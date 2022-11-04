Read full article on original website
Skybound Comet Releases A Extended Preview For ‘Ava’s Demon Book One: Reborn’ YA Novel
Following up on the recent announcement and first look at Ava’s Demon Book One: Reborn, by author Michelle Fus, Skybound Comet unveiled a new 12-page preview. Here’s a reminder of what this magical book, originally a webcomic, is all about:. In Ava’s Demon Book One: Reborn, a young,...
Genie In A Bottle: Previewing ‘Venom’ #13
“Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock returns from space but finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, he finds an unexpected ally in Madelyne Pryor, as the stage is set for the most epic crossover of the year!”
IDW Release ‘Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence’ Free Digital Comic Prequel To ‘Sonic Frontiers’
“Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence shows Sonic, Tails, and Amy’s journey to the mysterious Starfall Islands, who then find themselves in the middle of a brawl with Dr. Eggman’s badniks along the way. Sonic and his friends ask themselves: What is Eggman doing here and why is he acting strangely? These are just the first mysteries in this exclusive prologue to Sonic Frontiers.”
Killer Moth To The Rescue? Previewing ‘Batgirls’ #12
“Boy, do the Batgirls have some tea for you! Literally. Cass and Steph go down a rabbit hole of madness when they’re invited to Mad Hatter’s tea party. But with the death of yet another Hill resident looming on their shoulders, they’re one step closer to finding the Hill Ripper.”
Preview: Dark Secrets Are Dragged Into The Light In ‘Crashing’ #3
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Crashing #3, out tomorrow from writer Matthew Klein, artist Morgan Beem, colorist Triona Farrell, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. ‘The past strikes back! Doctor Rose Osler’s darkest secrets are dragged into a harsh light when she and her anti-Powered movement leader husband are threatened by a Powered menace. Will they survive this home invasion? Rose’s downward spiral sinks to a new low as we reach this explosive point of no return.’
It’s Alive!: Previewing ‘Sonic The Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island’ #2
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic the Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island #2 (of 4), hitting the spinner racks tomorrow from writer Daniel Barnes, artist Jack Lawrence, colorist Nathalie Fourdraine, and letterer Shawn Lee. ‘IT’S ALIVE! It’s rusted… It’s shaped like Sonic… It’s MECHA SONIC! He’s no longer Eggman’s prized...
Previewing ‘Multiversity: Teen Justice’ #6 Final Issue
The epic miniseries reaches its unforgettable conclusion as a new hero makes their unexpected debut!. The heroes of Teen Justice are still reeling from the loss they suffered last issue, but there’s no time to mourn. Sinestra and the other members of the Core have a plan to use all humanity as fuel for their monstrous schemes, and only Kid Quick and the surviving members of their team stand in the way. In the end, everything may depend on the super-heroic debut of…well, that would be telling.
International Men Of Mystery: Previewing ‘Batman Incorporated’ #2
“NO MORE TEACHERS, PART 2 – The pulse-pounding second chapter to NO MORE TEACHERS continues as Batman Inc. continue to investigate the death of Ghost-Maker and Batman’s mentors. Each new lead only begs more questions and threatens to unearth a shocking secret buried deep in Ghost-Maker’s past. A secret that refuses to die.”
Deconstructing Comics #755: ‘Best Of EC Stories, Artisan Edition’
EC Comics, a name that brings to mind Fredric Wertham and the coming of the Comics Code, also brings to mind some very well-done comics by the likes of Wally Wood, Harvey Kurtzman, Al Williamson, and more. IDW has just released an Artist’s Edition of original EC art by Wood, Kurtzman, Williamson, Jack Davis, and Graham Ingels. Longtime EC fan Kumar is joined by the EC-curious Dana to discuss.
‘Stargirl’ Recovers Its Stride In Season 3, Episode 9
After spinning its wheels for the majority of the season, Stargirl finally feels like it’s hit its stride and getting into the meat of the story. That’s not to say that the beginning of the season wasn’t enjoyable. It was different and modeled after a more noir mystery atmosphere. Nevertheless, the pacing didn’t pick up in terms of plot as quickly as it should have. This week’s episode finally enters that territory and viewers get to see the tension that’s been building for a while finally spill over.
Preview: Escape From The Subterranean Skyscraper In ‘Trve Kvlt’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Trve Kvlt #4, out tomorrow from writer Scott Bryan Wilson, artist Liana Kangas, colorist Gab Contreras, and letterer DC Hopkins. ‘Marty and Alison face the supremely creepy Doctor Shiver! Escape from the subterranean skyscraper! Veronika brags about her allegiance to Satan!!! Bernice listens to her!!! Stunning PENULTIMATE EPISODE!!! Are you with us?! You better be because “There’s No One Else I’d Rather Be Incinerated and Sent to Hell with Than You”—that’s the title of the issue, BTW— is how we feel about you.’
Previewing ‘The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive’ #3
“Barry has learned to control his powers and is finally starting to feel like the hero he’s always dreamed he could be. But then a showboating new villain going by the name, the Top shows up looking to test his abilities and make some cash selling his weapons after showing how they can take out the Flash! Barry will need to use every skill he’s picked up along the way if he’s going to stop this topsy-turvy terror!!”
‘StarHenge’ #5 Advance Review: The Cosmic And The Celtic Create A Magically Dense Drama
‘StarHenge’ #5 delivers and delivers big! On story and especially on art as we weave our way through the past, present and future in a head spinning, trippy ride that comes up in Celtic Britain with King Arthur as dominant force to be reckoned with at home and abroad. Truly a tour de force from creator Liam Sharp.
Tooled Up And Ready To Rumble: Previewing ‘Batman Vs. Robin’ #3
“Batman has been on a breakneck journey throughout the DC Universe, from Wayne Manor to the House of Secrets and back again…but where there are clues there is a trail, and the world’s greatest detective has followed this particular trail back to where he and Superman began this journey: Lazarus Island. With an entire island and army at Damian Wayne’s disposal, does Batman stand a chance? We’ll give you a hint: NO!”
Father And Son Reunite In ‘Superman: Son Of Kal-El’ #17 Preview
Colours: Romulo Fajardo Jr. KAL-EL RETURNS, PART 4 – Superman and son are reunited…so why doesn’t it feel so good? Could it be because of the Lexcorp automatons threatening the safety of Metropolis? I’ve got a bad feeling about this…. Superman: Son of Kal-El #17 is...
‘Plush’ #1 Advance Review: More Humorous Horror And Gory Gags From Doug Wagner And Daniel Hillyard
Devin Fulcher is a man who’s just learnt a terrible truth. So, a trip to a local furry convention with his furry-loving may, just may, keep his mind off his situation. But, what he witness there is rather dark and disturbing. But, it only gets worse for Devin. Much worse. A dark, disturbing and over-the-top black comedy from the Doug Wagner and Daniel Hillyard, the guys that brought you ‘Plastic’ and ‘Vinyl’.
The Spider-Verse Is Evolving… For The Worse: Previewing ‘Spider-Man’ #2
“THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE” RAGES ON! After the tragedy of the first issue, our Spider-Heroes try to make a plan against Morlun. But Morlun isn’t their only problem… SHATHRA is back and more powerful than the last time she nearly killed Peter and Ezekiel. Last time, Peter tricked Shathra, and she’s had plenty of time to plan his death and the death of ALL SPIDERS!
Gone In Sixty Seconds: Previewing ‘Batman: Urban Legends’ #21
“This month’s issue brings you the Dynamic Duo pushing the Batmobile to its absolute limits. The Murder Club has thrown Batman’s life into chaos–how will Robin, Alfred and Nightwing keep him together? Arkham Academy opens its doors to its first-ever class of students related to Gotham’s greatest villains–will they make the grade? And we see Renee Montoya’s last days as a detective before she became Gotham City’s newest commissioner.”
Double The Trouble For Spidey: Previewing ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #13
Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. “Hobgoblin’s story comes to a chilling end, and no one is going to be rocked harder by it than Norman Osborn! Witness the birth of the Gold Goblin! What does this mean for our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?!”
Stuck In Time: Previewing ‘Fantastic Four’ #1
“WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?” It’s the start of a new era for the Fantastic Four…and they’re already in a ton of trouble. Something has gone terribly wrong in New York, and the Thing and Alicia are traveling across America to escape it! But when they stop in a small town for the night and wake up the morning before they arrived, they find themselves caught in a time loop that’s been going on since before they were born… That’s been going on since before they were born… That’s been going on since before they were born…
