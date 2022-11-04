The Orioles’ breakthrough 2022 season has resulted in national recognition for a pair of key figures in the franchise’s turnaround. On Monday, manager Brandon Hyde and catcher Adley Rutschman were named finalists for Baseball Writers’ Association of America awards. Hyde is among the three finalists for American League Manager of the Year, along with Cleveland’s Terry Francona and Seattle’s Scott Servais. Rutschman is up for AL Rookie of the Year with Cleveland’s Steven Kwan and Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO