River Dr. N in Great Falls open again as wanted person no longer believed to be in the area

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Firefighters respond to two fires in Great Falls Saturday
GREAT FALS, Mont. - This past Saturday when the Great Falls area was inundated with gale force winds, Great Falls Fire Rescue responded two working fires. The first fire occurred at 4800 Lower River Rd when branches from trees came in contact with power lines. When the branches contacted the power lines it caused sparks to occur and fall down onto a large woodpile next to a garage. At the same time, a tree 100 feet away started on fire from hot embers being carried in the wind. With the help of the MANG Fire Department, GFFR was able to quickly extinguish the fires and kept them from spreading to nearby structures. There were no injuries, or structural damage because of these fires.
Fairfield Sun Times
PHOTOS: High winds cause damage in parts of the state
HELENA, Mont. - High winds caused damage in parts of Montana Saturday. Great Falls Fire Rescue was called out to multiple downed lines and trees throughout the Electric City. Viewer, John Lynch, in Helena shared photos of damage in the Capital City as well. Do you have photos of damage...
Fairfield Sun Times
Christine Rose (Adamson) Sheldon
Christine Rose (Adamson) Sheldon, 46, passed away Friday November 4, 2022 at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana after a long struggle with cancer. Christine was born December 11, 1975 in Choteau, Montana to Monte and Janet Shepard Adamson. She grew-up on the family farm in the Fairfield area where she attended school and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1995. After High school she met and married Neil Sheldon in 2003 and moved to Great Falls where she worked at Party America, Target, and Sam Goodes, besides being a mother and step-mother.
Fairfield Sun Times
Shooting in Great Falls bar parking lot injures one
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police responded to a shooting in the Do Bar parking lot Saturday night, where one person was injured. The person who was injured in the shooting was taken to the ER with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries according to Great Falls Police Department public information officer Tony Munkres.
Fairfield Sun Times
Keeping your kids safe and warm in their car seat during the winter months
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As snow begins to pile up, parents want their kids to stay warm. This includes bundling them up in puffer vests or coats, hats, gloves, scarves, etc.; however, those big coats could be putting your kids' lives at risk. "That clothing and that jacket or whatever...
Fairfield Sun Times
A home for the holidays at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter
GREAT FALLS, Montana – The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is hosting a free adoption event to encourage people to experience the joy of pet adoption this holiday season. The “A Home for the Holidays” adoption event offers free cat and dog adoptions through December 30th.
Comments / 0