Kitten Krazy is a cat shelter in Medina that takes in cats and prepares them to get adopted. There is a lot to do during a typical day. For Wendy Mirrotto, Kitten Krazy Executive Director, her day begins with talking to her shelter manager to see if any cats are sick and need immediate attention. If so, she takes care of them first. Then, she walks through the building and checks on the other cats and any volunteers to make sure they both are doing well. Then, she tends to a variety of other tasks, including accounting, (paying bills, etc.) fundraising, and accepting new cats.

MEDINA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO