Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Advance Review: Jae Lee is the Real Savior in `Seven Sons’ #6
While the story has a great deal of relevance for today, a repeated reliance on Muslim fundamentalists as the antagonists is beyond troublesome. Fortunately, Jae Lee’s artwork sets this series apart,. Overall. If there’s one thing that Seven Sons has taught us, it’s that being one of the chosen...
comicon.com
Is Someone Messing With. Batman’s Mind? Previewing ‘I Am Batman’ #15
Colours: Romulo Fajardo Jr. When Jon Kent first asked Jace Fox to join the new Justice League, the answer was a firm no. But as Deathstroke and the Legion of Doom hunt the heroes of the DCU Jace learns the hard way that there are some fights from which Batman cannot run, and the only thing he has to fear…is fear itself!”
comicon.com
Tooled Up And Ready To Rumble: Previewing ‘Batman Vs. Robin’ #3
“Batman has been on a breakneck journey throughout the DC Universe, from Wayne Manor to the House of Secrets and back again…but where there are clues there is a trail, and the world’s greatest detective has followed this particular trail back to where he and Superman began this journey: Lazarus Island. With an entire island and army at Damian Wayne’s disposal, does Batman stand a chance? We’ll give you a hint: NO!”
comicon.com
Gone In Sixty Seconds: Previewing ‘Batman: Urban Legends’ #21
“This month’s issue brings you the Dynamic Duo pushing the Batmobile to its absolute limits. The Murder Club has thrown Batman’s life into chaos–how will Robin, Alfred and Nightwing keep him together? Arkham Academy opens its doors to its first-ever class of students related to Gotham’s greatest villains–will they make the grade? And we see Renee Montoya’s last days as a detective before she became Gotham City’s newest commissioner.”
comicon.com
IDW Release ‘Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence’ Free Digital Comic Prequel To ‘Sonic Frontiers’
“Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence shows Sonic, Tails, and Amy’s journey to the mysterious Starfall Islands, who then find themselves in the middle of a brawl with Dr. Eggman’s badniks along the way. Sonic and his friends ask themselves: What is Eggman doing here and why is he acting strangely? These are just the first mysteries in this exclusive prologue to Sonic Frontiers.”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Multiversity: Teen Justice’ #6 Final Issue
The epic miniseries reaches its unforgettable conclusion as a new hero makes their unexpected debut!. The heroes of Teen Justice are still reeling from the loss they suffered last issue, but there’s no time to mourn. Sinestra and the other members of the Core have a plan to use all humanity as fuel for their monstrous schemes, and only Kid Quick and the surviving members of their team stand in the way. In the end, everything may depend on the super-heroic debut of…well, that would be telling.
comicon.com
It’s Alive!: Previewing ‘Sonic The Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island’ #2
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic the Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island #2 (of 4), hitting the spinner racks tomorrow from writer Daniel Barnes, artist Jack Lawrence, colorist Nathalie Fourdraine, and letterer Shawn Lee. ‘IT’S ALIVE! It’s rusted… It’s shaped like Sonic… It’s MECHA SONIC! He’s no longer Eggman’s prized...
comicon.com
‘StarHenge’ #5 Advance Review: The Cosmic And The Celtic Create A Magically Dense Drama
‘StarHenge’ #5 delivers and delivers big! On story and especially on art as we weave our way through the past, present and future in a head spinning, trippy ride that comes up in Celtic Britain with King Arthur as dominant force to be reckoned with at home and abroad. Truly a tour de force from creator Liam Sharp.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Black Panther: Unconquered’ #1
“The scribe behind 2019’s acclaimed KILLMONGER limited series, Hill returns to Wakanda to explore the land’s rich mythology once again with a thought-provoking story that will see the emergence of a threat deeply rooted in Wakanda history. In order to combat it, Black Panther will have to learn new secrets about Wakanda’s ancient past and unlock a new connection to the Panther god, Bast.”
comicon.com
Preview: Dark Secrets Are Dragged Into The Light In ‘Crashing’ #3
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Crashing #3, out tomorrow from writer Matthew Klein, artist Morgan Beem, colorist Triona Farrell, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. ‘The past strikes back! Doctor Rose Osler’s darkest secrets are dragged into a harsh light when she and her anti-Powered movement leader husband are threatened by a Powered menace. Will they survive this home invasion? Rose’s downward spiral sinks to a new low as we reach this explosive point of no return.’
comicon.com
Review: It All Goes Down In ‘X-Men Red’ #8
X-Men Red has built one of the most complex and layered narratives in comics right now. Now after nearly two years of stories over two volumes, all the pieces that falling down, and we’re here for it. Al Ewing, Madibek Musibekov, Federico Blee, and Ariana Maher begin the great...
comicon.com
Killer Moth To The Rescue? Previewing ‘Batgirls’ #12
“Boy, do the Batgirls have some tea for you! Literally. Cass and Steph go down a rabbit hole of madness when they’re invited to Mad Hatter’s tea party. But with the death of yet another Hill resident looming on their shoulders, they’re one step closer to finding the Hill Ripper.”
comicon.com
A Sinister Place Watched Over By An Ancient, Vengeful God: Previewing ‘Berserk’ Deluxe Vol 12
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Berserk Deluxe Volume 12 HC, out tomorrow from Kentauro Miura and translator Duane Johnson. ‘Griffith’s new Band of the Hawk assume their unholy forms to battle the monstrous Kushan emperor and his horde of demons, leaving the terrified Midland citizenry to wonder if their rescuers are another horrific curse. Meanwhile, Guts and his companions seek refuge on a small island that is not the safe haven they’d hoped for it’s a sinister place watched over by an ancient, vengeful god whose power is about to be unleashed!’
comicon.com
Thin Line Between Peace And Violence: Reviewing ‘Black Panther’ #11
‘Black Panther’ returns to where it all began, revealing the mastermind that has been pulling the strings since issue one in a story that continues to test T’Challa and pull the character apart more and more. Some solid conversations and some great bits with the Avengers as well as solid powerful artwork make this story work pretty well.
comicon.com
Advance Review: When The New Seems All Too Familiar In `Wiper’
An original graphic novel? With some familiar story elements pulled from other genre stories, perhaps not. Even still, Wiper has a lot going for it – from interesting situations to great artwork. Overall. While the future may not be all it’s cracked up to be, in the world of...
comicon.com
Shawn Levy Reportedly In Negotiations To Make A ‘Star Wars’ Film
Shawn Levy‘s course may be set for the Star Wars galaxy. Variety reports the Stranger Things producer (and director of films like Real Steel and Free Guy) is in early talks to helm a Star Wars feature. The project would slot in after his commitments to Stranger Things‘ final season and Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3.
comicon.com
Genie In A Bottle: Previewing ‘Venom’ #13
“Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock returns from space but finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, he finds an unexpected ally in Madelyne Pryor, as the stage is set for the most epic crossover of the year!”
comicon.com
The Spider-Verse Is Evolving… For The Worse: Previewing ‘Spider-Man’ #2
“THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE” RAGES ON! After the tragedy of the first issue, our Spider-Heroes try to make a plan against Morlun. But Morlun isn’t their only problem… SHATHRA is back and more powerful than the last time she nearly killed Peter and Ezekiel. Last time, Peter tricked Shathra, and she’s had plenty of time to plan his death and the death of ALL SPIDERS!
comicon.com
It’s All Green From Here: Reviewing ‘Poison Ivy’ #6
‘Poison Ivy’ ends its first arc just as strong and emotionally powerful as it began, telling a complete story that leaves the character perfectly positioned to dive right into the upcoming second story arc in a new way. A hauntingly beautiful eco-horror tale through and through, it doesn’t shy away from challenging moments or topics as it takes us deep into the main character’s mind. A must-read story for Poison Ivy, DC Comics, or just overall comic book fans!
comicon.com
Previewing ‘The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive’ #3
“Barry has learned to control his powers and is finally starting to feel like the hero he’s always dreamed he could be. But then a showboating new villain going by the name, the Top shows up looking to test his abilities and make some cash selling his weapons after showing how they can take out the Flash! Barry will need to use every skill he’s picked up along the way if he’s going to stop this topsy-turvy terror!!”
Comments / 0