Read full article on original website
Related
medinacountylife.com
Kitten Krazy Provides “Purr”fect Support for Medina County
Kitten Krazy is a cat shelter in Medina that takes in cats and prepares them to get adopted. There is a lot to do during a typical day. For Wendy Mirrotto, Kitten Krazy Executive Director, her day begins with talking to her shelter manager to see if any cats are sick and need immediate attention. If so, she takes care of them first. Then, she walks through the building and checks on the other cats and any volunteers to make sure they both are doing well. Then, she tends to a variety of other tasks, including accounting, (paying bills, etc.) fundraising, and accepting new cats.
medinacountylife.com
Medina County Pet Sanctuary Gives Dogs Hope
Some people don’t enjoy shopping for new pets. According to HumanePro, 40% of dogs are from an animal shelter or a humane society. In Medina County, one animal shelter has had great success in bringing dogs and people together. Buckeye’s Missions and Sanctuary was opened on November 1st 2016, and between 450-500 dogs have been received and have gotten a new home since.
medinacountylife.com
Brunswick’s Bespoke Salon & Barbershop Offers Variety of Services
Do you desperately need a haircut but can't find the right place? Or, are you seeking the ultimate salon experience? Well, look no further. Brunswick’s Bespoke Salon & Barber Shop offers a variety of services with amazing barbers and stylists. They pride themselves on treating you with the utmost care and respect and want to make all of your visits exceptional.
medinacountylife.com
William Galla
William “Bill” Galla, age 87, passed away November 7, 2022 surrounded by his devoted daughters. He was born to the late Michael and Mary (nee Suhart) Galla in Kipling, Ohio, on May 11, 1935. Bill was the beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Perona) for 62 years. He was a devoted father to Billy (deceased), Denise (David) Chism, Dee (Joe) Romano, Dana (Jamie) Nagel, Dawn (Jack) Kelly; a fun-loving grandfather to Kendra (Weston) Devers, Billy (Amy) Chism, Tony Romano, Jake (Kaleigh) Nagel, Danny Nagel, Shane Kelly, Patrick Kelly, and Justin Kelly; and great-grandfather to Carli, Gavin, Madi, Ava, and Zoey. He was also a loving brother, cherished uncle, and friend to many. Bill beamed with pride for his family. When asked what his favorite part of being a father was, he would say, “Coming home from a long workday to see his children anxiously waiting for him”. Bill was a constant fixture at his grandchildren’s ball games, usually sitting right behind home plate, and was an “honoring grandpa” to many teammates.
Comments / 0