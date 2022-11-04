LIBERAL, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) and Region VI announced the all-conference teams. The Lady Saints have four student-athletes recognized with Head Coach Geno Frugoli named KJCCC Coach of the Year. Seyun Park is named the most valuable player in the KJCCC and named to the all-conference first team for the third straight season. Sarah Cruz was named to the KJCCC first-team all-conference for the second straight season for the former freshman of the year. Freshman Rafaela DaSilva was named to the first team all-conference, and sophomore transfer Aubreigh Haxtonwas named honorable mention in the conference.

