Read full article on original website
Related
Disney World Rival Adds its Own Take on a Classic Ride
Walt Disney (DIS) theme parks are some of the best and most loved theme parks worldwide. Being at the top also means that the competition is always coming for you. According to imdb results, one of the top movies by Disney has been 2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl." The success of this film led to Disney making several other Pirates of the Caribbean films.
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
disneydining.com
Widow of Man Who Died After Riding Disney’s PeopleMover Speaks Out
We previously shared the tragic news of an 83-year-old man who died after riding the iconic Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopoleMover attraction at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park. Now, the widow of the deceased man is speaking out. The elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding Magic...
disneydining.com
Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
‘Home Improvement’ Alum Zachery Ty Bryan Is Expecting Twins With Fiancee Johnnie Faye: ‘Double Trouble’
Courtesy of Zachery Ty Bryan/Instagram A full house! Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan announced that he and fiancée Johnnie Faye are expecting twins, one year after their engagement. "2 Heartbeats + 2 Sacks = TWINS! Here we go," the Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift actor, 41, wrote via Instagram on Friday, November […]
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
disneydining.com
Disney’s Iconic Jungle Cruise Attraction Gets an Update
One of Disney’s most iconic attractions, Jungle Cruise, has received an update that will have Park Guests experiencing all sorts of “Festive Follies.”. The Jungle Cruise is the perfect family-friendly attraction at both Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort. Guests can board a boat and “Chart a course for high adventure on a scenic and comedic boat tour of exotic rivers across Asia, Africa and South America.”
Big News on Epic Universe, Universal’s Disney Killer Theme Park
You can thank Harry Potter for forcing Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report to invest heavily in its theme parks around the world. The addition of "Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Universal's Islands of Adventure in 2010 made the Mouse House take notice of its Comcast-owned (CMCSA) - Get Free Report rival.
Star Trek actor Andrew Prine dies aged 86
Andrew Prine, famed for his roles in Westerns as well as in Star Trek, Weird Science and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, has passed away. He was 86. Prine was born in Jennings, Florida and after high school, he moved to New York City to become an actor. In 1957, he scored his a credited role on the TV show The United States Steel Hour and then filled in for Anthony Perkins when he left the play Look Homeward, Angel in 1959. Prine said that the smash-hit play taught him how to act over the two years that he was attached to the production.
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
disneytips.com
Disney Park Updates Map to Include New Themed Land
For both die-hard Passholders and new visitors alike, maps are a staple of the Disney Parks realm. In addition to helping first-time Guests through wayfinding, a physical map of a Disney Park can serve as both a fun, free souvenir and an enticing advertisement for all the best experiences, eateries, and entertainment the theme park has to offer. All in all, a park map is essential to planning one’s Disney Parks trip.
WDW News Today
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
disneydining.com
MUSICAL Christmas Popcorn Bucket Coming to Disney World In Just Days!
Over the past few years, several types of Disney merchandise have gained a cult-like following — things like spirit jerseys and Loungefly backpacks. Maybe one of the more surprising pieces of popular merchandise is Disney popcorn buckets. From Mickey Mummy popcorn buckets to ones that look like the famous Mickey balloons to ones exclusively for Annual Passholders, Disney is designing popcorn buckets to cover nearly every Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars fandom. They even created a Figment popcorn bucket for last year’s International Festival of the Arts — and people waited in 5 hours lines to get their hands on it!
ABC News
Tim Allen steps out with wife Jane Hajduk, daughter Elizabeth at 'The Santa Clauses' premiere
Tim Allen turned the premiere of "The Santa Clauses" into a family night out. The "Home Improvement" star was joined by his wife Jane Hajduk and their daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who also stars in the show, for the series premiere at The Walt Disney Studios on Nov. 6 in Burbank, California.
Disney World Offers (Some) Visitors Something Very Special
Disney fans are accustomed to waiting in lines for all the magical experiences at Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks. A wait due to demand is not uncommon, as demand drives the whole theme park business not just for Disney. The experience is sometimes beyond what many can imagine or afford.
disneydining.com
Guests Wait 12 Hours for Return of Disney Park Experience
There is plenty of excitement in the air! Walt Disney World Resort is FINALLY welcoming the return of the beloved Disney Park experience we all know and love as “Fantasmic!” But would you be willing to wait in a 12-hour line for a seat?. Cast Members were invited...
disneydining.com
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
Comments / 0