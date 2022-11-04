Read full article on original website
Candidates share why they should be WMU’s next Provost
The three finalists in Western Michigan University’s search for a new Provost visited the university Oct. 24 to share their values and credentials with the campus community. Yazedjian received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Florida. She earned both her doctorate and master’s degree in human and community development from the University of Illinois. She is currently the associate provost and a university professor at Illinois State University.
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?
I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
City manager ‘frustrated’ with investigation of complaints against Kalamazoo police chief
KALAMAZOO, MI -- After several citizens asked about the investigation of complaints alleging harassment filed against Kalamazoo’s public safety chief, City Manager Jim Ritsema shared his thoughts. “I am frustrated with how long this has taken,” City Manager Jim Ritsema said at the commission meeting on Monday, Nov, 7,...
‘I love that there’s two old churches doing dirty comedy in Kalamazoo,’ Crawlspace founder says
KALAMAZOO, MI — For 170 years, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in downtown Kalamazoo has met in the same building on the southwest corner of North Church Street and West Michigan Avenue. And while the building still looks like a church from the outside, and in many...
Police investigating after two people shot in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday.
As race tightens for governor, Republican Tudor Dixon to make a stop in Coldwater Monday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With the hours counting down until polls open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m., Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon will be making an appearance in Coldwater Monday afternoon. Dixon is scheduled to be at the Branch County Republican Party headquarters at 688 East Chicago Road,...
WMU volleyball Colleen Munson coach
WMU volleyball head coach Colleen Munson earns 400th win in sweep of EMU. For the second consecutive day, Western Michigan volleyball swept Eastern Michigan 3-0. Head…
WMU men's soccer Daniel Nimick
WMU men’s soccer falls short of regular season title in draw at Akron. Western Michigan men’s soccer earned a 1-1 draw against Akron in Ohio Sunday. The tie moves …
Maggie King takes home fifth MAC West Offensive Player of the Week for WMU volleyball
Western Michigan volleyball outside hitter Maggie King took home her fifth Mid-American Conference West Offensive Player of the Week Monday. King continued her dominant season with two excellent performances in the Broncos’ sweep of Eastern Michigan. The Cincinnati, Ohio native totaled 29 kills on a .279 hitting percentage , as well as 31 points and two service aces against the Eagles between Friday and Saturday’s matches. She recorded her 12th double-double in WMU’s Saturday match with 14 kills and 10 kills.
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries thrift store relocates to Portage location with more space
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Simple Treasures, the Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries thrift store, has relocated to 311 W. Kilgore Road in Portage. The grand opening of the new location runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Special discounts, refreshments and bargains are available, according to a news release from the organization.
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
Dixon, Whitmer campaign days before election
Both candidates for governor were out campaigning Saturday, just days before Election Day in Michigan.
WMU women’s basketball drops home opener to LU-C
Western Michigan women’s basketball dropped the season opener 60-51 to Loyola at University Arena Monday. LU-C went 23-for-37 from the field for a 62% field goal percentage. The offense converted highly beyond the arc going 6-for-10. WMU shot 45% and went 2-for-16 from three. It assisted on just three of its 22 scores.
WMU men’s soccer falls short of regular season title in draw at Akron
Western Michigan men’s soccer earned a 1-1 draw against Akron in Ohio Sunday. The tie moves the Broncos to 5-1-2 in the MAC and 13-2-2 overall, and Akron moves to 5-0-3 in the MAC to secure the regular season title. Keeper Hunter Morse made seven saves in the contest...
Gun Lake Tribe plans miles of development near casino
The Gun Lake Tribe plans to develop a 2.75-mile stretch of land it owns between its casino and the city of Wayland, dramatically changing the landscape, tribal leaders said.
Navigating Michigan’s Ballot Proposals
For Michigan voters, the Nov. 8 election is hugely important. There are going to be three proposals on the ballot that, if adopted, will make changes to constitutional amendments in Michigan. The Collegiate hopes that this article will help students at GRCC become more educated about each proposition, in order to make informed decisions at the polls.
‘No answer’: WMU hockey captain Jason Polin records second consecutive hat trick in sweep of M-OH
Western Michigan hockey defeated Miami (OH) 5-2 to complete a two-game weekend sweep at Lawson Arena. The Broncos improved to 7-4-0 on the season and 2-0-0 in NCHC play. Captain Jason Polin recorded a hat trick for the second consecutive game and had five points. He leads the team with nine goals on the season. Linemates Max Sasson and Ryan McAllister chipped in with four and three points, respectively.
WMU volleyball head coach Colleen Munson earns 400th win in sweep of EMU
For the second consecutive day, Western Michigan volleyball swept Eastern Michigan 3-0. Head coach Colleen Munson earned her 400th career win, adding to her impressive resume as the winningest coach in program history. “First of all, I didn’t even know about it,” Munson said. “It’s not about me. Ryan (Manning)...
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan hunters returned to their vehicles to find their catalytic converters had been stolen. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles in a rural area near Otisco Township had their catalytic converters removed and stolen while their owners were out hunting for deer.
