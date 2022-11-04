ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown Rewind: A Conversation with DeGioia

Content warning: This article discusses sexual assault and violence. The Georgetown community depends on student activists to hold the institution responsible in COVID-19 response, racial equity, mental health support, workers rights, curriculum development, and much more. Despite the pandemic, student activists have accomplished an immense amount of advocacy in the past three years. Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia sat down with a former editor-in-chief of the Voice, Sarah Watson (SFS ’22), to discuss where the Georgetown community is today on COVID-19 response, fulfillments of the Black Survivors Coalition petition, protections for DACA students, progress on the GU272, South Asian Studies on campus, and other university-wide issues.
GU Votes aids students in registering for the upcoming midterms, faces uphill battle

This fall, many college students across the country may be looking to cast their first ballots in a major U.S. election. College students represent a unique voting group that often lives far away from the state they are registered to vote in. With expansions in voting-by-mail, that process has become easier. But during a midterm election full of contentious debates on abortion rights, gun control, and climate change, voting organizations are working harder than ever to make sure that each student has the resources they need to vote.
New Georgetown Food Recovery Network seeks to reduce food waste

​A new initiative to reduce food waste and help end food insecurity in the United States has arrived at Georgetown: the Food Recovery Network. The Food Recovery Network is a student-founded and led organization that was created at the University of Maryland in 2011. Since then, the organization has expanded to chapters across over 180 universities, including George Washington University and American University. Most recently, Georgetown has joined the list of institutions as well.
Who and what is on the ballot in the D.C. general election?

Georgetown students who aren’t voting in their home state have the opportunity to join fellow D.C. residents in voting in the general election until Nov. 8. Despite not having the ability to choose voting members in Congress, voters in D.C. must navigate highly consequential elections to local offices, particularly as the District manages a nearly $20 billion annual budget that impacts almost 700,000 people— the largest per capita of any city in the nation–to spend on critical issues such as housing, education, and public safety.
