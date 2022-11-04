ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Fencing Completes Competition At Western Invitational

USAF Academy, Colo. - Air Force fencing completed competition as the host site of the Western Invitational this Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 5-6, at the USAFA Intercollegiate Indoor Tennis Courts and Volleyball Courts. Facing some of the most elite college fencing programs in the nation, the Falcons came away with three team victories in head-to-head competition.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons open new season with win over Western Colorado

USAFA, Colo.- Air Force managed to kick-off its 2022-23 campaign in solid style, defeating Western Colorado 29-18 at Clune Arena. "It's always good to get another season started off with a win," said head coach Sam Barber. "Some guys stepped up and got us bonus-point decisions where we needed them."
GUNNISON, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons drop heartbreaker to Lopes

PHOENIX, Ariz.- Owning a three-point lead heading into Saturday's finale, Air Force saw its lead evaporate en route to a narrow 179-174 loss. "It was a hard loss today," said head coach Rob Clayton. "We had some great swims, and then in several places in the meet, we just gave it away."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons stay hot, overwhelm Grand Canyon

PHOENIX, Ariz.- After a solid performance on Friday, Air Force closed the show on Saturday, defeating Grand Canyon 194-159. "What a great day for our team," said head coach Colleen Murphy. "We started with a win in the 400 Medley and a 1-2-3 sweep of the 1000 Free. We never let up. We did the little things right and won the close races."
PHOENIX, AZ
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons sweep Seawolves with 3-1 win

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force earned its first sweep of the season with a 3-1 victory over Alaska-Anchorage in a non-conference college hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Academy's Cadet Ice Arena. With the come-from-behind win, the Falcons extended their winning streak to three games and improved to 5-4-1 overall.
ANCHORAGE, AK

