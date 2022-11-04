The Philadelphia Phillies are going all out in terms of pitching in a do-or-die Game 6 against the Houston Astros. The Philadelphia Phillies are one more loss away from ensuring the Houston Astros are crowned World Series champions. After taking a 2-1 series lead following a big Game 3, the Phillies found themselves no-hit in Game 4 and falling just short in Game 5 to enter Saturday night down 3-2. Given the huge stakes in Game 6, the Phillies are prepared to use whoever possible to ensure they can push the World Series to Sunday night.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO