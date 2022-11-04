Read full article on original website
MLB
Braves acquire OF Hilliard in trade with Rockies
ATLANTA -- The Braves began fortifying their outfield depth on Sunday, when they acquired Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for right-handed pitcher Dylan Spain. Hilliard hit a career-high 14 homers with a .757 OPS in 238 plate appearances for the Rockies in 2021. But the 28-year-old outfielder tallied just two homers while producing a .544 OPS and 28.5 percent strikeout rate over 200 plate appearances this past season.
MLB
Machado an NL MVP finalist, along with two Cardinals
Manny Machado's remarkable 2022 season might just end with some hardware. For the second time in three years, Machado is one of three finalists for the National League Most Valuable Player Award. This time, he has built quite a case. • 2022 MLB Awards: Complete coverage. Machado's 7.4 wins above...
MLB
Judge, Ohtani and deGrom, oh my! 10 storylines to watch
The Astros capturing their second World Series championship and first since 2017 capped a memorable 2022 season, leaving the other 29 clubs wondering what must be done to put them in position to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy next fall. This year’s free-agent market features some superstar names, while the...
MLB
Here are the 2022 finalists for MVP, Cy Young, ROY and MOY
The finalists for MLB's four major end-of-season awards -- Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player -- were revealed on Monday night. The 2022 award winners for each league will be announced next week, starting at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network each day:
MLB
9 teams that could define the winter
Bring on the rumors, the rumblings, the swaps and the signings. Bring on the competitiveness of construction and the palpable appeal of what looks good on paper. Bring on the Hot Stove season -- the best time of the year (that doesn’t, you know, involve actual games). • Top...
MLB
Rising O's see Rutschman (ROY), Hyde (MOY) named award finalists
The Orioles’ breakthrough 2022 season has resulted in national recognition for a pair of key figures in the franchise’s turnaround. On Monday, manager Brandon Hyde and catcher Adley Rutschman were named finalists for Baseball Writers’ Association of America awards. Hyde is among the three finalists for American League Manager of the Year, along with Cleveland’s Terry Francona and Seattle’s Scott Servais. Rutschman is up for AL Rookie of the Year with Cleveland’s Steven Kwan and Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez.
MLB
Harris, Strider, Fried, Snitker finalists for heavy hardware
ATLANTA -- Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, Max Fried and Brian Snitker are all finalists for the major end-of-season awards, which will be announced next week on MLB Network. Harris and Strider are finalists for the National League’s Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award. Fried is a NL Cy...
MLB
Ready for Awards season? Here's your guide
Another thrilling postseason is in the books, and while the MLB offseason has begun, so has Awards season, when we honor the greatest players and performances of 2022. Before the hardware gets handed out, here’s a breakdown of important dates on the calendar. • Complete Awards coverage. Monday, Nov....
MLB
Manoah a Cy Young finalist after breakout year
TORONTO -- Alek Manoah has been named a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award, recognizing an exceptional season for the 24-year-old ace who has quickly established himself as a franchise cornerstone. Manoah posted a 2.24 ERA for the Blue Jays in 2022, hauling 196 2/3 remarkably consistent innings....
MLB
These guys aren't BBWAA Awards finalists -- but they're worthy
The finalists for the Baseball Writers' Association of America end-of-season awards were revealed on Monday night -- but, as always, it's hard to limit each category to just three choices per league. So while every finalist for the Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of...
MLB
Cubs' Mervis named Fall Stars Game MVP
MESA, Ariz. – The legend of Matt “Mash” Mervis just continues to grow. Less than 24 hours removed from putting on a show during the Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby, the Cubs’ No. 21 prospect earned 2022 Fall Stars Game MVP honors after swatting an opposite-field two-run roundtripper to back the National League squad in its 9-3 victory over the American League at Sloan Park on Sunday afternoon.
MLB
Kwan, Francona finalists for AL ROY, MOY awards
With few expectations come more opportunities for a team to turn heads. The Guardians capitalized on the chance to do just that this season, and now they’re getting recognition. On Monday night, Steven Kwan was named a finalist for the American League Rookie of the Year Award, and his...
MLB
Chafin opts out of deal with Tigers
DETROIT -- The Tigers were ready to enter the offseason with a lengthy to-do list coming off a 96-loss season. That now includes lefty relief help after Andrew Chafin opted out of his contract for next year. Chafin hits the open market, where he’s expected to seek a long-term contract....
MLB
JV (AL Cy Young), Alvarez (AL MVP) are BWAAA finalists
HOUSTON -- Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and designated hitter/left fielder Yordan Alvarez were named finalists for Baseball Writers’ Association of America awards on Monday. Verlander is one of three finalists for the American League Cy Young Award, and Alvarez is a finalist for the AL Most Valuable Player. •...
MLB
Sandy a finalist for NL Cy Young after dominant ‘22
MIAMI -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara is one step closer to making franchise history. Alcantara was named a finalist for the 2022 National League Cy Young Award alongside Braves lefty Max Fried and Dodgers southpaw Julio Urías on Monday night . The winner, as voted on by the Baseball Writers' Association of America before the postseason began, will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 16.
MLB
Judge officially a finalist for AL MVP honors
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge captured a slice of history this past season, setting the American League’s single-season home run record while taking his pursuit of a Triple Crown into the season’s final week. It was a remarkable performance, and now the slugging superstar waits to learn if it has earned him hardware.
MLB
Notable trades made during the GM Meetings
The annual General Managers Meetings in November don't get as much press as the Winter Meetings a month later, but they give team executives an important opportunity to discuss issues around the league and start thinking in earnest about the directions of their offseasons. With key decision-makers for every franchise...
MLB
Rodón officially opts out; what's next?
Carlos Rodón has opted out of the final year on his two-year, $44 million contract with the Giants and is now a free agent. MLB.com is tracking the latest rumors surrounding the left-hander. Nov. 6: Rodón opts out; what's next?. As expected, Rodón has opted out of the...
MLB
How Díaz's deal impacts closer market
It was widely expected that All-Star closer Edwin Díaz would set a record for the largest deal ever signed by a reliever when he reached free agency, so the reported value of his new contract with the Mets -- five years, $102 million, per a source -- wasn’t all that surprising.
MLB
Cardinal vs. Cardinal? Prospects face off in Fall Stars Game
MESA, Ariz. -- Jordan Walker couldn’t help but start laughing as he walked to the plate. The Arizona Fall League announced that they were extending Sunday’s Fall Stars Game at Mesa’s Sloan Park to the bottom of the ninth, despite the home National League side holding a 7-3 lead in the bottom of the frame. One issue: In order to get as many players into the prospect showcase as possible, the American League needed to use NL pitchers.
