Read full article on original website
Related
swineweb.com
Reflections on a whirlwind Dominican Republic Extension experience , By Diane DeWitte, UMN Extension swine educator
Much of my Extension swine work since 2018 has included and revolved around biosecurity education and foreign animal disease preparedness. 2018 was the year when, in August, the swine world learned of the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in China. ASF is a swine hemorrhagic disease which originated in wild pigs in Africa. Over the past 50 years it has broken out in portions of Eastern Europe, Asia and Africa. In the 1970s and 1980s it was identified and later eradicated in Cuba, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic (DR). ASF is not a human health problem, but it is lethal to pigs.
swineweb.com
Poet donates $1M to defeat Wholestone pork plant
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based biofuels company POET has donated more than $1 million to oppose the Wholestone Farms pork plant in the city, according to campaign disclosure reports in the Argus Leader. The reports show that POET donated $1,080,950 to Smart Growth Sioux Falls, the opposition group that has spearheaded a...
Comments / 0