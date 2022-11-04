ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Six New MPower Professors Announced

The University of Maryland Strategic Partnership: MPowering the State on Friday announced the appointment of three professors from the University of Maryland, College Park (UMCP) and three from the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) as MPower Professors. The professorship recognizes, incentivizes and fosters collaborations between faculty who are working together on the most pressing issues of our time.
First-Generation Students to Be Celebrated

Terps whose parents didn’t graduate from college are invited to share advice, encouragement and other stories and to be photographed for a new display as part of today’s newly expanded First-Generation College Student Celebration Day event. The photographs and stories will be featured in a gallery walk opening...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

