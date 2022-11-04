ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Selfhelp wins Gold for efforts to reduce isolation among older adults

Loneliness is a pressing issue facing many Americans today; this is especially true with the older adults. Selfhelp Community Services, a New York-based not-for-profit organization, sought to unite isolated older adults through the internet. Efforts related to its Virtual Senior Center earned Selfhelp a Gold award in the Building Bridges category of the Senior Living track of the 2022 McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

‘Substantial’ decline in dementia rates due in part to higher education levels: study

The prevalence of dementia in older adults in the United States declined 30% between 2000 and 2016, possibly due to rising education levels, a reduction in smoking and better treatment of cardiovascular risk factors, according to a new study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy