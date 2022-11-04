Experts have warned that room ventilation rates need to be 50 times higher to prevent the spread of Omicron. One in 35 people tested positive for Covid in both England and Scotland, one in 40 in Wales, and one in 30 in Northern Ireland as of week ending 24 October. Though vaccination has significantly helped reduce the spread of Covid, variants of the virus continue to evolve.Researchers examined how the risk of air-borne transmitted diseases may be higher in confined spaces. They calculated the minimum dose of virus particles necessary to cause an infection for each variant. They then...

1 DAY AGO