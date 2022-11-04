ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

beckersasc.com

Cleveland medical office building with GI center acquired for $10.7M

A 34,519-square-foot medical office building in Brunswick, Ohio, was sold to Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate for $10.7 million, Rebusiness Online reported Nov. 3. The building is fully leased to gastroenterology group One GI and hospital operator MetroHealth. MetroHealth also operates a pediatric and primary care practice...
BRUNSWICK, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of November 7

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of November 7. Erie County. There are currently no active construction projects in Erie County. Huron County. There are...
HURON COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.

After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Skyway East owner shares memories from 50+ years of service

MANSFIELD — Buzz Smith estimated he’s been involved in 100 engagements at The Skyway East. “Hiding rings in champagne glasses and cakes — that’s always been a joy,” he said. “We've just been fortunate over the years to be a part of people's lives.”
MANSFIELD, OH
ashlandsource.com

11 more Amish men fined for violating buggy law in Ashland

ASHLAND — Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were fined for violating Ohio's new buggy law over the past two weeks, with the vast majority pleading "no contest" and leaving their fines unpaid. Eli Swartzentruber, Emanuel Hostetler, Harvey Hostetler, Jacob Hershberger, Ezra Hershberger, Andy Miller, Andy Hershberger, Levi Hershberger, and Andy...
ASHLAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Elyria man threatens to kill worker at MedVet in Brook Park, later apologizes

BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Elyria man, 60, called MedVet Cleveland West, 14000 Keystone Parkway, at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and threatened to kill one of the workers there. The man identified himself falsely when he called the animal hospital. However, the man’s real name appeared on the worker’s caller ID. The man said he wanted to leave a message for a particular doctor. The worker said that doctor wasn’t employed at the Brook Park MedVet.
ELYRIA, OH

