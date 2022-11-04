ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

Race for Oregon governor between Kotek and Drazan remains too close to call

PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: On Wednesday morning, The Oregonian projected Tina Kotek to win. Story here. The race for Oregon governor remained hotly contested between the Democratic and Republican candidates late Tuesday night. Unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson conceded earlier in the evening after falling behind the two major party candidates in preliminary results.
OREGON STATE
KTVB

Election night in Oregon: When polls close, ballot counting and results

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 2022 Midterm Election concludes Tuesday night, and it's a high-stakes political moment in both Oregon and Washington, where multiple unusually competitive races have emerged this year at all levels of government. The presidency might not be on the ballot, but the race for Oregon governor...
OREGON STATE
KTVB

Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke secures lieutenant governor bid

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke appears successful in his bid to become the next Lieutenant Governor of Idaho. Three candidates were on the ballot — Bedke, a Republican; Democratic candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler; and Constitution Party candidate Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson).
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

Live results: Wisconsin Senate race that could decide control of Congress

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin is a key battleground state in the midterm elections, one that could prove pivotal in deciding control of the Senate and the balance of power in Washington. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson went into Election Day neck-and-neck with Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. While the race hasn't received...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy