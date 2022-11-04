This fall, many college students across the country may be looking to cast their first ballots in a major U.S. election. College students represent a unique voting group that often lives far away from the state they are registered to vote in. With expansions in voting-by-mail, that process has become easier. But during a midterm election full of contentious debates on abortion rights, gun control, and climate change, voting organizations are working harder than ever to make sure that each student has the resources they need to vote.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO