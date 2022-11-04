Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Allscripts reports $152M in Q3 revenue
Allscripts reported a consolidated revenue of $152 million in the third quarter, up 30 percent year over year. In its third-quarter 2022 earnings report posted Nov. 3, revenues for Veradigm, Allscripts' life sciences and payer business, were $145 million compared with $137 million in the previous third quarter. Three things...
beckershospitalreview.com
Walgreens' VillageMD completes $8.9B deal to combine with Summit Health
Primary care disruptor VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, has aquired physician practice group Summit Health in a transaction worth roughly $8.9 billion. The deal combines Village Practice Management with Summit Health, the parent company of CityMD urgent-care centers, according to a Nov. 7 press release from...
Walgreens, CVS pharmacists are withholding medications for people post-Roe. What you need to know.
If you’re a person who could become pregnant, a pharmacist at Walgreens or CVS could refuse to fill your prescription if the medication could harm a pregnancy.
FDA Announces Shortage of Crucial Drug
On and off "manufacturing delays" at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) are the reason for the Adderall shortage that has been going on in America in recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week. Meanwhile, the company told ABC News that while they are experiencing "intermittent backorders" they are...
AOL Corp
Walgreens will stop judging its pharmacy staff’s performance by how fast they work
Walgreens will no longer evaluate its pharmacy staffers based on speed and other metrics amid complaints from pharmacists across the industry that pressure to meet targets like the number of filled prescriptions is leading to dangerous mistakes and staff burnout. Walgreens, the country’s second-largest pharmacy chain, announced Wednesday that it...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare has 28% of Medicare Advantage market nationwide
UnitedHealthcare has the largest share of the Medicare Advantage market, according to a study from the American Medical Association. The 2022 "Competition in Health Insurance" report, published Nov. 1, analyzed the market shares for insurers on the state and city level. UnitedHealthcare had 28 percent of the Medicare Advantage market...
CVS and Walgreens agree to $10 billion in tentative deals on opioid cases. Walmart will also reportedly settle
CNN — CVS and Walgreens have tentatively agreed to pay a combined $10 billion to settle lawsuits brought by states and local governments alleging the retailers mishandled prescriptions of opioid painkillers. Walmart has also tentatively agreed to pay $3 billion to settle a similar lawsuits, Bloomberg reported, citing sources...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaiser Permanente reports $1.5B Q3 loss
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and their subsidiaries reported a net loss of $1.5 billion for the quarter ending Sept. 30, according to a Nov. 4 financial report. The company posted total operating revenues of $24.3 billion and total operating expenses of $24.3 billion for the...
CVS, Walgreens agree to settle opioid lawsuits for a combined $10B
(The Hill) — CVS and Walgreens have agreed in principle to pay a combined $10 billion to resolve opioid lawsuits, the pharmacy chains announced Wednesday. CVS would pay $4.9 billion to states and political subdivisions, like cities and counties, and around $130 million to tribes over 10 years, starting next year, according to a release from the company.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare sector among leaders in hourly earnings
Average hourly earnings for U.S. workers rose 0.4 percent in October, up from 0.3 percent in September and rising 4.7 percent from 2021. The healthcare, professional and technical services, and manufacturing sectors led those gains, according to a Nov. 4 report from The Wall Street Journal. U.S. employers added 261,000...
Beyond DocuSign: How to Upgrade Specialty Drug Patients to a First-Class Experience
Imagine booking a luxury international vacation. A dedicated concierge arranges your hotels, your travel arrangements, and your daily itinerary. You barely lift a finger. From the outset, however, you realize something unusual. You have been booked on a discount airline with seats in the back of the coach section. You must wait at the airport to be picked up by a cramped, dilapidated taxi. Your “luxury” hotel is actually a two-star property in a bad part of town. Why pay for a luxury concierge only to have them book such shoddy amenities?
Teva Pharmaceuticals to pay $4.2 billion opioid settlement; New York to get $523 million
NEW YORK -- One of the world's major drug makers will pay New York $523 million as part of a nationwide settlement in the opioid crisis. State Attorney General Letitia James said the agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals is the largest settlement she's reached with an individual opioid defendant. In all,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Europe approves Sanofi's RSV prevention treatment
The European Commission approved Sanofi and AstraZeneca's respiratory syncytial virus preventive drug Nov. 4 while the U.S. faces a surge and a lack of RSV treatments. Europe is the first regulatory organization to approve the product, Beyfortus (nirsevimab), which is the first and only RSV protective option for the broad infant population, AstraZeneca said in a news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
The cost of hospital contract labor in 22 numbers
Many hospitals and health systems aim to recruit and retain permanent staff to replace contract labor positions, which have seen wages skyrocket because of staff shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals across the country have relied on contract labor and temporary staffing agencies to support their clinical teams when many...
ConsumerAffairs
Geico, Humana, J&J, and PBM Nutrionals agree to class action settlements
Several more major corporations have agreed to class action settlements, handing out millions of dollars. But affected consumers have no time to waste as the deadlines for filing a claim expire this month. For starters, Humana has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought over its 2020 data breach. Settlement documents...
lawstreetmedia.com
E-Health Record Biz to Pay $45M for Kickback Scheme
Modernizing Medicine Inc. (ModMed), an electronic health records (EHR) vendor, has agreed to pay a $45 million fine for allegedly accepting payment in exchange for referrals and reporting incorrect information regarding users’ ability to receive federal incentives, according to a Department of Justice press release. Passed as part of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tips to streamline your physician contract approach in 2023
While physicians understand the need to track activities agreed upon in their contracts, the administrative burden of doing so and the compliance risk related to recording errors are significant. By implementing a physician payment automation solution, health systems can reduce the paperwork and risks associated with physician contracts. In an...
Android Headlines
Top 5 electronic health records software in 2023
Healthcare technology is essential in assisting healthcare practitioners with patient diagnosis and treatment. To provide high-quality patient care and remain competitive, proactive medical organizations must be up to date with the future technological trends in the industry. The introduction of digital solutions and healthcare technology has transformed the healthcare sector in so many ways. Medical data storage, exchange, and aggregation is now completely dependent on Electric Health Records (EHRs). EHRs significantly reduce paperwork, cut costs, save time, and allow practitioners to handle data in compliance with HIPAA regulations. All thanks to medical software development companies, all information relating to patient care and patient history can be collected quickly regardless of the time and location. On the other hand, patients do not have to repeat medical tests because their records can be accessed with a few clicks!
beckershospitalreview.com
As Minnesota hospitals report losses, CCM Health remains in the black
Montevideo, Minn.-based CCM Health hospital reports it had a positive 3.5 percent operating margin in the first half of 2022, while most of the state's hospitals have reported operating losses, the West Central Tribune reported Nov. 4. The Minnesota Hospital Association reported that the median operating margin of acute care...
beckershospitalreview.com
Does prestige belong in medicine?
An air of prestige has accompanied a career in medicine for centuries. Today, those in medicine are still largely respected, but different factors — including the democratization of information, an increasingly polarized society and new care models — are changing the public's view of physicians and the patient-provider relationship.
