back in this one.

9:10 p.m. North Scott headed to the UNI Dome

North Scott outscores Waverly-Shell Rock in the fourth quarter and looks like they're about to head to the state semifinals.

9:08 p.m. Mount Vernon closes it out over Solon

The Mustangs are about to top Solon for the second time this season. QB Joey Rhomberg runs in from three yards out and gives Mount Vernon a 17-0 lead with under two minutes left in the game.

9:05 p.m. Dowling headed to the UNI Dome

No. 1 Maroons dominate Waukee Northwest to secure a spot in the state semifinals

9:03 p.m. Johnston up 2 scores on No. 2 Ankeny

Blake Tubbs plows into the end zone from one-yard out. After the PAT, Johnston goes up 23-13 over No. 2 Ankeny with 5:03 left in the game.

Hawks have 2 timeouts to use and will have the ball at their own 25.

9:01 p.m. Johnston driving after forcing Ankeny fumble

The Dragons could put this game away here in a minute. Johnston forced an Ankeny fumble and they drove down to the one-yard line. They're up 16-13 halfway through the final quarter.

9 p.m. Final scores rolling in

First final score of the night we've seen here. Grundy Center will advance to the semifinals after a 20-6 win over East Buchanan.

8:56 ADM pulling away

A blocked punt turned into a touchdown for the Tigers. They're up 41-21 over North Polk in the third quarter.

8:55 P.M. Valley up big over No. 5 Cedar Falls

The Tigers just don't want their season to end. They're up 27-10 heading into the final frame.

8:47 p.m. Jamison Patton is good at football

Ankeny pulls within three points thanks to a 22-yard toss from JJ Kohl to Jamison Patton. The wideout got up in the air and hauled in the pass over a Johnston defender.

After the PAT Johnston is still up 16-13, but the Hawks have the momentum.

Just under 12 minutes to play in the game, and the season for one of these teams.

8:45 p.m. Fun one between Pella Christian and Underwood

8:43 p.m. North Scott up on WSR.

Waverly-Shell Rock is playing from behind for the first time tonight now. North Scott found the end zone on a short pass to Drew Kilburg.

North Scott up 13-10 after a blocked PAT.

8:41 p.m. Ankeny turns it over on downs

After driving into Johnston territory, the Hawks give the ball back to the Dragons at their own 16 after an incompletion on 4th and 3.

Johnston up 16-6 late in the third.

8:40 p.m. Carlisle dominating Liberty

The Lightning just can't seem to get a stop tonight. Wildcats up big, 42-14 in the third quarter.

8:35 p.m. WDM Valley keeps extending lead

Last time we checked in with the Tigers, they were up 14-3. But now, they've added a couple of field goals and are up 20-3 over No. 5 Cedar Falls in the second half.

8:31 p.m. Fake FG turns into a TD for Johnston

Johnston looked like they were lining up for about a 40-yard FG, but they caught everybody off guard. Aidan George, who leads 5A in sacks, leaked out behind the Ankeny defense and the holder, who I don't even have a name on the roster for, found him for a 23-yard TD.

They missed the PAT, but go up 16-6 over No. 2 Ankeny halfway through the third quarter.

8:30 p.m. MFL MarMac strikes back

Just when you thought West Branch was getting back into the game, MFL MarMac comes alive again. They're up 24-13 after an 81-yard TD strike from Zach Driscoll to Karter Decker.

8:27 p.m. Lewis Central up at the half

Lewis Central's up 20-7 over Glenwood at halftime.

8:25 p.m. annnnnnd momentum right back with Johnston

JJ Kohl throws his first pick since Week 1 on a third and 10 and Johnston gets the ball back deep in their own half.

8:23 p.m. Ankeny grabbing momentum

After the Hawks touchdown, Ankeny picks off Johnston QB Will Nuss deep in Dragons territory. The Hawks are driving now to try to take the lead for the first time tonight.

It's early in the third quarter there.

8:20 p.m. Ankeny gets on the board

The No. 2 Hawks found paydirt thanks to a 1-yard JJ Kohl QB keeper. That score was set up on a 39-yard run from Jazan Williams to bring the ball down to the one-yard line.

After a false start, Ankeny shanks the PAT and Johnston is up 10-6 now early in the third.

8:19 p.m. West Branch firing in second half

West Branch down just 16-13 over MFL Mar Mac after a 50-yard scamper from Cale Seydel on just the third play of the quarter.

8:16 p.m. North Polk on the comeback trail

North Polk pulls within 7 points as halftime nears. Austin Parkins hauled in a 21-yard pass to find paydirt.

ADM up 28-21, but North Polk seems to have all the momentum heading into the break.

8:15 p.m. No. 3 Southeast Polk up at the half

The Rams are up 21-0 over CR Prairie at the half. Third quarter should be starting momentarily

8:08 p.m. Indianola clawing back on Xavier

This game was supposed to be a blowout, with our Cody Goodwin predicting a 31-7 win for Xavier, but that's not the case so far.

Indianola down 10-7 at the half.

8:07 p.m. No. 5 OABCIG up over No. 4 Spirit Lake at the half

8:05 p.m. A pass? In this weather?

This might be the first deep passing touchdown I've seen tonight. North Polk hits on a 35-yard strike from Isaac Zoske to Austin Parkins. North Polk still trails 28-14 late in the first half.

7:56 p.m. Mount Vernon extends lead heading to half

The No. 2Mustangs go up 10-0 over No. 6 Solon thanks to a 30-yard field goal from Ben Crock.

Just six seconds left in the half there.

7:55 p.m. Dowling looking well on their way to the semis

We're at the half out at Dowling and the No. 1 Maroons lead Waukee Northwest 28-0 after a Jaxon Smolik run.

7:52 p.m. Johnston extends lead over Ankeny

The Dragons added three more points with a 30-yard field goal from Carson Hanson. Dragons up 10-0 over No. 2 Ankeny.

There's just 35 seconds left in the half there.

7:48 p.m. ADM's offense is absurd

The Tigers score again, this time on their first play of the second quarter. Aiden Flora went 74 yards for a touchdown. They extend their lead to 25-7 over North Polk after the first successful PAT of the night for ADM.

Friendly reminder that this North Polk team is the No. 7 team in 3A. That makes what ADM is doing even more impressive.

7:46 p.m. All Carlisle against Liberty

The Wildcats aren't letting Liberty breathe tonight. Seems like every time I look up Carlisle has more points.

They're up 28-0 late in the opening half.

7:45 p.m. ADM offense is rolling

Late in the first quarter No. 4 ADM extends its lead over North Polk with a Cade Morse score. PATs are not the Tigers' friend tonight though, with the 2-point conversion attempt failing. They're 0/3 on conversions tonight, whether that be PATs or 2-point tries.

Still, they're up 18-7.

7:41 p.m. WDM Valley scores again

The WDM Valley Tigers go up 14-3 on the Cedar Falls Tigers. Michael Provenza found Zay Robinson for a 30-yard scoring strike. It's Robinson's second TD of the season.

7:40 p.m. Southeast Polk extends its lead

The No. 3 Rams go up 14-0 on CR Prairie thanks to a TD pass from Connor Moberly to Joe Zelenovich.

We're late in the first half in that one.

7:37 p.m. Mount Vernon defense stands tall

Solon got all the way down to the 5-yard line, looking like they were about to tie the game against Mount Vernon, but the Mustangs' defense made a play. They forced a fumble and Zatyk Holub recovered to give the ball back to Mount Vernon, who are up 7-0 in the second quarter.

7:35 p.m. Ankeny on upset alert

The Johnston Dragons, ranked No. 6 in Class 5A, are up 7-0 on No. 2 Ankeny. Blake Tubbs found the endzone from about 15 yards out early in the opening frame. Neither offense could get anything going since then, but the Dragons have had some stellar punts to pin the Hawks deep.

After the opening quarter Johnston is up 7-0.

7:32 p.m. WDM Valley ahead of Cedar Falls

After pulling a major upset over the Pleasant Valley last week, WDM Valley is hoping to do it again. They're up 7-3 over No. 5 Cedar Falls after the first quarter.

7:30 p.m. Dowling up over Waukee Northwest after first Q

At the end of one, the No. 1 Maroons are up 7-0 over Waukee Northwest. RB CJ Phillip found the end zone from about three yards out.

7:25 p.m. Brevin Doll is pretty good at football

No. 4 ADM retakes the lead from No. 7 North Polk pretty easily. Brevin Doll took a kickoff 75 yards to set the Tigers up in good field position. Then Aiden Flora finds the endzone on a designed run.

PAT is wide again, so they're only up by 5 now.

ADM up 12-7 about halfway through the opening frame.

7:21 p.m. Waverly-Shell Rock hits paydirt

Go-Hawks take a 7-0 lead over North Scott thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run from McCrae Hagarty.

WSR burns over half of the entire first quarter on that drive.

Side note: Can somebody explain to me what a Go-Hawk is? It's a cool name, I just don't understand what it is.

7:20 p.m. We might have a shootout on our hands

North Polk takes a 7-6 lead over ADM thanks to a Brady Miller run. That missed PAT by ADM might come back to haunt them.

7:18 p.m. Carlisle scoring early and often on Liberty

The No. 5 Lightning got down quick to No.4 Carlisle. They're probably a bit stunned right now, especially after a Liberty fumble led to the Wildcats' second touchdown of the night.

Carlisle up 14-0 early in the first still.

7:15 p.m. Lewis Central down early

Lewis Central, who was ranked No. 1 in our 4A poll for the majority of the season, is down early to Glenwood, who scored on an 8-yard Tate Mayberry score.

Rams up 7-0.

7:13 Mount Vernon strikes first against Solon

The Mustangs hit paydirt on a 3-yard score from Jackson Hird. It capped a long 77-yard drive that took over 5 minutes on the clock.

No. 2 Mount Vernon up 7-0 on No. 6 Solon

7:10 p.m. ADM up on North Polk

No. 4 ADM takes the lead early in the game thanks to a 28-yard scamper from Brevin Doll.

They missed the PAT, though. So ADM up 6-0 on No. 7 North Polk.

7:07 p.m. Southeast Polk scores on special teams

The No. 3 Rams get on the board first in their game against Cedar Rapids Prairie. They get a blocked punt before their offense even gets to touch the ball. Obald Niyonkuru scoops the ball up and takes it into the endzone. Rams take a 7-0 lead early in the opening quarter.

7:05 p.m. Big name in attendance for Dowling and Waukee Northwest

Penn State head coach James Franklin is in the house to watch No. 1 Dowling Catholic take on Waukee Northwest. Dowling QB Jaxon Smolik is committed to play at Penn State next season. The Nittany Lions play Indiana tomorrow afternoon.

7 p.m. We have kickoff

Waverly-Shell Rock and North Scott are underway. The other 23 games are getting underway right about now too.

Let's have some fun.

6:55 p.m. Cedar Falls and WDM Valley get refuge from the weather

No. 5 Cedar Falls and WDM Valley are the only teams in the state tonight that won't have to deal with the elements, I believe. They're playing in the UNI Dome, so both of those offenses can sling it all around the field without having to worry about a drenched ball or wideouts slipping on the grass.

6:45 p.m. West Branch rallying around coach

West Branch takes on MFL MarMac tonight in the quarterfinals in what should be an exciting game. But an off-the-field story has garnered a lot of attention over the last few weeks. The community has come together around legendary West Branch coach Butch Pedersen after he was recently diagnosed with blood cancer.

Our Alyssa Hertel spoke with him this week and wrote about how he's hoping to keep the attention on his team and their quest to make it to the Dome. Well tonight, we'll see if they get there.

6:20 p.m. Stay warm, and dry

By the end of tonight, 24 teams will have punched their tickets to the UNI Dome to compete in the state semifinals. The weather out there isn't great, with rain expected throughout most of the state and temperatures dropping into the 40s.

Expect a heavy dose of the run game to protect the ball in the elements tonight.

Recruiting/high school sports reporter Alyssa Hertel (@AlyssaHertel) is at Adel tonight to watch ADM take on North Polk in a Class 3A quarterfinal. It's going to be a tough task for North Polk, taking on an ADM offense that's scored 177 points over its last three games. The Tigers' defense is no slouch either, giving up up three points over that span. The Comets are playing well, too, coming into this game with a four-game winning streak, beating Creston 52-20 in last week's Round of 16. These teams met in Week 3, with ADM earning a 29-20 win over North Polk.

Joe Randleman (@JoeRandleman) is out west tonight to watch No. 8 Nevada take on No. 1 Harlan in another Class 3A tilt. Harlan comes into this one on a 9-game winning streak after dropping its season opener to then-top-ranked Lewis Central from 4A. It's going to be a battle for a Cubs team that's struggling a bit on offense. They've failed to score 20 points in four of their last five games. But their defense has been stout, giving up just 18.2 points per game this season and even less over the last month.

Raven Moore (@Raven_XReport) will be in Mount Vernon to watch the No. 2 Mustangs take on Solon. This is another rematch from earlier in the season, when Mount Vernon topped the Spartans 17-14 in Week 2. The Mustangs roll into this one with an unblemished record, and Solon boasts an 8-2 mark, having not lost since Week 3.

We'll also have photographers capturing the best images from the action all across the state and posting galleries to this site throughout the night.

As for me, I'll be mining for information from our reporters in the field as well as social media to bring you everything you need to know that's happening in the Round-of-16 of the Iowa high school football playoffs.