BELOIT — Their first football season in the Southern Lakes Conference didn’t produce the number of victories the Beloit Memorial Purple Knights were hoping for, but several received post-season honors. Earning Second Team salutes for the Knights (2-7, 1-6 SLC) were four seniors: defensive lineman Josh Martinez, running back Decarlos Nora III, offensive lineman Andre Fuller and linebacker Kendale Thomas. Nora, 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds, led the Knights in rushing...

BELOIT, WI ・ 12 MINUTES AGO