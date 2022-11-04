Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCartersville, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Own a Piece of the Macabre – This ‘Stranger Things’ House is For Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffRome, GA
Related
Election Day Updates: Voting runs smoothly throughout Georgia
Below are live updates on how Election Day is going throughout Georgia. The results are starting to come in. View our live coverage of the results here. Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. Superior Court Judge Gregory...
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
Georgia family heartbroken after beloved cousin was buried by the state without their permission
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family is heartbroken after they say their loved one was buried without their consent. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke to a cousin of 62-year-old Willie Thomas, who died last September at Amicasa Hospice Center in Decatur. Antwanisha Powell said her family found...
Nasty flu strain spreads faster, sickening many children and adults
This year’s flu season ramped up early in Georgia and continues to intensify, especially among children, pushing the are...
fox5atlanta.com
2022 Georgia governor race: Abrams concedes, Kemp wins another term
ATLANTA - Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has successfully fought off Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for a second time, securing four more years in office. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, managed to clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
Car crashes into Georgia elementary school injuring multiple students
A driver crashed into an Atlanta-area elementary school classroom on Monday morning, injuring several students.
Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff to be held in State Farm Arena
ATLANTA — Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced. The metro Atlanta-raised rapper is set to be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Jesse Curney III, the pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to Channel 2 Action News...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Rayonna Jemison was last seen Sunday leaving her home in Douglas County, near the Andy Mountain Road and Highway 78 area. Rayonna is described as 5...
cbtnews.com
Atlanta auto dealer Jimmy Ellis passes away at age 67
James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, a distinguished auto dealer in the Atlanta area, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at age 67. Ellis had served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group since January of 2015 after serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the group for 18 years.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other n. GA counties, but subtropical storm Nicole not on track to hit north Georgia
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties due to subtropical storm Nicole, but adds that the storm is not headed our way. The NWS writes that there is no hazardous weather expected today, and that on its current trajectory the...
Students injured when car crashes into elementary school classroom
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A car crashed into a classroom at a Georgia school on Monday morning, sending several students to hospitals. A photo from the scene taken by WSB-TV shows the car crashed through a brick wall at Ivy Prep Academy. The DeKalb Fire and Rescue Department told...
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence
LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
WJCL
Coroner: Body of 20-year-old Georgia woman found on the side of the road
COWPENS, South Carolina (WYFF) -- A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on the shoulder of a road in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner identified the woman as Emily Lauren King, 20, of Canton, Georgia. The coroner says King was discovered by a passerby about...
fox5atlanta.com
Tydravevius Dozier funeral: Community remembers Chattooga High football player killed crash
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - The north Georgia community gathered to pay their final respects to a high school football player killed in a deadly crash. Dozens came to the Summerville Baptist Church for a celebration of life service for 14-year-old Tydravevius Dozier. Dozier along with 15-year-old Xavier Gray and 16-year-old...
smokesignalsnews.com
October was a busy for law enforcement
October saw a total of 58 arrests in Pickens County for offenses including multiple driving related arrests, assault, obstructing law enforcement officers and three drug-related arrests. The Pickens County Sheriff’s department handled the largest number of arrests with the Jasper police department nabbing five and the Georgia State Patrol arrested four people.
fox5atlanta.com
Tens of thousands of challenges to Georgia voters’ eligibility create ‘embarrassing’ last-minute hurdle
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County resident Travis Barber says he when he went to vote early, the poll worker looked up from the computer and told him there was a problem. His voter eligibility had been challenged. "I asked her challenged by who and why? She couldn’t tell me,...
Investigation reveals over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed, Cobb Elections officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation by Elections officials revealed the Cobb election office failed to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots. This discovery comes after some Cobb County residents reported that they had not received the absentee ballots they requested. Elections and Registrations Director Janine Eveler blames this...
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
6-year-old Georgia boy dead after finding gun he thought was ‘toy’ behind his home, police say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old Georgia boy was killed after he found a gun at his apartment complex and accidentally shot himself in the head, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Calhoun Police said they responded to reports of someone shot on...
The Citizen Online
6 boys in 2 vehicles arrested after chases from Fayetteville to Peachtree City
Vehicle chases involving two vehicles that began in Fayetteville in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 continued south of the city and resulted in six male teens from Clayton County taken into custody. Two other teens who escaped on foot were arrested after making their way into Peachtree City. All six Clayton teens were ages 15 and 16.
Comments / 0