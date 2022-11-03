Read full article on original website
Related
Blazing Red 'Blood Moon' To Appear In The Sky On Election Day
After next week, the awe-inspiring phenomenon will not occur again for about three years.
Record-breaking supermassive black hole found and its closer to Earth than any other
SCIENTISTS have uncovered a new black hole that's just 1,560 light-years from Earth – closer than any other known black hole. In a new paper, astronomers say they have discovered a monster black hole about 10 times more massive than our Sun. A black hole is an invisible place...
Lunar eclipses 2022: When, where & how to see them
There are two lunar eclipses in 2022. Our guide tells you how you can see them and when the next lunar eclipses will occur
geekwire.com
Total lunar eclipse could be tricky to watch in the sky — but it’s sure to shine online
If you’re on the West Coast, watching tonight’s total lunar eclipse will require a willingness to stay awake in the middle of the night — plus a lucky break on the weather. But maybe it’s worth taking a chance: The next opportunity to take in the sight...
NPR
Why did ancient humans paint the same 32 symbols in caves all over Europe?
Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Leaving a Mark. Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4. With few exceptions, ancient humans painted the same 32 symbols in caves all over Europe. Paleoanthropologist Genevieve von Petzinger asks: What were they trying to say to each other — and to us?
China’s Shadowy Spaceplane Drops Mystery Package in Orbit
The Chinese space program has dropped a surprise—and mysterious—object in Earth’s orbit, driving speculation about the nature of the payload.China launched a spaceplane on Aug. 4 using its Long March 2F rocket, and it has been in orbit for roughly three months, SpaceNews reports. Its trajectory has been closely associated with an unknown payload. The U.S. Space Force initially tracked the object near the spaceplane, after which Space-Track.org, an orbital objects database, logged an entry for it on Oct. 21.The origins of the package are still unknown, and China has yet to make a statement about it. Harvard University astronomer...
Moment 11,000-year-old fish trap discovered on ocean floor off Alaska coast
A fish trap thought to be at least 11,000 years old has been discovered on the ocean floor off the coast of Alaska.This video shows the moment scientists came across the oldest stone fish weir ever found, encased with grime from years underwater.Scientists with Sealaska Heritage Institute and NOAA Ocean Exploration are using AI to explore ancient caves in the area to try and find evidence of “early human occupation.The discovery in Shakan Bay by Prince of Wales Island pushes back native occupation of the region by more than 1,000 years.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia summons UK ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike‘A star is born’: Lidl Bear rises to fame in supermarket’s Christmas advertisementHarry and Meghan Netflix documentary allegedly a ‘deal’ to influence The Crown plot
The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires
The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
US military's X-37B space plane zooms past 900 days in orbit
The U.S. military's X-37B robotic space plane just passed 900 days in orbit on its latest hush-hush mission, adding to the program's flight-duration record.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Shed New Light on Mysteriously Large Rogue Waves That Can Threaten Large Ships
Extreme nonlinear wave group dynamics in directional wave states. Understanding the unexpected nature of ocean waves can be a matter of survival for seafarers. Deep-water wave groups have been known to be unstable and become rogue. These rogue waves are abnormally large, unpredictable, and suddenly appearing surface waves that can be incredibly dangerous to even large ships.
Updown girl: DNA research shows ancient Britain was more diverse than we imagined
When you imagine life for ordinary people in ancient Britain, you’d be forgiven for picturing quaint villages where everyone looked and spoke the same way. But a recent study could change the way historians think about early medieval communities. Most of what we know about English history after the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: China completes its own space station; see it here
China successfully launched and docked the final module of its Tiangong Space Station on Monday. The space station’s completion comes as China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power and as some U.S. officials believe China has already surpassed the U.S. in some aspects of space technology.
Astronomers find a giant new galaxy concealed within a puzzling region of the Milk Way
Astronomers have found a giant "extragalactic structure" concealed behind the Milky Way, according to a new study published in Arxiv. The discovery of the structure, which appears to be a colossal galaxy cluster, contributes to filling in this mysterious region of our cosmic map, known as the "zone of avoidance." Nobody has known what exists in this region which obscures 10 to 20 percent of the sky- until now.
Phys.org
Planet Earth: 8 billion humans and dwindling resources
Are eight billion humans too many for planet Earth? As we reach this milestone on November 15, most experts say the bigger problem is the overconsumption of resources by the wealthiest residents. "Eight billion people, it is a momentous milestone for humanity," said United Nations Population Fund chief Natalia Kanem,...
Scientists Discover Massive Number of Bizarre Sea Creatures on the Ocean Floor
Researchers have uncovered some peculiar creatures and fish from the deep sea about 1,500 miles off the western coast of Australia. And, for these scientists, the unique finds are impressive dreams come true as many have only heard rumblings about animals such as these lurking within the seas. From fish...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mixed even as dollar weakens; Brazil's real volatile
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were mixed on Tuesday even as the dollar took a beating with voting in the U.S. midterm elections underway, while the Brazilian real was volatile amid political and fiscal concerns. The Colombian peso COP= led the upward move with a nearly 3% gain,...
Zombies abound in nature: Viruses and parasites can cause real-world zombification
One of the most influential texts of the 19th century, "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus" is widely regarded as one of the first true science fiction novels. The book's Gothic author, Mary Shelley, was keen to the cutting edge science of her time, inspired in part by misinterpretation of galvanism, which is electricity produced by chemical action, causing behavior like muscle contraction, for example.
watchers.news
Bright Taurid fireball off the coast of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, U.S.
A bright Taurid fireball was seen off the coast of Massachusetts and Rhode Island at 01:05 UTC on November 4, 2022 (21:05 EDT, November 3). This fireball was bright enough to be detected by the Geostationary Lightning Mapper onboard the GOES-16 satellite. The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 169 reports,...
The Mysteries of the "Ancient Astronauts"
According to Anomalien.com, and certain authors, "intelligent extraterrestrial beings called ancient astronauts or ancient aliens have visited Earth, and this contact is connected with the origins or development of human cultures, technologies, and religions. A common variant of the idea includes proposals that deities from most, if not all, religions are actually extraterrestrials, and their technologies were taken as evidence of their divine status.
The Next Web
European astrophysicist pokes a giant hole in the Big Bang inflationary theory
The Big Bang theory is, arguably, the most accepted science-based origin story for our universe. Too bad it might be a work of total fiction. European astrophysicist Sunny Vagnozzi, of the University of Trento and Cambridge University, alongside Israeli-American researcher Avi Loeb, of Harvard University, today published a (potentially) landmark research paper indicating that everything we think we know about the universe’s origins could be completely wrong.
