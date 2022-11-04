South Dakota State volleyball picked up its second straight sweep Saturday afternoon with a 25-7, 25-12, 26-24 win over Western Illinois at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits (13-13, 7-7 Summit) collected 46 kills against the Leathernecks, matching their season best for a three-set match, and hit .339 along the way. WIU (4-23, 0-15 Summit) was held to just 28 kills and an .086 attack rate.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO