Gold near 3-week peak on dollar slide; U.S. inflation data in focus

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday near a three-week peak hit in the previous session, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors looked forward to U.S. inflation data later this week that could influence the size of Federal Reserve rate-hike. Spot gold was little changed at $1,677.04...
China, Russia to drive 10% default pain for 'junk-rated' EM firms - JPMorgan

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China's property crisis and the West's sanctions on Russia will drive a respective 20% and 66% of these two countries' "junk-rated" companies into default next year, analysts at JPMorgan have estimated. Their woes will also mean emerging markets overall will see a more than 10%...
Fed pivot FOMO and financial instability

The tough year continued in October for many asset classes, including precious metals. In our universe, however, uranium and other energy transition metals have been a welcome exception to the market carnage; for example, our spot uranium oxide proprietary composite7 is up 24.12% YTD. By contrast, gold is off 10.70% YTD through October 31, 2022, and silver bullion2 has lost 17.78% YTD. Gold mining equities3 are down 21.54% YTD. The broader equities markets have also been trounced, with the S&P 500 Index7 off 18.76% YTD and the U.S. Treasury Index down 14.30%.
Hedge funds capitulate on Fed pivot

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hedge funds have given up the ghost on a Fed pivot coming any time soon. After weeks of sporadic attempts to time the Federal Reserve signaling that it might be close to taking its foot off the tightening pedal, they have thrown in the towel and racked up a record short position in two-year U.S. Treasuries futures.
German 2-year yield hits fresh 14-year high as central banks zero in on inflation

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s short-dated yields hit fresh multi-year highs on Tuesday, with investor focus on central banks' fight against inflation ahead of U.S. consumer price data that will drive expectations for the outlook for Federal Reserve policy. European Central Bank policymaker Joachim Nagel told a German...
Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
Stocks rally, dollar dips as investors cling to China COVID optimism

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Global stocks rose on Monday, even though Beijing denied it would consider easing its zero COVID-19 policy, which stemmed safe-haven flows into the dollar ahead of potentially pivotal consumer inflation data this week. Risk assets had rallied on Friday due to speculation China was preparing...
Gold prices consolidate with focus on U.S. inflation data

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday as some investors locked in profits after a sharp rise in the previous session, while markets awaited this week's U.S. inflation data to get cues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike path. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,676.69 per ounce by...
Could a Republican Congress benefit the economy? - Bill Baruch

Bill Baruch, President at Blue Line Futures, discusses the Fed's latest rate hikes, housing, geopolitics, gold, oil, and a lot more with David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News. Baruch also touched upon the upcoming midterm elections. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews...
Brazil central bank has to work on reducing 2024 inflation expectations, says director

BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said on Tuesday that policymakers "have to work" to bring 2024 inflation expectations to the target. At an event hosted by Moody's Investors Service, he said that bringing inflation to target is "a very important asset," and...
Gold price weaker amid bearish outside markets

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly down in subdued early U.S. trading Tuesday. The precious metals are seeing mild selling pressure as the U.S. dollar index is trading higher, crude oil prices are weaker and as U.S. Treasury yields remain elevated on this day. December gold was last down $4.20 at $1,676.20 and December silver was down $0.034 at $20.88.
Major Gulf markets mixed ahead of U.S. inflation data

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Tuesday as crude oil prices fell and caution prevailed ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data. Crude prices - a key factor for the Gulf's financial markets - slipped as recession concerns and...
Cryptocurrencies, stablecoins no longer among top-10 financial risks: NY Fed survey

(Kitco News) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York published a report on Friday which showed that cryptocurrencies and stablecoins are no longer among the top 10 perceived risks to financial stability. The Financial Stability Report is based on a survey of 26 market contacts that was conducted from...
Gold SWOT: India's gold demand has reached pre-pandemic levels

The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 9.34% largely on speculation that China will reopen soon. According to BMO, Agnico Eagle reported financial results that are in line with, or better than, consensus expectations. For example, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.52 versus the consensus $0.43-$0.44, by outperforming on sales and all-in sustaining costs (AISC).
Euro zone yields rise on inflation, bond supply concerns

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs edged higher on Monday as traders awaited key U.S. inflation data later in the week, amid fading hopes for a quick end to the central bank rate hiking cycle. Analysts said potential upside surprises in consumer price data and expectations of...
Consumers turn to credit cards, loans as costs soar - report

Nov 8 (Reuters) - More consumers opted for credit cards and unsecured loans in the third-quarter from a year earlier amid decades-high inflation, according to a report on Tuesday from global credit rating firm TransUnion (TRU.N). While delinquencies for most credit products are treading in line with pre-pandemic levels, they...
ETF outflows to cap gold price rally, says TD Securities

(Kitco News) After a strong $50 move higher on Friday, does gold have a chance at a breakout? TD Securities says it's too early for gold to move, citing strong ETF outflows and bloated long positioning. December Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,681.90, up 0.32% on the day...

