The Hockey Writers
Suzuki and Caufield Are Canadiens’ Most Dynamic Duo in Decades
Given the depth of their forward group, the Montreal Canadiens were expected to score a lot this season and struggle defensively as their young defencemen adjust to the speed and physicality of the NHL. Through the first 11 games, the opposite has been true with the notable exception being the impressive numbers put up by Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield so far in 2022-23. Together, they have scored 13 of the team’s 30 goals, which represents 43.3% of Montreal’s production.
MLive.com
Detroit Red Wings savor special Stanley Cup championship reunion
DETROIT – Memories from a special era in franchise history are as fresh today as they were a quarter-century ago for the Detroit Red Wings’ 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup championship teams. The ‘97 club that ended a 42-year title drought was honored before Thursday’s 3-1 victory over...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Pieces to Acquire Canucks’ Horvat
In a recent article for the Toronto Sun , Nick Kypreos wrote that hockey fans should “keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings” if the Vancouver Canucks shop Bo Horvat at this year’s trade deadline (from ‘Leafs are more than halfway through the John Tavares contract. Was it worth it?’, Toronto Star, 10/27/22). Kypreos noted that the undetermined future of Dylan Larkin in Detroit is the reason behind it, as the Red Wings captain is seeking a deal similar to Mathew Barzal’s eight-year, $73.2 million contract. It’s certainly an intriguing prospect to think about it, but even if they can ink Larkin to an extension before the deadline, I believe that the Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman should make a push for Horvat as well.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Need to Trade Excess Forward
With the return of Joel Edmundson to the Montreal Canadiens lineup, they had to make a move. That was to place Evgeny Dadonov on the injured reserve for “a virus,” allowing general manager (GM) Kent Hughes to keep the team compliant with the NHL’s 23-man roster limit. However, it only delays the inevitable. Hughes will have to find a way to shed a forward in the near future, as they have 15 forwards on the roster and only seven defencemen.
How to Watch the New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (11/5/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The Detroit Red Wings are coming off a much-needed statement win on Thursday, and now look for some consistency as they prepare for an afternoon clash with the New York Islanders on Saturday. After a horrendous loss to another team from New York earlier this week, the Red Wings came...
Yardbarker
NHL News: Capitals, Miller, and Injury Updates
Elliotte Friedman: The Washington Capitals claimed Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Chris Johnston: The Maple Leafs gave Aube-Kubel a $250,000 signing bonus when they signed him to a one-year deal this past offseason. He played in six games. Gary Bettman’s comment on Michell Miller. Aaron...
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ St. Louis Loves Learning the Details of Hockey
When the Montreal Canadiens hired Martin St. Louis to be their interim head coach back in February, they did so knowing that he could be a boom or bust selection. While St. Louis had a Hall of Fame NHL career as a player, his coaching credentials weren’t particularly deep at the time, as this opportunity was the first time that he would behind the bench as an NHL head coach. There was real chance that he would take over this role, look overwhelmed under the bright lights, and simply act as an interim until the Canadiens had the opportunity to find a more experienced person to take over in the summer.
ESPN
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
DETROIT -- — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.
ESPN
Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series
TAMPERE, Finland -- — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who...
FOX Sports
Canadiens' Anderson suspended 2 games by NHL for boarding
NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal forward Josh Anderson was suspended for two games by the NHL on Sunday for boarding Vegas' Alex Pietrangelo the previous night. The play occurred midway through the third period of the Golden Knights' 6-5 win over the Canadiens on Saturday night when Anderson hit Pietrangelo into the side boards from behind after the defenseman had already given up the puck.
Golden Knights Keep on Rolling, Defeat Montreal, 6-4
The Vegas Golden Knights have now won seven in a row with a 6-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
ESPN
Aho has 3 goals, assist as Hurricanes beat Sabres 5-3
RALEIGH, N.C. -- — Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 22 saves.
Yardbarker
Watch: Avalanche's Bowen Byram crushes interviewer with hilarious answer
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram is a Stanley Cup champion, and he is going to take any opportunity he can to remind people of that. During a pre-game interview before Saturday's Global Series game in Finland against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Byram had an amazing exchange with interviewer Kyle Keefe about suit jackets and the various places their names are printed.
Yardbarker
Lightning Have Tough Matchup Against Surging Buffalo Sabres
When the 2022-23 season began, I doubt many people expected the Buffalo Sabres to be second in the Atlantic Division—one point in front of the Tampa Bay Lightning. But here we are, a little over 10 games into the new season, and the team from Western New York is sitting at 14 points and is red hot offensively and defensively.
FOX Sports
Columbus brings losing streak into matchup with Colorado
Colorado Avalanche (5-4-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-8-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -261, Blue Jackets +211; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets will try to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Colorado Avalanche.
