Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coastreportonline.com
OCC tries last minute come back, but falls short to Fullerton
The Orange Coast College women’s soccer team failed to pull off a win against Fullerton College on Friday, losing 2-1 at home. The game started off with a goal from the Hornets in the first 30 seconds of the game by sophomore midfielder Lizeth Garcia, followed by another goal from freshman midfielder Isabella Velasquez to lead 2-0 in the first two minutes of the game.
coastreportonline.com
More in-person classes contribute to OCC enrollment rise
Since the end of the Fall 2021 semester at Orange Coast College, there has been a significant rise in the number of enrolled students on campus. According to Sheri Sterner, the OCC Dean of Research, Planning and Institutional Effectiveness, more in-person classes becoming available at OCC contributed to a spike in enrollment due to students’ preference for onsite classes.
coastreportonline.com
PREVIEW: Chaffee, Park race for OC Board of Supervisors District 4 seat
Democrat Doug Chaffee and Democrat Sunny Park are running against each other for the District 4 Orange County Supervisor seat in the 2022 midterms. Coast Report reporters attempted to contact Park and did not receive a response by deadline. Coast Report reporters received a response from Chaffee, but were unable to schedule an interview by deadline.
coastreportonline.com
EDITORIAL: Coast Report endorses Park, Foley for OC Board of Supervisors
The Coast Report Editorial Board is endorsing Sunny Park and Katrina Foley for the Orange County Board of Supervisors in their respective district races. The Board of Supervisors is the executive governing body for Orange County. Its members serve for four-year terms and represent around 600,000 Californians per district. It functions through appointing members to boards, committees and commissions as well as having power over budgeting for transportation and public amenities.
coastreportonline.com
OC Board of Supervisors races too close to call
Orange County’s three District Supervisor races are too close to call as of 11:15 p.m Nov. 8. According to ocvote.org in newly redrawn District 2, Vincente Sarmiento leads with 49% to 48% with a margin of roughly 500 votes. Candidate Kim Bernice Nguyen is following closely. Incumbent Democrat Doug...
Comments / 0