Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Iowa voters add gun rights to state constitution
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowans voted Tuesday to add a right to keep and bear arms into the state constitution, a move that will make it more difficult to pass gun restrictions and easier to strike down existing gun laws. By approving the constitutional amendment, Iowa joins Alabama,...
abc17news.com
Hawaii hate crime trial begins for beating of white man
HONOLULU (AP) — A trial is underway for two Native Hawaiian men charged with a hate crime in the 2014 beating of a white man who bought a house in their remote village on Maui. Attorneys for Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi AkiJr. don’t dispute the assault but say it wasn’t a hate crime. Prosecutors say Alo-Kaonohi punched and kicked Christopher Kunzelman and Aki hit him with a shovel when Kunzelman tried to fix up the oceanfront house he purchased in Kahakuloa village. Attorneys for the men say they were motivated by Kunzelman’s attitude not by his race.
abc17news.com
Kansas officials investigate death of foster child who fled
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials are investigating the death of a foster child who left a residential treatment facility, stole a truck and crashed into a semitruck in Oklahoma last month. The state Department of Children and Families confirmed it is investigating what happened to determine if there were any regulatory violations at the facility the 13-year-old walked away from on Oct. 27. The teen had gone to a Halloween party in Independence, Kansas, on the day of the crash that was sponsored by the residential treatment program where he was living in Parsons, Kansas. Officials said the teen went to a car dealership and stole the truck before driving to Oklahoma. He died two days after the crash in a Tulsa hospital.
abc17news.com
Tracking a cooler start to the week followed by big temperature swings
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with lows falling into the lower 40s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 60s. EXTENDED: A weak cold front moves through overnight, bringing temperatures down into the lower 40s by morning. Tomorrow will be cooler and breezy in the wake of the front as temperatures only make the lower 60s. A warm front approaches from the southwest on Tuesday, bringing a chance for a few sprinkles. The upper pattern is quite warm through Wednesday and Thursday as we see upper high pressure build overhead. This will send us to near record highs on Wednesday in the upper 70s. We could also see record warm low temperatures on Thursday morning before a huge cool down settles in for the end of the week. A deep low pressure system forces a cold front through Mid-Missouri on Thursday night, bringing a chance for rain and morning temperatures in the mid-30s on Friday morning. We'll see highs in the mid-40s on Friday and barely struggling to get to 40 over the weekend.
abc17news.com
Villanova wins in 1st game without Wright; Neptune in charge
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — The No. 16 Villanova Wildcats beat La Salle 81-68 and won their first game under coach Kyle Neptune. Neptune replaced Jay Wright in the wake of the Hall of Fame coach’s sudden retirement. Caleb Daniels scored 24 points and Eric Dixon had 20 for the Wildcats. Josh Nickelberry led the Explorers with 22 points. La Salle lost in coach Fran Dunphy’s first game back since he came out of retirement. Dunphy also had lengthy, successful coaching stints at Penn and Temple and was coaxed out of retirement to lead the program where he was a star player.
Comments / 0