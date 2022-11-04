Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Astros defeat Phillies in Game 6 to win World Series
Yordan Alvarez hit a towering, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Houston Chronicle
Houston Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel out for rest of World Series
The Houston Astros will be without one of the longtime mainstays of their lineup for the remainder of this year's World Series. Veteran first baseman Yuli Gurriel—who along with Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander and Lance McCullers Jr., is one of five remaining members from the team's 2017 championship run—will miss the rest of the Fall Classic after suffering an injury during Game 5 on Thursday.
Christian Vázquez Contributes To World Series-Clinching Win For Astros
Christian Vázquez added a second World Series ring to his collection on Saturday night. The former Boston Red Sox catcher wasn’t a side cart for the Astros, either, lending a helping hand as Houston claimed its second World Series title since 2017 with a 4-1 victory in Game 6 over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
KOLD-TV
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
KHOU
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
Outlook On Phillies Following World Series Loss
David Samson joins Hakem Dermish to give an outlook On the Phillies Following their World Series Loss to the Astros.
Phillies prepared for all-out pitching approach to stay alive in World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are going all out in terms of pitching in a do-or-die Game 6 against the Houston Astros. The Philadelphia Phillies are one more loss away from ensuring the Houston Astros are crowned World Series champions. After taking a 2-1 series lead following a big Game 3, the Phillies found themselves no-hit in Game 4 and falling just short in Game 5 to enter Saturday night down 3-2. Given the huge stakes in Game 6, the Phillies are prepared to use whoever possible to ensure they can push the World Series to Sunday night.
'He has no idea how loved he really is': Dusty Baker's friends share in World Series joy
Baker won his first World Series title after 25 years as a manager, and those closest to the legendary baseball man may be just as happy as him.
The Houston Astros have won the World Series, beating the Philadelphia Phillies
Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title.
Comments / 0