Business Insider
A 72-year-old US citizen was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia, his son told media. Saad Ibrahim Almadi was arrested for 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son said. Almadi holds dual US-Saudi citizenship and was living in Florida when he made the tweets. Saad Ibrahim...
msn.com
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
The White House on Friday was forced to clean up President Joe Biden's comments after he appeared to say he was ready to intervene to help the country's protest movement. At a campaign event in San Diego, California, a day earlier, Biden said: 'Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran. They're going to free themselves pretty soon.'
France 24
In Saudi Arabia, being an openly LGBT influencer can land you in prison
In Saudi Arabia, posting a makeup tutorial as a man can get you arrested. Under the kingdom's strict cyber laws, being openly gay or defying gender roles online can have severe consequences. That was the case for three LGBT influencers who have been arrested in Saudi Arabia since 2019. Our Observer fled his home country of Saudi Arabia after coming out and is fighting from abroad to free his LGBT compatriots from prison.
The US has warned North Korea that a nuclear weapon attack against the US or its allies will result in the “end” of Kim Jong-un’s regime as Pyongyang continued to test launch a barrage of missiles.The hermit kingdom has launched over two dozen missiles in the last two days in response to US-South Korean military exercises which began earlier this week and were extended till Saturday due to the escalation.US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting at the Pentagon, released a joint statement on Thursday, “strongly condemning” the North’s escalating military flexing.“Any...
howafrica.com
Kenyan Woman Accuses Saudi Arabian Employer Of Forcing Her To Breastfeed His Dogs While He Filmed | Video
A woman claims her employer forced her to breastfeed his dogs and filmed her carrying out the task. The mother had left Kenya, where she’s from, and had gone to work in Saudi Arabia, where the alleged incident took place. Francis Atwoli, Kenya’s Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU)...
Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls
A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
msn.com
Ukraine to get ‘most advanced tanks on the battlefield’ for counter-offensive against Russia
Ukraine will receive 90 refurbished and upgraded Czech T-72 tanks - labelled by the Pentagon as “the most advanced on the battlefield” - as part of $400 million (£348.15 million) in military aid. The tanks - half of which are being paid for by the US and...
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An American citizen has been arrested in Saudi Arabia, tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison over tweets he sent while in the United States, his son said Tuesday. Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a 72-year-old retired project manager living in Florida, was arrested last...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Pentagon: A North Korea nuclear attack would ‘result in the end of the Kim regime’
The U.S. and South Korean defense chiefs met Thursday as Pyongyang launches a barrage of missiles.
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
Washington Examiner
US allies must shut down Chinese police stations
Chinese dissident Wang Jingyu thought he was safe from the Chinese Communist Party after he established a residence in Amsterdam . That was before he received a phone call from a Chinese “police station” in the Netherlands. The caller told him to return to China to “sort out...
Mexican drug cartels buy fentanyl chemicals from China and control the border: 'Tucker Carlson Originals'
Tucker Carlson exposes how Mexican drug cartels get material to make fentanyl from China, which is then transported into the United States and kills Americans on "Tucker Carlson Originals."
Khamenei on Iran protesters: ‘The Islamic system will punish these criminals’
Speaking to students in Tehran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed “foreign services” for the recent wave of protests across Iran, and said anyone connected with these “will no doubt be punished, God willing.”Nov. 2, 2022.
The world’s five big nuclear powers are teetering “on the brink of a direct armed conflict”, Russia has claimed, warning of catastrophic consequences.Blaming the West for “provocation”, Moscow ramped up the nuclear rhetoric, pinpointing “irresponsible and impudent actions aimed at undermining our national security”.The statement by the foreign ministry said avoiding a nuclear clash was the country’s first priority, and that Russia stood by a joint declaration with the US, China, Britain and France in January affirming their joint responsibility for avoiding a nuclear war.But it warned that the West must stop “encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction, which...
Winter is coming, prices are rising, and most voters say: Unleash American energy now
Winter is coming – and record inflation is rising, on consumer goods including the price of gasoline. American consumers are suffering as the 8.2 percent annual inflation rate eats away at paychecks with higher energy prices at the pump, and temperatures plummet. Yet, despite this harsh reality, President Joe...
The Jewish Press
Recognizing Western Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
This month, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reversed the previous government’s decision to recognize western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The question that should be asked is why that recognition was controversial at all. No fair-minded person who believes in two states for two peoples thinks Israel should not...
Berlin rally for Iran draws 80,000
Some 80,000 people joined a Berlin rally Saturday in solidarity with women-led protests in Iran sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a police spokesman told AFP. "Today, thousands of people are showing their solidarity with courageous women and demonstrators in Iran," tweeted Germany's Green Party minister for family affairs, Lisa Paus. Iran has seen some six weeks of growing women-led protests and on Saturday, shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike as citizens react angrily to the death in custody of Amini, a 22-year-old arrested for allegedly breaching the country's strict dress code for women.
kitco.com
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
