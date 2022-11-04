ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What the Polls Say Today: Election Deniers Won’t Run the 2024 Election

Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Four days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in most states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong, and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden says to expect delayed ballot counts in midterm elections in speech

During a speech at a Democrat Party campaign event on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden said voters should expect to see delayed vote counts in the midterm elections and be patient. “We know that many states don’t start counting those ballots until after the polls close on November 8th,” Biden...
Vox

Video: The 3 possible outcomes of the 2022 election

On January 6, 2021 (yes, during the Capitol riot), the final Senate race of the 2020 election was called for a Democrat. All of a sudden Democrats had achieved something improbable: trifecta control of the presidency, Senate, and House of Representatives. It transformed the possibilities for President Joe Biden’s first two years, giving his party the ability to legislate on their own — which they did.
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Washington Examiner

Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose

After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.

Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
CBS Sacramento

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

WASHINGTON (AP) - Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the Nov. 8 elections. The legal challenges, largely by Republicans, target rules for mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
Washington Examiner

‘Election deniers’ shake up sleepy secretary of state races this election cycle

More than a dozen "election deniers" have shaken up typically under-the-radar secretary of state races across the United States during the 2022 midterm elections. While secretary of state races typically garner little national media attention, the fact that there are 13 GOP, third-party, and independent candidates who have sowed doubt about the results of the 2020 presidential election has propelled Democrats to pour in at least $31 million combined in 27 states to support their candidates, according to campaign finance disclosures.
americanmilitarynews.com

Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections

Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
