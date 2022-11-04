ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

westernherald.com

Candidates share why they should be WMU’s next Provost

The three finalists in Western Michigan University’s search for a new Provost visited the university Oct. 24 to share their values and credentials with the campus community. Yazedjian received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Florida. She earned both her doctorate and master’s degree in human and community development from the University of Illinois. She is currently the associate provost and a university professor at Illinois State University.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?

I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?

GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
westernherald.com

WMU volleyball Colleen Munson coach

WMU volleyball head coach Colleen Munson earns 400th win in sweep of EMU. For the second consecutive day, Western Michigan volleyball swept Eastern Michigan 3-0. Head…
westernherald.com

WMU men's soccer Daniel Nimick

WMU men’s soccer falls short of regular season title in draw at Akron. Western Michigan men’s soccer earned a 1-1 draw against Akron in Ohio Sunday. The tie moves …
KALAMAZOO, MI
westernherald.com

Maggie King takes home fifth MAC West Offensive Player of the Week for WMU volleyball

Western Michigan volleyball outside hitter Maggie King took home her fifth Mid-American Conference West Offensive Player of the Week Monday. King continued her dominant season with two excellent performances in the Broncos’ sweep of Eastern Michigan. The Cincinnati, Ohio native totaled 29 kills on a .279 hitting percentage , as well as 31 points and two service aces against the Eagles between Friday and Saturday’s matches. She recorded her 12th double-double in WMU’s Saturday match with 14 kills and 10 kills.
KALAMAZOO, MI
westernherald.com

WMU women’s basketball drops home opener to LU-C

Western Michigan women’s basketball dropped the season opener 60-51 to Loyola at University Arena Monday. LU-C went 23-for-37 from the field for a 62% field goal percentage. The offense converted highly beyond the arc going 6-for-10. WMU shot 45% and went 2-for-16 from three. It assisted on just three of its 22 scores.
KALAMAZOO, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Navigating Michigan’s Ballot Proposals

For Michigan voters, the Nov. 8 election is hugely important. There are going to be three proposals on the ballot that, if adopted, will make changes to constitutional amendments in Michigan. The Collegiate hopes that this article will help students at GRCC become more educated about each proposition, in order to make informed decisions at the polls.
MICHIGAN STATE
westernherald.com

‘No answer’: WMU hockey captain Jason Polin records second consecutive hat trick in sweep of M-OH

Western Michigan hockey defeated Miami (OH) 5-2 to complete a two-game weekend sweep at Lawson Arena. The Broncos improved to 7-4-0 on the season and 2-0-0 in NCHC play. Captain Jason Polin recorded a hat trick for the second consecutive game and had five points. He leads the team with nine goals on the season. Linemates Max Sasson and Ryan McAllister chipped in with four and three points, respectively.
KALAMAZOO, MI
westernherald.com

WMU volleyball head coach Colleen Munson earns 400th win in sweep of EMU

For the second consecutive day, Western Michigan volleyball swept Eastern Michigan 3-0. Head coach Colleen Munson earned her 400th career win, adding to her impressive resume as the winningest coach in program history. “First of all, I didn’t even know about it,” Munson said. “It’s not about me. Ryan (Manning)...
KALAMAZOO, MI

