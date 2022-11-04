ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

2022 Georgia governor race: Abrams concedes, Kemp wins another term

ATLANTA - Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has successfully fought off Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for a second time, securing four more years in office. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, managed to clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Rayonna Jemison was last seen Sunday leaving her home in Douglas County, near the Andy Mountain Road and Highway 78 area. Rayonna is described as 5...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
cbtnews.com

Atlanta auto dealer Jimmy Ellis passes away at age 67

James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, a distinguished auto dealer in the Atlanta area, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at age 67. Ellis had served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group since January of 2015 after serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the group for 18 years.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence

LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Coroner: Body of 20-year-old Georgia woman found on the side of the road

COWPENS, South Carolina (WYFF) -- A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on the shoulder of a road in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner identified the woman as Emily Lauren King, 20, of Canton, Georgia. The coroner says King was discovered by a passerby about...
CANTON, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

October was a busy for law enforcement

October saw a total of 58 arrests in Pickens County for offenses including multiple driving related arrests, assault, obstructing law enforcement officers and three drug-related arrests. The Pickens County Sheriff’s department handled the largest number of arrests with the Jasper police department nabbing five and the Georgia State Patrol arrested four people.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy