Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Carl Joe Fletcher
Joe Fletcher, 90, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 5, 1931, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the son of Carl and Pauline Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio,...
iredellfreenews.com
Arvel Dewayne Henderson
Arvel Dewayne “Po” Henderson, 64, passed away on November 3, 2022. Mr. Henderson was born August 6, 1958, to Mr. John Henderson and Mrs. Frankie (Culpepper) Henderson. Dewayne did his level best to deplete the lakes and streams of their fish. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He drove trucks for most of his life until he retired due to health issues. He was very family oriented and felt that family comes first no matter what.
iredellfreenews.com
Robert Edward Lambert Sr.
Robert Edward Lambert Sr., 68, of Harmony, N.C., passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. A Memorial Service may be held at a later date. Nicholson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
iredellfreenews.com
ICSO Felony Arrests: October 27 – November 4
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Jonathan Ray Lowman, 36, of Lundy Road, Statesville, charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor drug offense and two counts of resist or delay a public officer. ♦ Guy V. Welch II, 64, of Strawberry Lane,...
iredellfreenews.com
I-SS Board considering plan for major stadium upgrades at all five district high schools
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education is considering a five-year plan for athletic stadium upgrades at all five district high schools. The plan includes improved lighting, new tracks and artificial turf for the stadiums at Lake Norman, North Iredell, Statesville, South Iredell and West Iredell. “Our current tracks are no...
iredellfreenews.com
SFD Hazmat Response Team takes first place in statewide competition
Members of the Statesville Fire Department Hazardous Materials Response Team competed in the N.C. Association of Hazardous Materials Responders Hazmat Challenge this summer. Coached by Assistant Chief Kyle Bell, team members Captain Eddy Harpe, Captain Matt Thompson, Captain Danny Fisher and Firefighter Travis Akins took first place in the competition against eight other teams.
iredellfreenews.com
Miracle on Main returning to Mooresville for eight weeks
158 On Main — a popular craft cocktail bar in Downtown Mooresville — is preparing to once again transform into Miracle on Main, a holiday-themed, pop-up bar, for eight spirit-packed weeks. Miracle on Main will deck its halls and spread holiday cheer from November 17 to January 14,...
iredellfreenews.com
Rescue Ranch to host Outdoor Explorers Day on November 11
Rescue Ranch will host its Outdoor Explorers Day on Friday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Throughout the day, families can enjoy the barnyard animal ambassadors, animal ambassador presentations, outdoor games, and the Waffle Chick food truck. In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch’s 10,000-square-foot inclusive...
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville offices to close in observance of Veterans Day
City of Statesville offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no garbage collection on this day. The revised schedule for November 7 – November 11 is:. ♦ Residential routes: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday routes will operate on a regular schedule....
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Fire Department to conduct live burn training on November 10
The Statesville Fire Department will conduct a live burn training exercise on Thursday, November 10, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 203 Island Ford Road, just off Taylorsville Highway. “This type of training is invaluable to the continued mission of the Fire Department in maintaining proficiency in the mitigation...
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman Council approves Scouts’ pet pantry project
The Troutman Town Council unanimously approved a community pet pantry project to assist community members struggling to afford pet foods in these difficult economic times. The pet pantry be placed next to the Blessing Box at Town Hall,. Juliette Girl Scouts Layla Sudol and Sophie Maher are creating the pet...
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Police Department honors Citizens Academy graduates
The Statesville Police Department completed its 15th Citizens Academy with a graduation ceremony and dinner at the Statesville Civic Center on November 3. Participants in the class met for eight consecutive weeks and learned about various units of the department including criminal investigations, forensics, patrol, community services, records and communications, crime analysis, traffic, K-9, Special Response Team, and administration.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office asks public to help identify suspect in motor vehicle break-in
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect in motor vehicle break-in in western Iredell County. On Wednesday, October 26, deputies responded to Taylorsville Highway for a report of a breaking and entering of a Motor Vehicle, Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release. The suspect gained access to the vehicle by breaking out the window. A purse containing the owner’s debit cards and other identifying information was stolen from the vehicle, according to the news release.
iredellfreenews.com
A Second Chance: Statesville woman credits cardiologists with saving her life after heart attack
When Deborah Chambers’ cardiologist told her that if she didn’t quit smoking, cigarettes would kill her, she took the advice with a grain of salt — she knew she would not stop smoking. The 61-year-old Statesville resident had been smoking for the majority of her life, and...
iredellfreenews.com
Making a Difference: Fourth-graders devote school holiday to community service (Photos)
Reid Watson and Brantley Lippard are learning the value of community service at a young age. Last Tuesday, while many youngsters were enjoying a school holiday and recovering from Halloween, Reid and Brantley spent a good chunk of their day helping pick up litter in the Town of Troutman. Reid,...
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville Parks & Recreation earns national accreditation
Mooresville Parks & Recreation has joined the ranks of elite park and recreation agencies across the country by earning accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). This distinguished accomplishment was awarded during the 2022 NRPA Annual Conference in October.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITION) Note: This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Posting...
iredellfreenews.com
Undefeated Champions! Lady Raiders celebrate school’s third state title (Photos)
The North Iredell High School woman’s volleyball team capped a perfect season on Saturday by winning the NCHSAA Class 3A state championship. After breezing through their first five matches without dropping a set, the Lady Raiders defeated J.H. Rose, the No. 1 seed in the East Region, in the championship match.
Comments / 0