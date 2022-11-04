PREP VOLLEYBALL: No additional motivation needed for Final Four match

VENICE — For months, Brian Wheatley has pulled every trick out of his sleeve to motivate his Venice High volleyball team.

The 29th-year head coach has chewed up a live shrimp. He has dunked his head in a bucket of water for a minute straight.

Now, if Wheatley’s Lady Indians need any further reason to believe in themselves, they only need to turn on the tape from their last match.

Venice fended off match point four straight times against Plant, the No. 8 team in the state, before completing a 3-2 regional championship win that will go down as “one of the best matches in the history of Venice High volleyball,” according to Wheatley.

At 4 p.m. this afternoon, Venice will host Boca Raton (23-1) in the 7A state semifinals as it looks to climb one step closer to winning the sixth state championship in program history.

“That match alone was really motivating,” sophomore outside hitter Summer Kohler said. “We obviously fought really hard for that, and we don’t want it to go to waste. It took a lot of grit and a lot of fight out of all of us.

“That alone is enough motivation for us in this next match.”

Three days after conquering the toughest test of the season, it doesn’t get much easier for Venice this afternoon at the TeePee.

The Boca Raton Bobcats (No. 32 in FL) have lost just once this season, to Westminster Christian (Miami), the No. 1 team in Florida.

Aside from Westminster, Boca Raton has played a relatively easy schedule — ranking as the weakest among the state’s top 45 teams, according to MaxPreps.

Still, that doesn’t mean it will be easy to hand the Bobcats their second loss.

“They’re a taller team than us and they have some powerful weapons,” Wheatley said. “They’re a very offensive-minded team. I mean, shoot, they’re 23-1.

“Their schedule may not be as strong, but their kids play club, so they’ve seen good competition.”

Boca Raton is coming off a regional final win not too dissimilar from Venice.

The Bobcats trailed Doral Academy 2-1, but pulled out a pair of tight sets, 25-22 and 15-13, to win.

Boca Raton has relied upon a tall and powerful front row that features 6-foot-2 sophomore outside hitter Mija Bendziute (2.3 kills per set at a 35.7% rate) and 6-2 sophomore middle blocker Sophia Oliveira (1.5 kills per set at a 41.3% rate with a team-high 1.1 blocks per set.)

That’s before mentioning the Bobcats’ top offensive weapon, 5-foot-10 junior outside hitter Natalie Depaula (4.3 kills per set at a 51.4% rate).

Boca Raton has plenty of experience, too, as three of its eight seniors — libero Alyssa Piedra, middle hitter Liyah Deveaux and setter Heather Mckenzie — have all been pivotal players.

But no matter what Boca Raton brings to the TeePee this afternoon, it will be hard to top what Venice saw — and came back from — this past Wednesday.

“I think in that moment, we were like, ‘We’re gonna go for this with no regrets,’” Venice senior setter Ashley Reynolds said. “I think that’s what’s going to fuel us the rest of the way. We know what it’s like to be on the brink of the end, and we know we can come back from that.

“We got another chance and we want to win.”