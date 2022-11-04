Read full article on original website
Martin Lewis warns cost of living crisis will hit people harder in spring than winter
Martin Lewis warns cost of living crisis will hit people harder in spring than winter. Martin Lewis has warned the cost of living crisis could hit people harder in spring rather than this winter. The MoneySavingExpert founder said he was more worried about April when support on energy bills ends...
Covid: Ventilation rate needs to be 50 times higher to beat Omicron spread, experts warn
Experts have warned that room ventilation rates need to be 50 times higher to prevent the spread of Omicron. One in 35 people tested positive for Covid in both England and Scotland, one in 40 in Wales, and one in 30 in Northern Ireland as of week ending 24 October. Though vaccination has significantly helped reduce the spread of Covid, variants of the virus continue to evolve.Researchers examined how the risk of air-borne transmitted diseases may be higher in confined spaces. They calculated the minimum dose of virus particles necessary to cause an infection for each variant. They then...
Employers are now ‘ghosting’ applicants in tight labor market – and that’s not all bad | Gene Marks
It’s rude to end a relationship in radio silence, but it provides insight into a company’s culture and how it treats its employees
How to Spot Early Signs of Bedbugs and Prevent an Infestation, According to Pest Experts
Most people aren't exactly excited by the presence of any kind of bug — but the idea of bedbugs in particular can cause a uniquely acute panic. Bedbug infestations have temporarily shut down clothes stores and movie theaters, and caused more than a few homeowners to seek professional treatment to remove the pests.
The Fed is raising interest rates, but there's another tool that it hopes will help crush inflation and deflate market bubbles
The Fed has ratcheted up interest rates this year, but that's only half of its approach to fighting inflation and taming frothy markets. Quantitative tightening is meant to suck excess liquidity from the market, fighting inflation and deflating bubbles. Experts say there is the potential it goes too far, but...
We might be headed for a rail strike by Thanksgiving that could cripple US supply chains and push the economy ‘over the edge’
Two months ago, America narrowly avoided a U.S. rail worker strike that could have brought supply chains to a standstill and crippled the economy. Now, that option is back on the table. In September, four unions representing around 60,000 rail employees reached a tentative agreement with rail companies—with the assistance...
Biden Dedicates $9B to Fund Half a Million Heat Pumps
In June 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden issued memoranda calling for insulation, electrification, and heatpumpification. Now the details are being released. "DOE announced nearly $9 billion in funding allocations for states and Tribes under new state- and Tribe-administered home efficiency programs established by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act," said the Biden administration in a statement. "The new rebate program funding could support up to 1.6 million households nationwide in upgrading homes and apartments to lower energy bills, including by installing up to 500,000 heat pumps and conducting deep building retrofits through insulation and electrical wiring. In sum, these programs will make these cost-saving upgrades more accessible for low- and moderate-income families as states gain momentum toward deploying at least 12 million heat pumps by 2030."
US hospital flu cases highest in a decade amid winter vaccination warning
Hospitals urge Americans to be up to date with vaccinations but 5m fewer flu vaccines administered to US adults than last year
Family GPs are prescribing antidepressants to children as young as 11 'too willingly' as they 'routinely' flout rules about giving the drugs to under-18s
Family doctors are routinely flouting the rules by giving antidepressants to children as young as 11. GPs are only supposed to prescribe the drugs to under-18s after they have been assessed by a psychiatrist. But they often hand them out before this, according to the National Institute for Health and...
New Covid-19 outbreak feared as figures show fewer than one in twelve care home workers have taken their latest booster jab
Just eight per cent of staff in British care homes have had their autumn Covid booster jab. The latest Government data also showed that fewer than two-thirds of healthcare workers have had an extra dose. The figures show a steep fall off from the previous round of Covid jabs –...
'How much can you send on Cash App?': It depends on whether or not your account is verified — here's what you need to know
You can send up to $250 on a basic Cash App account in a 7-day period, and receive up to $1,000 over a 30-day period. Once you've verified your Cash App, you can send up to to $7,500 per week and receive an unlimited amount. Verifying your Cash App account...
All income groups feeling economic pain from inflation: survey
High inflation is increasingly creating major strains on all Americans, including those with higher incomes than others, according to a Wall Street Journal poll. The poll, which was conducted for the paper by John Anzalone and Tony Fabrizio, the chief pollsters for President Biden and former President Trump, respectively, found that 26 percent of registered voters with household incomes between $100,001 and $150,000 said inflation is creating major financial strains for their families.
COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up 35% of U.S. cases
Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday estimated that Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 accounted for about 35% of coronavirus cases in the country in the week ending Nov.5 compared with 23.2% in the previous week.
Covid infections fall for the first time since summer as 1.9million now have the bug
COVID cases have fallen for the first time since the summer as the UK shrugs off the autumn wave. The Office for National Statistics estimated 1.9million Brits had the virus last week after cases dropped by nine per cent. It was the first decline since the end of August and...
Where the economy is showing signs of a slowdown near recession levels
Both sales and profit margins are declining, according to the National Association for Business Economics. Its the revenue decline that should get more attention, as it could be signaling that Fed interest rate policy is quickly slowing the economy. But the strong job market which again defied expectations in October...
Chronic Illness and Disability: Key Differences and How to Get Support
Chronic illness is more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 in 10 adults in the US are living with a chronic illness, and 4 in 6 adults have two or more chronic illnesses. This includes cancer, heart disease, diabetes or Alzheimer's disease -- any disease that has lasted longer than a year, requires medical attention or limits your day-to-day life may count as a chronic illness.
