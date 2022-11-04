Read full article on original website
Nymag.com
What the Polls Say Today: Election Deniers Won’t Run the 2024 Election
Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Four days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in most states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong, and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden says to expect delayed ballot counts in midterm elections in speech
During a speech at a Democrat Party campaign event on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden said voters should expect to see delayed vote counts in the midterm elections and be patient. “We know that many states don’t start counting those ballots until after the polls close on November 8th,” Biden...
Democrats, Wake Up: Black Voters Aren't Engaged in the Midterm Elections | Opinion
Experts are ringing the alarm bells that Democrats could lose suburban voters, rural whites, and blue-collar workers in next month's midterms. But they're missing out on one of the Democrats' biggest problems: Black voters are not interested in the 2022 elections. How do I know this? Well, I have unique...
Vox
Video: The 3 possible outcomes of the 2022 election
On January 6, 2021 (yes, during the Capitol riot), the final Senate race of the 2020 election was called for a Democrat. All of a sudden Democrats had achieved something improbable: trifecta control of the presidency, Senate, and House of Representatives. It transformed the possibilities for President Joe Biden’s first two years, giving his party the ability to legislate on their own — which they did.
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.
Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
Herschel Walker goes after Democrats in campaign rally ahead of U.S. Senate election
Candidate criticizes Sen. Raphael Warnock, President Joe Biden and other Democrats in visit to Richmond Hill. U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker belittled his election opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and several other high-profile Democrats during a campaign rally Wednesday in Richmond Hill. Walker’s stop was part of his “Unite Georgia” bus...
Election-denying Secretary of State candidate asks state supreme court to allow ‘election observers’
An Ohio Secretary of State candidate who denied the validity of the 2020 election has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to compel the use of election observers in the November election. Terpsehore Maras, a podcaster who has also espoused QAnon conspiracy theories, filed a lawsuit against incumbent Secretary of State...
We Still Don't Know What's Going To Happen On Election Day
Everything's at stake, but nothing is certain when the polls are this close.
This is the late message some Democrats believe could make a difference in close elections
With just over a week to go until Election Day, a collection of Democratic candidates and supportive groups are willing to try a strategy that several party strategists acknowledge has not been very successful so far.
Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin
WASHINGTON (AP) - Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the Nov. 8 elections. The legal challenges, largely by Republicans, target rules for mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
Washington Examiner
Trump gives strongest hint yet at 2024 run as he urges MAGA followers to vote in midterm elections
Former President Donald Trump teased a 2024 run Thursday night, telling a group of Iowa Republicans that he will "very, very, very probably do it again." His comment in Sioux City, a deep-red corner of the Hawkeye State, was met by thunderous applause. Trump paused for dramatic effect before adding, "Get ready!"
Election 2022: Here are the races that could determine which party controls the Senate
Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on results in a handful of states from next week’s midterm election. If the Republican Party can hold onto the seats they have and flip just one Senate seat, they will win control of the chamber, meaning the party will control judicial and other nominations and policy debates through 2024.
Washington Examiner
‘Election deniers’ shake up sleepy secretary of state races this election cycle
More than a dozen "election deniers" have shaken up typically under-the-radar secretary of state races across the United States during the 2022 midterm elections. While secretary of state races typically garner little national media attention, the fact that there are 13 GOP, third-party, and independent candidates who have sowed doubt about the results of the 2020 presidential election has propelled Democrats to pour in at least $31 million combined in 27 states to support their candidates, according to campaign finance disclosures.
americanmilitarynews.com
Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections
Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
WJCL
Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter stands by vote to overturn election, talks priorities if re-elected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Look for more candidate profiles up until election day. A pharmacist by trade, Congressman Buddy Carter has spent the last eight years in Washington representing the people of Georgia’s First Congressional District. WJCL's Olivia Wile met up with him outside his Savannah office to learn...
Where do key Senate races stand a week out from Election Day? Here’s what polls show
While Republicans are favored to regain control of the House of Representatives, the outcome in the Senate is far less certain, according to recent polling.
The most important midterm elections to watch ahead of Election Day
Election Day is one week away and the 2022 midterm races are entering their final sprint. Republicans hope that Americans’ frustration with inflation and the economy, as well as rising crime, will obfuscate their concerns about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization decision overturning Roe v Wade.
