Andrew Prine, famed for his roles in Westerns as well as in Star Trek, Weird Science and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, has passed away. He was 86. Prine was born in Jennings, Florida and after high school, he moved to New York City to become an actor. In 1957, he scored his a credited role on the TV show The United States Steel Hour and then filled in for Anthony Perkins when he left the play Look Homeward, Angel in 1959. Prine said that the smash-hit play taught him how to act over the two years that he was attached to the production.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO