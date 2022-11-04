ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hampstead’s North Carolina Spot Festival makes comeback

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) – It’s one of Cape Fear’s biggest festivals missed by many, and after a two-year pause it’s back. The festival celebrates a saltwater fish that is local to the Carolina Coast, the Spot. The North Carolina Carolina Spot Festival has been around since...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Brunswick County, NC

A bustling tourism destination, Brunswick County greets you with scenic shorelines and impressive seaside attractions. Located in North Carolina’s southernmost area, the county is among the fastest-growing county in the state and ranks fourth in that category in the whole country. Its county seat is Bolivia and includes the...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Applications being accepted for Onslow Christmas Cheer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re in need of some extra help this holiday season, Onslow Christmas season, Onslow Christmas cheer is back and accepting applications. The program has been around for over 50 years and provides gifts, food, and other resources to families in need. The organization has received about 250 applications so far […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Pecan Festival Parade 2022 Gallery

Whiteville held their annual N.C. Pecan Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event was delayed due to inclement weather last year, but there was beautiful sunny skies on Saturday. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m., and throughout the day there was live entertainment, a car show, kid’s block, a first responder’s corner, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, and so much more.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica comes to Wilmington

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica will return to the Wilmington Riverfront once more on November 17-20. The Nao Trinidad was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition and will be on display in downtown Wilmington. Berthing will be at the dock at London Wharf on the Riverwalk in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Spot Festival returns to Hampstead

Hampstead, NC (WWAY) — One of Cape Fear’s largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, returns this weekend. The festival celebrates the saltwater fish Spot, which is local to the Carolina coast. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For both...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
foxwilmington.com

Carolina Beach mooring field closing for repair work on Monday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that the Carolina Beach mooring field will close for maintenance and repair work. The closure is expected to begin on Monday, Nov. 7. Per the announcement, the work will be done on anchorage equipment. As of this...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

Surf City seeking help from residents to clear right of ways

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new push to make sure homeowners understand where their property ends in Surf City. If you are encroaching on the right-of-way easement, you’ll be getting a warning from the town. The right of way consists of an area that is outside...
SURF CITY, NC
myhorrynews.com

Family owned cannabis dispensary now open in North Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach locals and visitors can now find cannabis products as CANNABETTER.FARM has opened a second location in Horry County. The CANNABETTER.FARM store, which is owned by Myrtle Beach area native Matthew Campbell Sr. and his son, Matthew Campbell Jr., a combat veteran also born in the area, opened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and is located at the Gator Hole Plaza near the WalMart and Home Depot, according to a release.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Man wanted in suspected intentional fire in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is searching for a man after a suspected intentional fire in Oak Island on Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 pm, the Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched to the Oak Island Masonic Lodge #758 in the 2000 block of East Oak Island Drive in response to a structure fire.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Two Wilmington men arrested on marijuana and firearm-related charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 42-year-old Charles Faulk and 29-year-old Daquan Freeman have been arrested after police found marijuana in their car on Friday, November 4, around 11:23 p.m. The Wilmington Police Department claims their units observed the car around 26 S. 2nd St. and saw marijuana inside of their vehicle....
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, searching for suspect

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes. There was extensive damage to a portion of the interior, but investigators are still working to determine the full extent of damage to the building. Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 16-year-old Araceli Rojas-Jimenez. The WPD said that she may go by the nickname “Carina.”. Per the report, she is 5′4″, has brown eyes, long black hair with blonde streaks and is 130lbs. Her nose...
WILMINGTON, NC

