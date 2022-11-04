ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

France 24

In Saudi Arabia, being an openly LGBT influencer can land you in prison

In Saudi Arabia, posting a makeup tutorial as a man can get you arrested. Under the kingdom's strict cyber laws, being openly gay or defying gender roles online can have severe consequences. That was the case for three LGBT influencers who have been arrested in Saudi Arabia since 2019. Our Observer fled his home country of Saudi Arabia after coming out and is fighting from abroad to free his LGBT compatriots from prison.
The Independent

US says a North Korean nuclear strike on it or allies would be ‘end of Kim regime’ OLD

The US has warned North Korea that a nuclear weapon attack against the US or its allies will result in the “end” of Kim Jong-un’s regime as Pyongyang continued to test launch a barrage of missiles.The hermit kingdom has launched over two dozen missiles in the last two days in response to US-South Korean military exercises which began earlier this week and were extended till Saturday due to the escalation.US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting at the Pentagon, released a joint statement on Thursday, “strongly condemning” the North’s escalating military flexing.“Any...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls

A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Washington Examiner

US allies must shut down Chinese police stations

Chinese dissident Wang Jingyu thought he was safe from the Chinese Communist Party after he established a residence in Amsterdam . That was before he received a phone call from a Chinese “police station” in the Netherlands. The caller told him to return to China to “sort out...
The Independent

Russia says world’s five nuclear powers are ‘on brink of armed conflict’ OLD

The world’s five big nuclear powers are teetering “on the brink of a direct armed conflict”, Russia has claimed, warning of catastrophic consequences.Blaming the West for “provocation”, Moscow ramped up the nuclear rhetoric, pinpointing “irresponsible and impudent actions aimed at undermining our national security”.The statement by the foreign ministry said avoiding a nuclear clash was the country’s first priority, and that Russia stood by a joint declaration with the US, China, Britain and France in January affirming their joint responsibility for avoiding a nuclear war.But it warned that the West must stop “encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction, which...
The Jewish Press

Recognizing Western Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital

This month, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reversed the previous government’s decision to recognize western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The question that should be asked is why that recognition was controversial at all. No fair-minded person who believes in two states for two peoples thinks Israel should not...
AFP

Berlin rally for Iran draws 80,000

Some 80,000 people joined a Berlin rally Saturday in solidarity with women-led protests in Iran sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a police spokesman told AFP. "Today, thousands of people are showing their solidarity with courageous women and demonstrators in Iran," tweeted Germany's Green Party minister for family affairs, Lisa Paus. Iran has seen some six weeks of growing women-led protests and on Saturday, shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike as citizens react angrily to the death in custody of Amini, a 22-year-old arrested for allegedly breaching the country's strict dress code for women.
kitco.com

Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...

