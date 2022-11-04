The Coast Report Editorial Board is endorsing Sunny Park and Katrina Foley for the Orange County Board of Supervisors in their respective district races. The Board of Supervisors is the executive governing body for Orange County. Its members serve for four-year terms and represent around 600,000 Californians per district. It functions through appointing members to boards, committees and commissions as well as having power over budgeting for transportation and public amenities.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO