NJPW Reveals Super Jr. Tag League Line Up
NJPW will have not one but two tag team tournaments happening at once. Starting November 21st, New Japan will host both their heavyweight and junior heavyweight tag team tournaments. Like the G1 Climax, the World Tag League and Super Jr. Tag League are both round-robin tournaments. But whereas the G1...
Jon Moxley Explains Why Going To Rehab Was The “Best Decision” For Him
The AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is thriving these days, but it wasn’t always easy for him as he opened up about why he went to rehab for a drinking problem. In late 2021, Jon Moxley left AEW for a few months to deal with his drinking problem. Moxley entered a rehabilitation program so that he can get better because he didn’t feel good even though most wrestling fans were likely unable to tell by watching him on television.
WWE Files Trademark For Specialty Match, Former PPV Name
On November 2, 2022, WWE has filed to trademark “TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs” under clothing purposes with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). “Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”
Ex-AEW Star Says “I Don’t Think They Knew Exactly What To Do With Me”
A former AEW star has explained why he thinks the company wasn’t exactly sure how to use him prior to his somewhat acrimonious departure. Lio Rush joined AEW back in September 2021 after earlier appearing at the company’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view that May. He quickly formed a team with Dante Martin of Top Flight but Rush’s AEW career was not long for this world.
Karrion Kross On What It Will Mean When Roman Reigns Loses
If you ask Karrion Kross, once a top WWE Superstar finally goes down, it’ll create a massive shift in professional wrestling and to that particular wrestler’s career. Kross was making a reference to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, with the “Tribal Chief” being that top star.
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock’s ‘Head Of The Table’ Claims
The Bloodline’s enforcer Solo Sikoa has responded to claims made by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that – not Roman Reigns – is at the Head of the Table. Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Rock are all a part of the extended Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. Four of those men are still part of WWE whereas The Rock moved on from the company once he found his feet in Hollywood and has since conquered the movie world as well.
Alexa Bliss Flaunts New Look Following WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss had a rough night at Crown Jewel as she lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship but now she seems to be embracing a new look. At Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Bliss teamed with Asuka to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title against the two women they defeated for the belts on Raw, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.
Mustafa Ali Fires Back At Braun Strowman’s Controversial Tweet
It appears that we have a real-life beef brewing between Mustafa Ali and Braun Strowman. WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali reacted to a Tweet from “The Monster of all Monsters” Braun Strowman after former champ tweeted:. “Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 and reminded the people...
Full NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Card Revealed
The card for NJPW x STARDOM’s Historic X-Over has been finalized. Historic X-Over gets its name from the fact that it will be the first-ever full cross-promotional wrestling show with equal representation from both New Japan and STARDOM. The event takes place on November 20th. Previously, STARDOM wrestlers competed...
Jim Ross Reveals Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Tell Him About Montreal Screwjob
Jim Ross has revealed a surprisingly good-hearted side of Vince McMahon amidst the turmoil of “Montreal”. November 9th, 1997 is perhaps the most infamous date in pro-wrestling history. It was the night that Bret Hart was ‘screwed’ out of the WWE Title under orders from Vince McMahon at Survivor Series 1997. The Screwjob caused immediate upheaval in WWE and changed the course of wrestling history.
Chris Jericho Explains Calling Out Lamar Jackson
Ring Of Honor (ROH) World Champion Chris Jericho put everyone on notice during a November 2, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, when he declared he was ready to take on any former ROH Champions and told the crowd he would also “whoop Lamar Jackson’s ass.”. The...
Braun Strowman Shows Off Surprising Athleticism With Backflip
Braun Strowman has shown that monsters can do backflips as well following his latest comments online that caused an uproar between wrestling stars and fans. Braun Strowman recently caused a stir online as he took a shot at what he calls “floppy floppers” while reflecting on his bout at Crown Jewel against Omos:
Former WWE Writer Critical of Bryan Danielson’s AEW Run
A former member of WWE’s creative team believes that AEW is misusing Bryan Danielson. Freddie Prinze Jr. served as a creative writer in WWE twice, once from 2008 to 2009 and then again between 2010 and 2012. He has been a wrestling fan for a long time and that fandom inspired him to start his Wrestling With Freddie podcast.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Recap: 5 Thoughts
The WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event is in the books. It wasn’t as good as Extreme Rules, but I thought it was a solid wrestling show from top to bottom. It’s refreshing to see these Saudi Arabia shows have some meaning behind them because the early ones were not good at all. They were glorified house shows. Finally, WWE realized they needed to make these shows more appealing and that’s what they’ve done for the most part. Check out John Canton’s Crown Jewel recap here in case you missed anything on the show.
Vince McMahon Scrapped ‘Forbidden Door’ Royal Rumble Entrant Ideas
Vince McMahon reportedly wasn’t really keen on some ideas regarding surprise entrants for the men’s Royal Rumble match in the past. The WWE Royal Rumble match debuted in 1988 with Vince McMahon greenlighting the idea that WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson came up with many years ago. The concept of the match would see two guys start in the match and then shortly after that another competitor would join the match until 30 wrestlers were in the match. The only way to eliminate somebody was if you tossed them over the top rope so that both feet hit the floor.
Xavier Woods-Kenny Omega Make Biting Jokes To Promote Video Game Challenge
WWE and AEW are set to collide after a star from each promotion is featured in the upcoming Street Fighter game. WWE Superstar and one third of “New Day” Xavier Woods and AEW star Kenny Omega have challenged each other to a battle in Street Fighter beta and Xavier recently shared a video of the pair on his Twitter of Omega accepting the challenge.
The Kingdom Had Contact With WWE Before Joining AEW
A new report has suggested that The Kingdom trio of Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, and Matt Taven held talks with WWE before signing with AEW. After FTR and Shawn Spears scored a victory over Brian Cage and Gates of Agony in a trios match on the 14th of October edition of Rampage, The Kingdom would cut their celebration short.
Kurt Angle On What Makes Jon Moxley Special
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently earned some heavy praise from Hall of Famer Kurt Angle for being a special talent. Jon Moxley has cemented himself as the top guy in AEW in the last few years after making his debut in the company in 2019. When Moxley’s WWE contract was up, he knew he wanted to leave and he knew that AEW would be the right place for him where he can be a better version of himself.
WWE Reportedly “Very Pleased” With Crown Jewel
An internal memo has provided some insight into WWE’s business partnership leading to their major shows in Saudi Arabia. Crown Jewel was a mostly back-loaded show with most of the card being average, but the final two matches being impressive. Most praise has gone to Logan Paul for doing way better than expected in the ring and for bringing more non-wrestling fans to the show as new viewers.
Billy Corgan – “I Was Warned About Nick Aldis”
Billy Corgan has lashed out at Nick Aldis accusing the star of working an angle to get out of his NWA contract early following his suspension. On November 6th, a report went out that Nick Aldis gave the NWA his notice and that he’d be a free agent by New Year’s Day. However, that announcement was supposed to be restricted on Aldis’ social media but instead reached a far wider audience than originally intended.
