gojacks.com
STATE WINS IN STRAIGHT SETS OVER LEATHERNECKS
South Dakota State volleyball picked up its second straight sweep Saturday afternoon with a 25-7, 25-12, 26-24 win over Western Illinois at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits (13-13, 7-7 Summit) collected 46 kills against the Leathernecks, matching their season best for a three-set match, and hit .339 along the way. WIU (4-23, 0-15 Summit) was held to just 28 kills and an .086 attack rate.
SDSU OPENS SEASON WITH NO. 21 CREIGHTON
Game 1: No. 23/24 South Dakota State (0-0) vs. No. 21/21 Creighton. #23/24 South Dakota State will take on its first official opponent of the season Monday night when it hosts #21/21 Creighton at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits are fresh off a 2022 WNIT championship and return its top four...
JACKS WIN AT FINAL HORN, SECURE MVFC TITLE
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — South Dakota State's Hunter Dustman booted a 26-yard field goal with no time left on the clock, lifting the top-ranked Jackrabbits to a 31-28 victory over Northern Iowa Saturday night and securing at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title. The Jackrabbits,...
