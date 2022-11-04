ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
AFP

Iran cities strike in solidarity with 'Bloody Friday' dead

Cities in western Iran went on strike Wednesday in solidarity with mourners marking 40 days since security forces killed dozens in a crackdown on protests in the country's strife-torn southeast, rights groups said. Widespread strikes were held "in solidarity" with Zahedan in the Kurdish western cities of Baneh, Bukan, Kermanshah, Marivan, Sanandaj and Amini's hometown of Saqez, said the Norway-based Hengaw rights group.
AFP

Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

Facebook owner Meta will lay off more than 11,000 of its staff in "the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history," boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday. Zuckerberg renamed the company Meta a year ago to reflect the commitment to the project, but the division working on metaverse technology has since made losses of more than $3.5 billion.

