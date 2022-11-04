ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Covid: Ventilation rate needs to be 50 times higher to beat Omicron spread, experts warn

Experts have warned that room ventilation rates need to be 50 times higher to prevent the spread of Omicron. One in 35 people tested positive for Covid in both England and Scotland, one in 40 in Wales, and one in 30 in Northern Ireland as of week ending 24 October. Though vaccination has significantly helped reduce the spread of Covid, variants of the virus continue to evolve.Researchers examined how the risk of air-borne transmitted diseases may be higher in confined spaces. They calculated the minimum dose of virus particles necessary to cause an infection for each variant. They then...
Tree Hugger

Biden Dedicates $9B to Fund Half a Million Heat Pumps

In June 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden issued memoranda calling for insulation, electrification, and heatpumpification. Now the details are being released. "DOE announced nearly $9 billion in funding allocations for states and Tribes under new state- and Tribe-administered home efficiency programs established by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act," said the Biden administration in a statement. "The new rebate program funding could support up to 1.6 million households nationwide in upgrading homes and apartments to lower energy bills, including by installing up to 500,000 heat pumps and conducting deep building retrofits through insulation and electrical wiring. In sum, these programs will make these cost-saving upgrades more accessible for low- and moderate-income families as states gain momentum toward deploying at least 12 million heat pumps by 2030."
The Hill

All income groups feeling economic pain from inflation: survey

High inflation is increasingly creating major strains on all Americans, including those with higher incomes than others, according to a Wall Street Journal poll. The poll, which was conducted for the paper by John Anzalone and Tony Fabrizio, the chief pollsters for President Biden and former President Trump, respectively, found that 26 percent of registered voters with household incomes between $100,001 and $150,000 said inflation is creating major financial strains for their families.
Reuters

COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up 35% of U.S. cases

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday estimated that Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 accounted for about 35% of coronavirus cases in the country in the week ending Nov.5 compared with 23.2% in the previous week.
CNBC

Where the economy is showing signs of a slowdown near recession levels

Both sales and profit margins are declining, according to the National Association for Business Economics. Its the revenue decline that should get more attention, as it could be signaling that Fed interest rate policy is quickly slowing the economy. But the strong job market which again defied expectations in October...
CNET

Chronic Illness and Disability: Key Differences and How to Get Support

Chronic illness is more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 in 10 adults in the US are living with a chronic illness, and 4 in 6 adults have two or more chronic illnesses. This includes cancer, heart disease, diabetes or Alzheimer's disease -- any disease that has lasted longer than a year, requires medical attention or limits your day-to-day life may count as a chronic illness.

