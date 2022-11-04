ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Houston Chronicle

Houston Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel out for rest of World Series

The Houston Astros will be without one of the longtime mainstays of their lineup for the remainder of this year's World Series. Veteran first baseman Yuli Gurriel—who along with Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander and Lance McCullers Jr., is one of five remaining members from the team's 2017 championship run—will miss the rest of the Fall Classic after suffering an injury during Game 5 on Thursday.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Christian Vázquez Contributes To World Series-Clinching Win For Astros

Christian Vázquez added a second World Series ring to his collection on Saturday night. The former Boston Red Sox catcher wasn’t a side cart for the Astros, either, lending a helping hand as Houston claimed its second World Series title since 2017 with a 4-1 victory in Game 6 over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
HOUSTON, TX
KOLD-TV

Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies

HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Phillies prepared for all-out pitching approach to stay alive in World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are going all out in terms of pitching in a do-or-die Game 6 against the Houston Astros. The Philadelphia Phillies are one more loss away from ensuring the Houston Astros are crowned World Series champions. After taking a 2-1 series lead following a big Game 3, the Phillies found themselves no-hit in Game 4 and falling just short in Game 5 to enter Saturday night down 3-2. Given the huge stakes in Game 6, the Phillies are prepared to use whoever possible to ensure they can push the World Series to Sunday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

