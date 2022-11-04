Read full article on original website
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022Claudia StackPender County, NC
WECT
$1 million prize won from Powerball drawing at gas station in Wilmington
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A $1 million win from the Powerball drawing that came with a ticket that matched all five white balls was sold at the Gas Center on South College Road in Wilmington. The Powerball drawings produced 10 wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize, one...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead’s North Carolina Spot Festival makes comeback
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) – It’s one of Cape Fear’s biggest festivals missed by many, and after a two-year pause it’s back. The festival celebrates a saltwater fish that is local to the Carolina Coast, the Spot. The North Carolina Carolina Spot Festival has been around since...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington disabled veteran asking for community’s help after adapted bike stolen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Veteran’s Day is just days away and one disabled veteran is calling on the community to help him find his bike. Riding his bike is one of Kevin Hebert’s favorite pastimes and it’s something he worked very hard to be able to do.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Brunswick County, NC
A bustling tourism destination, Brunswick County greets you with scenic shorelines and impressive seaside attractions. Located in North Carolina’s southernmost area, the county is among the fastest-growing county in the state and ranks fourth in that category in the whole country. Its county seat is Bolivia and includes the...
Applications being accepted for Onslow Christmas Cheer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re in need of some extra help this holiday season, Onslow Christmas season, Onslow Christmas cheer is back and accepting applications. The program has been around for over 50 years and provides gifts, food, and other resources to families in need. The organization has received about 250 applications so far […]
columbuscountynews.com
Pecan Festival Parade 2022 Gallery
Whiteville held their annual N.C. Pecan Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event was delayed due to inclement weather last year, but there was beautiful sunny skies on Saturday. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m., and throughout the day there was live entertainment, a car show, kid’s block, a first responder’s corner, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, and so much more.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica comes to Wilmington
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica will return to the Wilmington Riverfront once more on November 17-20. The Nao Trinidad was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition and will be on display in downtown Wilmington. Berthing will be at the dock at London Wharf on the Riverwalk in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Spot Festival returns to Hampstead
Hampstead, NC (WWAY) — One of Cape Fear’s largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, returns this weekend. The festival celebrates the saltwater fish Spot, which is local to the Carolina coast. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For both...
foxwilmington.com
Carolina Beach mooring field closing for repair work on Monday
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that the Carolina Beach mooring field will close for maintenance and repair work. The closure is expected to begin on Monday, Nov. 7. Per the announcement, the work will be done on anchorage equipment. As of this...
foxwilmington.com
Pianist and composer Ernest Turner to play free concert at St. Stephen AME Church
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Jazz and pop pianist/composer Ernest Turner will play a free concert at the historic St. Stephen AME Church at 501 Red Cross Street in Wilmington on Wednesday, November 30 at 7 p.m. “Ernest Turner’s professional career has spanned 20 years and has included performances and...
WECT
Looking into reports of intimidation at the polls in the Cape Fear
Films from across the world will be showcased during the five-day Cucalorus Film Festival November 16-20. New Hanover County Fire Rescue to hold ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign, raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. NHCFR firefighters will be at several intersections in the...
Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Over North Carolina
One resident said the light was "moving quick with a burning ball in front of it."
WECT
Surf City seeking help from residents to clear right of ways
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new push to make sure homeowners understand where their property ends in Surf City. If you are encroaching on the right-of-way easement, you’ll be getting a warning from the town. The right of way consists of an area that is outside...
myhorrynews.com
Family owned cannabis dispensary now open in North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach locals and visitors can now find cannabis products as CANNABETTER.FARM has opened a second location in Horry County. The CANNABETTER.FARM store, which is owned by Myrtle Beach area native Matthew Campbell Sr. and his son, Matthew Campbell Jr., a combat veteran also born in the area, opened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and is located at the Gator Hole Plaza near the WalMart and Home Depot, according to a release.
Centre Daily
Teen vanished from North Carolina six days ago. Now, police suspect foul play
A teenager was last seen in North Carolina six days ago — and now, police suspect foul play in her disappearance. Miyonna Jones, 16, was spotted along South 7th Street in Wilmington before she vanished early Nov. 1, according to the city’s police department. Almost one week later,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Man wanted in suspected intentional fire in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is searching for a man after a suspected intentional fire in Oak Island on Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 pm, the Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched to the Oak Island Masonic Lodge #758 in the 2000 block of East Oak Island Drive in response to a structure fire.
WECT
Two Wilmington men arrested on marijuana and firearm-related charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 42-year-old Charles Faulk and 29-year-old Daquan Freeman have been arrested after police found marijuana in their car on Friday, November 4, around 11:23 p.m. The Wilmington Police Department claims their units observed the car around 26 S. 2nd St. and saw marijuana inside of their vehicle....
WECT
Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, searching for suspect
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes. There was extensive damage to a portion of the interior, but investigators are still working to determine the full extent of damage to the building. Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing juvenile
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 16-year-old Araceli Rojas-Jimenez. The WPD said that she may go by the nickname “Carina.”. Per the report, she is 5′4″, has brown eyes, long black hair with blonde streaks and is 130lbs. Her nose...
