TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with lows falling into the lower 40s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 60s. EXTENDED: A weak cold front moves through overnight, bringing temperatures down into the lower 40s by morning. Tomorrow will be cooler and breezy in the wake of the front as temperatures only make the lower 60s. A warm front approaches from the southwest on Tuesday, bringing a chance for a few sprinkles. The upper pattern is quite warm through Wednesday and Thursday as we see upper high pressure build overhead. This will send us to near record highs on Wednesday in the upper 70s. We could also see record warm low temperatures on Thursday morning before a huge cool down settles in for the end of the week. A deep low pressure system forces a cold front through Mid-Missouri on Thursday night, bringing a chance for rain and morning temperatures in the mid-30s on Friday morning. We'll see highs in the mid-40s on Friday and barely struggling to get to 40 over the weekend.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO