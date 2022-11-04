Arvel Dewayne “Po” Henderson, 64, passed away on November 3, 2022. Mr. Henderson was born August 6, 1958, to Mr. John Henderson and Mrs. Frankie (Culpepper) Henderson. Dewayne did his level best to deplete the lakes and streams of their fish. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He drove trucks for most of his life until he retired due to health issues. He was very family oriented and felt that family comes first no matter what.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO