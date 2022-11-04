Read full article on original website
lorainccc.edu
LCCC Bridges to Success program introduces Avon high schoolers to in-demand careers
Lorain County Community College and Avon High School pilot Bridges to Success program to help high school seniors plan for post graduation. With an early College Credit Plus start, Avon High School junior Mason Moreck is on track to earn three LCCC degrees along with his high school diploma. General...
Lorain Co. Habitat for Humanity under new management after News 5 investigation
After News 5 Investigation into allegations of money misuse, the former Lorain County Habitat for Humanity closed. Now, the doors to its store are open again under new management.
beckersasc.com
Cleveland medical office building with GI center acquired for $10.7M
A 34,519-square-foot medical office building in Brunswick, Ohio, was sold to Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate for $10.7 million, Rebusiness Online reported Nov. 3. The building is fully leased to gastroenterology group One GI and hospital operator MetroHealth. MetroHealth also operates a pediatric and primary care practice...
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie on the market for $10 million
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
Berea approves multi-dentist office building at city gateway
BEREA, Ohio -- A former veterinary clinic will be demolished as part of a plan to bring a 4,577-square-foot, multi-dentist office to the corner of West Bagley and Lewis roads in Berea. The visually engaging facility, slated for 1467 and 1497 W. Bagley Road in a Commercial Center (CC) zoning...
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of November 7
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of November 7. Erie County. There are currently no active construction projects in Erie County. Huron County. There are...
Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.
After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
police1.com
Ohio township considers ending civil service testing for prospective police officers
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Madison Township is looking at abolishing civil service testing as a requirement for police-officer applicants. Township government officials noted that civil service testing has become a hindrance in attempts to recruit and hire officers in a timely manner, when openings arise at the community's Police Department.
Fishing guide Andy Emrisko almost does it again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was almost fishing deja vu all over again as legendary Litchfield fishing guide Andy Emrisko took his friend, Mike Rosby of Brooklyn Heights, fishing for Lake Erie walleye on Wednesday off the coast of Bratenahl, just east of downtown Cleveland. Rosby hauled in a jumbo...
However Mayor Bibb spins it, shabby treatment of schools CEO shows his inflexible side: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- Ten months into the first term of the first elected office of his young life, Justin Bibb has given notice his will be no ordinary mayoralty. The unexpected resignation of the widely respected Cleveland schools boss Eric Gordon has many who care deeply about the city blaming the 35-year-old mayor.
Economic vacuum widens as Severance Town Center dies a slow death: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heading to my dentist’s office near Severance Town Center, I tried to recreate in my mind what the shopping mall was like when it served as the heartbeat of Cleveland Heights. I thought of the department stores there, like Halle’s and Higbee’s. Richman Brothers had...
richlandsource.com
Skyway East owner shares memories from 50+ years of service
MANSFIELD — Buzz Smith estimated he’s been involved in 100 engagements at The Skyway East. “Hiding rings in champagne glasses and cakes — that’s always been a joy,” he said. “We've just been fortunate over the years to be a part of people's lives.”
Several Northeast Ohio counties back up to CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are beginning to increase across Northeast Ohio, and health experts are now urging stricter health measures for some residents in the region. According to the CDC, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull are now back up to a high community level for COVID-19...
Mentor school closed Friday; substitute teacher shortage, illness to blame
Lake Catholic High School is closed Friday due to a substitute teacher shortage and staff and student illness.
Cuyahoga County Board of Elections announces several voting location changes ahead of Nov. 8 midterms
CLEVELAND — With the Nov. 8 midterms just four days away, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has announced several voting location changes for residents across seven cities. Officials say the changes affect more than 24,000 voters in Berea, Cleveland, North Olmsted, Solon, South Euclid, University Heights, and Warrensville...
Electoral Count Reform Act will strengthen our democracy and our economy: Albert B. Ratner and John E. Pepper
CLEVELAND -- As business leaders, we know firsthand that the health of our democracy is essential to the economy, the stability of the business environment, and the well-being of our employees and consumers. American democracy enables free markets to thrive, in which consumers and employees have a stake. It’s no...
cleveland19.com
Retired Vermilion Police Department K-9 passes away after ‘drastic decline in health’
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Vermilion police “with a heavy heart” announced the passing of a retired K-9 on Thursday. K9 Miro, who was in service with the department from 2012-2020, passed away due to a sudden “drastic decline” in his health, according to a department Facebook post.
ashlandsource.com
11 more Amish men fined for violating buggy law in Ashland
ASHLAND — Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were fined for violating Ohio's new buggy law over the past two weeks, with the vast majority pleading "no contest" and leaving their fines unpaid. Eli Swartzentruber, Emanuel Hostetler, Harvey Hostetler, Jacob Hershberger, Ezra Hershberger, Andy Miller, Andy Hershberger, Levi Hershberger, and Andy...
Elyria man threatens to kill worker at MedVet in Brook Park, later apologizes
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Elyria man, 60, called MedVet Cleveland West, 14000 Keystone Parkway, at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and threatened to kill one of the workers there. The man identified himself falsely when he called the animal hospital. However, the man’s real name appeared on the worker’s caller ID. The man said he wanted to leave a message for a particular doctor. The worker said that doctor wasn’t employed at the Brook Park MedVet.
Crews suspend search for kayaker in Lake Erie
The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a missing kayaker in Lake Erie.
