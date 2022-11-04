Read full article on original website
PA Gov. Quietly Signs $2 Billion Energy Tax Credit Package
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) has quietly signed a $2 billion tax credit package for the energy industry. Credit: Karl Hendon (Getty Images) Wolf, 73, has served as the Keystone State's governor since 2015. Last week, he signed House Bill 1059 into law, benefitting the hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research industries.
Pink envelope doe license system is no longer the rule in Pennsylvania
The doe license application process of pink envelopes sent through the mail saw its last use this past July and August. Gov. Tom Wolf recently signed Senate Bill 431 into law, clearing the way for hunters to buy antlerless deer hunting licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing service, which is used for the sale of all other Pennsylvania hunting licenses.
Kudos to Gov. Wolf and lawmakers for helping thousands of Pennsylvania cancer patients | Opinion
Every cancer diagnosis is complex. While translation of scientific discovery into clinical practice is a reality that has led to declines in cancer mortality, not all populations benefit equally, and significant barriers exist. We are fortunate that Pennsylvania recently took steps to decrease a barrier that many cancer patients face...
Lancaster Farming
Keynote Speaker: Pennsylvania Needs Legislative Help for Hemp Success
Ken Elliott, president and co-founder of IND HEMP in Fort Benton, Montana, is bringing a message to Pennsylvania hemp farmers. Elliott will be giving the keynote speech at the Pennsylvania Hemp Summit on Nov. 14 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. His message is all about how...
Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of the […]
Live 2022 Pennsylvania Senate election results: John Fetterman vs. Mehmet Oz
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in Pennsylvania, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
alleghenyfront.org
How one Pennsylvania company is using waste coal to mine Bitcoin
Twenty miles northeast of Pittsburgh, in Russellton, Pennsylvania, is a waste coal pile, although “pile” isn’t really accurate. It’s actually huge mountains of black rock stacked as tall as houses that sit nearby–the site is in the middle of a residential area. There’re no trees or vegetation on the site, except for patches of grass here and there.
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Election Day; Powerball delay; Eagles engagement: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. High: 59; Low: 33. Sunny. The country watches: As millions of voters head to the polls today, the eyes of the nation will be trained on Pennsylvania. The hotly contested U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz could determine which party controls the chamber that’s now evenly divided.
How to track your ballot in Pennsylvania
(WHTM) – If you’re among the more than one million Pennsylvanians who requested a mail-in ballot, you may have questions about when your vote is received and counted. Of the 1.3 million ballots sent by the Department of State, there have been more than one million returned, according to data released on November 4. Approximately […]
LIVE UPDATES: Polls closing in less than 1 hour in Western Pennsylvania for 2022 midterm election
Channel 11 is your election headquarters and we have everything you need to know before heading to the polls on Tuesday for the midterm elections. We will have coverage on-air and online, as well as live updates below. Download our WPXI News app for updates throughout the day, as well as alerts when results start to come in.
Pennsylvania may get piece of CVS, Walgreen’s opioid settlement | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
All eyes on Pennsylvania as Democrats hope to retain control of the Senate
A voter celebrates the arrival of Election Day at the Bryn Athyn Borough Hall polling station in Huntingdon Valley, Pa.Win McNamee / Getty Images. The hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania is one of the most closely watched matchups, and one of the most expensive.
When do polls open in Pennsylvania? All the information you need for Election Day 2022
Everything you need to know about finding your polling place, what you need to bring to vote, and how to return your mail ballot.
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania
Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban
It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
Four hit it big in Allegheny Co. ahead of record Powerball drawing
“The anticipation is certainly building as this historic jackpot keeps growing,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “In Pennsylvania, we urge our winners to first sign their winning ticket.”
Centre County polls to be monitored by DOJ
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Justice Department announced its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Among those that will be monitored is 5 Pennsylvania counties, including Centre County. The other 4 that will be monitored are Berks County, […]
4 winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets worth $1 million, $150,000 sold in Allegheny County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Check your tickets! Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County, one worth $1 million and three worth $150,000. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning tickets were from the Powerball drawing on Nov. 5. Download the FREE WPXI News app for...
The colonel’s brigade: If Doug Mastriano wins this election, he’ll have a grassroots army to thank
According to conventional wisdom, Doug Mastriano should be the leader of a lost cause in this year’s Pennsylvania governor’s race. He’s been outspent by a 30-1 margin on television advertising - still the medium by which most casual voters are reached. He was left at the altar by most major Republican political action committees and their big-pocketed donors.
