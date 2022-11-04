Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Is gold the first metal to bottom? And is Bitcoin price low enough to outperform traditional risk assets? Bloomberg Intelligence weighs in
(Kitco News) Gold has solid support between $1,600-$1,700 an ounce and could be the first metal to bottom. And Bitcoin is now low enough to start outperforming traditional risk assets, Bloomberg Intelligence said in its November outlook reports. After finding its bottom, gold could be on its way higher as...
kitco.com
Midterms are 'seasonally bullish' for markets; A Republican Congress would create beneficial 'deadlock' - Bill Baruch
Tuesday’s midterm elections are likely to see a Republican victory, which would lead to beneficial “deadlock” on Capitol Hill, said Bill Baruch, President of Blue Line Futures. “If the Democrats win this election, and I don’t think they will… then there’s likely to be more spending, which...
kitco.com
Gold near 3-week peak on dollar slide; U.S. inflation data in focus
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday near a three-week peak hit in the previous session, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors looked forward to U.S. inflation data later this week that could influence the size of Federal Reserve rate-hike. Spot gold was little changed at $1,677.04...
kitco.com
China, Russia to drive 10% default pain for 'junk-rated' EM firms - JPMorgan
LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China's property crisis and the West's sanctions on Russia will drive a respective 20% and 66% of these two countries' "junk-rated" companies into default next year, analysts at JPMorgan have estimated. Their woes will also mean emerging markets overall will see a more than 10%...
kitco.com
Fed pivot FOMO and financial instability
The tough year continued in October for many asset classes, including precious metals. In our universe, however, uranium and other energy transition metals have been a welcome exception to the market carnage; for example, our spot uranium oxide proprietary composite7 is up 24.12% YTD. By contrast, gold is off 10.70% YTD through October 31, 2022, and silver bullion2 has lost 17.78% YTD. Gold mining equities3 are down 21.54% YTD. The broader equities markets have also been trounced, with the S&P 500 Index7 off 18.76% YTD and the U.S. Treasury Index down 14.30%.
kitco.com
Hedge funds capitulate on Fed pivot
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hedge funds have given up the ghost on a Fed pivot coming any time soon. After weeks of sporadic attempts to time the Federal Reserve signaling that it might be close to taking its foot off the tightening pedal, they have thrown in the towel and racked up a record short position in two-year U.S. Treasuries futures.
kitco.com
German 2-year yield hits fresh 14-year high as central banks zero in on inflation
LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s short-dated yields hit fresh multi-year highs on Tuesday, with investor focus on central banks' fight against inflation ahead of U.S. consumer price data that will drive expectations for the outlook for Federal Reserve policy. European Central Bank policymaker Joachim Nagel told a German...
kitco.com
Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
kitco.com
Stocks rally, dollar dips as investors cling to China COVID optimism
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Global stocks rose on Monday, even though Beijing denied it would consider easing its zero COVID-19 policy, which stemmed safe-haven flows into the dollar ahead of potentially pivotal consumer inflation data this week. Risk assets had rallied on Friday due to speculation China was preparing...
kitco.com
Gold prices consolidate with focus on U.S. inflation data
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday as some investors locked in profits after a sharp rise in the previous session, while markets awaited this week's U.S. inflation data to get cues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike path. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,676.69 per ounce by...
kitco.com
Could a Republican Congress benefit the economy? - Bill Baruch
Bill Baruch, President at Blue Line Futures, discusses the Fed's latest rate hikes, housing, geopolitics, gold, oil, and a lot more with David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News. Baruch also touched upon the upcoming midterm elections. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews...
kitco.com
Brazil central bank has to work on reducing 2024 inflation expectations, says director
BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said on Tuesday that policymakers "have to work" to bring 2024 inflation expectations to the target. At an event hosted by Moody's Investors Service, he said that bringing inflation to target is "a very important asset," and...
kitco.com
Gold price weaker amid bearish outside markets
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly down in subdued early U.S. trading Tuesday. The precious metals are seeing mild selling pressure as the U.S. dollar index is trading higher, crude oil prices are weaker and as U.S. Treasury yields remain elevated on this day. December gold was last down $4.20 at $1,676.20 and December silver was down $0.034 at $20.88.
kitco.com
Major Gulf markets mixed ahead of U.S. inflation data
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Tuesday as crude oil prices fell and caution prevailed ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data. Crude prices - a key factor for the Gulf's financial markets - slipped as recession concerns and...
kitco.com
Cryptocurrencies, stablecoins no longer among top-10 financial risks: NY Fed survey
(Kitco News) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York published a report on Friday which showed that cryptocurrencies and stablecoins are no longer among the top 10 perceived risks to financial stability. The Financial Stability Report is based on a survey of 26 market contacts that was conducted from...
kitco.com
Bitcoin to $13K and Tesla to $150 as markets reach a bottom, with recovery in 2024 - Anmol Singh
The Bitcoin price has fallen more than 60 percent over the year, and other assets have also suffered from recent bearish trends. Tesla stock, for example, is down 52 percent year-to-date. Anmol Singh, Founder of Live Traders, said that he sees more downside for Bitcoin and Tesla. “I think [Tesla]...
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: India's gold demand has reached pre-pandemic levels
The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 9.34% largely on speculation that China will reopen soon. According to BMO, Agnico Eagle reported financial results that are in line with, or better than, consensus expectations. For example, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.52 versus the consensus $0.43-$0.44, by outperforming on sales and all-in sustaining costs (AISC).
kitco.com
Euro zone yields rise on inflation, bond supply concerns
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs edged higher on Monday as traders awaited key U.S. inflation data later in the week, amid fading hopes for a quick end to the central bank rate hiking cycle. Analysts said potential upside surprises in consumer price data and expectations of...
kitco.com
Consumers turn to credit cards, loans as costs soar - report
Nov 8 (Reuters) - More consumers opted for credit cards and unsecured loans in the third-quarter from a year earlier amid decades-high inflation, according to a report on Tuesday from global credit rating firm TransUnion (TRU.N). While delinquencies for most credit products are treading in line with pre-pandemic levels, they...
kitco.com
ETF outflows to cap gold price rally, says TD Securities
(Kitco News) After a strong $50 move higher on Friday, does gold have a chance at a breakout? TD Securities says it's too early for gold to move, citing strong ETF outflows and bloated long positioning. December Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,681.90, up 0.32% on the day...
