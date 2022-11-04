ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Britney Spears reveals she has incurable nerve damage

Britney Spears took to her Instagram page and revealed to her 41.7 million fans and followers that she has nerve damage on the right side of her body. The pop superstar, 40, opened up about the health issues she's been experiencing while sharing another one of her dancing videos on the social media platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy