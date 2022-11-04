Read full article on original website
Race for Oregon governor between Kotek and Drazan remains too close to call
PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: On Wednesday morning, The Oregonian projected Tina Kotek to win. Story here. The race for Oregon governor remained hotly contested between the Democratic and Republican candidates late Tuesday night. Unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson conceded earlier in the evening after falling behind the two major party candidates in preliminary results.
Election night in Oregon: When polls close, ballot counting and results
PORTLAND, Ore. — The 2022 Midterm Election concludes Tuesday night, and it's a high-stakes political moment in both Oregon and Washington, where multiple unusually competitive races have emerged this year at all levels of government. The presidency might not be on the ballot, but the race for Oregon governor...
Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke secures lieutenant governor bid
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke appears successful in his bid to become the next Lieutenant Governor of Idaho. Three candidates were on the ballot — Bedke, a Republican; Democratic candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler; and Constitution Party candidate Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson).
Election Day in Idaho: When to expect results
Results will begin populating after the polls close in northern Idaho at 9 p.m. MT Tuesday. We will have results live at 9 p.m. MT on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ and YouTube.
Live results: Wisconsin Senate race that could decide control of Congress
WASHINGTON — Wisconsin is a key battleground state in the midterm elections, one that could prove pivotal in deciding control of the Senate and the balance of power in Washington. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson went into Election Day neck-and-neck with Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. While the race hasn't received...
Idaho weather timeline: Rain changes to snow overnight
Snow is expected to change into snow early Wednesday morning. Generally speaking, the Treasure Valley will see light snow accumulations of 0.5"-2".
